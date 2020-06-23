Quick and Easy Chicken Taquitos

1 of 40

Rating: 5 stars I did not make these but I do make taquitos all the time and if you are finding that they shells are breaking try to do them in batches. I heat my corn shells 3-4 at a time with the wet paper towel or in a microwavable dish with a lid and I keep them covered between rolling each shell so they stay warm an moist. I hope this helps anyone having an issue with the shells breaking Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I did not make any changes to the recipe and I will definitely make this again. After baking, I put them in a crock pot to stay warm and took to a party. Everyone loved them! In my microwave, it took about 40 seconds for 2 tortillas to become warm enough to wrap without cracking. I could wrap 2 while 2 were heating... I used wet but not dripping paper towels under, between and on top. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars I would love to give this recipe 5 stars because the flavor is spot on. The filling tastes similar to the stuff you get in the frozen aisle except even tastier and a lot more fresh! I followed the recipe exactly using shredded rotisserie chicken to save time. However I had a problem with the sides of the tortillas splitting. In my first batch the sides of every taquito split open although luckily the contents stayed mostly intact. I made a second batch and doused them with cooking spray this time and I still had 80% of them split on the sides during baking. While they were still tasty this was a presentation issue as well as a little bit of a texture issue with the exposed filling becoming a little dry. Next time I will try flour tortillas to see if that helps. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars After reading the reviews I decided to fry the tortillas in oil to warm them up and soften them. I sautéed diced onion red and yellow peppers and jalapeños and added Ro tel tomatoes. I only baked these for 5-6 minutes to melt the cheese. None of the tortillas cracked:) This is s good recipe that you can alter to taste. Thanks for the recipe:) Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is fantastic. I've tried other recipes and this one is a winner. Great flavor! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was fantastic! I had to make some modifications due to what was in my pantry. I used black eyed peas instead of black beans, diced jalapeños instead of green chilies and flour tortillas instead of corn. (We don't really enjoy the corn anyways) This recipe was super easy and quick to make. The hardest part was waiting for them to come out of the oven! I topped them with more cheese before they cooled and then served them with sour cream mixed with cumin and chili powder. AAAAAAAMAZING!!! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Took 100 to church pot luck and they were devoured! I added a small can of chili for a little extra kick! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this recipe! I added a little more chicken than called for and I blended the tomatoes and chiles all together since my children won't eat them if they see them. They gobbled these right up! Will be adding this to our staple meals. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This was a very good simple recipe. I used a rotisserie chicken and shredded it beforehand so I was able to throw this all together in about 20 minutes and that includes rolling them. I think Id like to add more cheese next time though. The tomato chunks were a bit too large for my picky 5 year old but my 2 year old loved them. Maybe next time ill blend some of the veggies down a bit Helpful (2)