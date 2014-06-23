Bacon and Potato Frittata with Greens

Very good and very versatile. I swapped sausage for bacon and frozen spinach for chard (that's what I had available) and it still worked out perfectly.
Wow! Grew up in an Italian family, never really cared for frittatas. My friend asked me if I wanted to make one for dinner. Chef John is my go-to guy on Allrecipes. I figured if he liked it, I would. And wow! It was perfect! The bacon seasoned the potatoes flawlessly. I would not substitute sausage for bacon, it doesn't give off the same oil/taste. Instead, just add sausage (which I will definitely be doing next time). Thank you, Chef John, once again!
This was fantastic!! As are all of Chef John's recipes! I added onion, just because I love them, and a scoop of ricotta and some cream to the egg mixture. Delicious!
I loved doing this - I had never made a frittata or used a broiler before. I used leftover thanksgiving potatoes and fresh spinach. I made it and then cut it into quarters and stuck it in the fridge for breakfast for the week. Yummy!
I transferred the mix into a pie pan before putting it in the oven and this made it require more baking time - approximately 20 minutes at 375 plus the broiling time as written.
Turned out delicious. Made with bacon onions garlic potatoes salt n pepper spinach eggs and cheddar cheese. added a pinch of baking powder to the eggs for some extra fluff.
Thanks for the great recipe. Recipe itself is great and very easy to change it to my taste. I have tried it with spinach, chive and other different combinations of cheese and such. For me, spinach tasted the best with mozarella and lots of parmiggiano. The best grandpa recipe ever!
We didn't have enough tots to cover thew who bottom so we filled in with potatoes OBrian. We added more green pepper and put some sharp Cheddar cheese on top for the last ten minutes of cooking. We will definitely make this again.