Bacon and Potato Frittata with Greens

Rating: 4.86 stars
51 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 44
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a wonderful meal anytime of day or night. My grandfather used to make frittatas quite often. Instead of finishing a frittata under the broiler he would cook it halfway, put a plate on top of the pan, flip the pan over, and slide the frittata back into the pan to cook the other side. Sometimes a frittata would stick; other times the hot oil would drip on him as he performed this maneuver. It was during these moments that I learned all the really good Italian curse words I still use to this day.

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
15 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 frittata
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

    Advertisement

  • Cook and stir bacon in a large oven-proof skillet over medium heat until evenly browned and crispy, about 10 minutes. Drain all but 1 teaspoon bacon grease from the skillet.

  • Stir potato slices, water, garlic, red pepper flakes, salt, and black pepper into bacon; cover the skillet with a lid and cook until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Mix Swiss chard into potato mixture; cook and stir until chard is slightly wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Pour eggs over potato-chard mixture, stir gently, and remove skillet from heat. Top egg mixture with Parmesan cheese.

  • Broil in the preheated oven until eggs are set and frittata is golden brown around the edges, 3 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 196.5mg; sodium 342mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (55)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Candaceabc
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2015
Very good and very versatile. I swapped sausage for bacon and frozen spinach for chard (that's what I had available) and it still worked out perfectly. Read More
Helpful
(12)
51 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 44
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Candaceabc
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2015
Very good and very versatile. I swapped sausage for bacon and frozen spinach for chard (that's what I had available) and it still worked out perfectly. Read More
Helpful
(12)
HomeCook79
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2017
Wow! Grew up in an Italian family, never really cared for frittatas. My friend asked me if I wanted to make one for dinner. Chef John is my go-to guy on Allrecipes. I figured if he liked it, I would. And wow! It was perfect! The bacon seasoned the potatoes flawlessly. I would not substitute sausage for bacon, it doesn't give off the same oil/taste. Instead, just add sausage (which I will definitely be doing next time). Thank you, Chef John, once again! Read More
Helpful
(11)
laurie
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2014
This was fantastic!! As are all of Chef John's recipes! I added onion, just because I love them, and a scoop of ricotta and some cream to the egg mixture. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
heilau
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2014
I loved doing this - I had never made a frittata or used a broiler before. I used leftover thanksgiving potatoes and fresh spinach. I made it and then cut it into quarters and stuck it in the fridge for breakfast for the week. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Christy Hamilton
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2014
Perfect! We loved it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
MPEBLE
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2016
I transferred the mix into a pie pan before putting it in the oven and this made it require more baking time - approximately 20 minutes at 375 plus the broiling time as written. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Kat S.
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2015
Turned out delicious. Made with bacon onions garlic potatoes salt n pepper spinach eggs and cheddar cheese. added a pinch of baking powder to the eggs for some extra fluff. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Hank H.
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2016
Thanks for the great recipe. Recipe itself is great and very easy to change it to my taste. I have tried it with spinach, chive and other different combinations of cheese and such. For me, spinach tasted the best with mozarella and lots of parmiggiano. The best grandpa recipe ever! Read More
Helpful
(2)
sscondron
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2016
We didn't have enough tots to cover thew who bottom so we filled in with potatoes OBrian. We added more green pepper and put some sharp Cheddar cheese on top for the last ten minutes of cooking. We will definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022