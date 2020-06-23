Quick and Easy Chicken Taquitos

My kids love the taquitos we get at the grocery store in the freezer aisle. They would happily eat them every day. However, the mean mommy that I am, am working on reducing the amount of processed food in our diet so I had to try homemade. After checking all the recipes for taquitos I could find, I decided to mix it up and create my own! So I took ideas from about 4 different recipes and went to town. My kids and husband have given their seal of approval. My very picky 3-year-old even had seconds! I serve them on a bed of lettuce with sour cream and do Mexican rice on the side.

By Joanne Rainey Miller

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Ingredients

9
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine chicken, beans, diced tomatoes with green chile peppers, diced green chile peppers, cumin, chili powder, salt, and garlic in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir until filling is heated through, 5 to 10 minutes. Add Mexican cheese blend to filling and stir until cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat.

  • Place corn tortillas on a microwave-safe plate and cover with a wet paper towel; heat in microwave until tortillas are warmed, about 30 seconds.

  • Spoon 2 to 3 tablespoons filling down the middle of each tortilla. Roll tortilla tightly around the filling and place, seam-side down, on a baking sheet. Spray the rolled tortillas with cooking spray.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned and crispy, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Flour tortillas can be used in place of corn tortillas.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 42.7mg; sodium 744.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (40)

Most helpful positive review

Kawaii1
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2018
I did not make these but I do make taquitos all the time and if you are finding that they shells are breaking try to do them in batches. I heat my corn shells 3-4 at a time with the wet paper towel or in a microwavable dish with a lid and I keep them covered between rolling each shell so they stay warm an moist. I hope this helps anyone having an issue with the shells breaking Read More
Helpful
(17)

Most helpful critical review

Sean Clark
Rating: 3 stars
09/13/2017
Didn't use any cheese and added bell pepper and I thought it was bland. I think I'm going to try adding enchilada sauce on top and shredded cheese. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Kawaii1
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2018
I did not make these but I do make taquitos all the time and if you are finding that they shells are breaking try to do them in batches. I heat my corn shells 3-4 at a time with the wet paper towel or in a microwavable dish with a lid and I keep them covered between rolling each shell so they stay warm an moist. I hope this helps anyone having an issue with the shells breaking Read More
Helpful
(17)
TerryW
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2016
I did not make any changes to the recipe and I will definitely make this again. After baking, I put them in a crock pot to stay warm and took to a party. Everyone loved them! In my microwave, it took about 40 seconds for 2 tortillas to become warm enough to wrap without cracking. I could wrap 2 while 2 were heating... I used wet but not dripping paper towels under, between and on top. Read More
Helpful
(5)
mkstevens09
Rating: 4 stars
11/03/2014
I would love to give this recipe 5 stars because the flavor is spot on. The filling tastes similar to the stuff you get in the frozen aisle except even tastier and a lot more fresh! I followed the recipe exactly using shredded rotisserie chicken to save time. However I had a problem with the sides of the tortillas splitting. In my first batch the sides of every taquito split open although luckily the contents stayed mostly intact. I made a second batch and doused them with cooking spray this time and I still had 80% of them split on the sides during baking. While they were still tasty this was a presentation issue as well as a little bit of a texture issue with the exposed filling becoming a little dry. Next time I will try flour tortillas to see if that helps. Read More
Helpful
(4)
NurseCarol1974
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2016
After reading the reviews I decided to fry the tortillas in oil to warm them up and soften them. I sautéed diced onion red and yellow peppers and jalapeños and added Ro tel tomatoes. I only baked these for 5-6 minutes to melt the cheese. None of the tortillas cracked:) This is s good recipe that you can alter to taste. Thanks for the recipe:) Read More
Helpful
(3)
Grace
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2016
This recipe is fantastic. I've tried other recipes and this one is a winner. Great flavor! Read More
Helpful
(3)
andi
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2016
This recipe was fantastic! I had to make some modifications due to what was in my pantry. I used black eyed peas instead of black beans, diced jalapeños instead of green chilies and flour tortillas instead of corn. (We don't really enjoy the corn anyways) This recipe was super easy and quick to make. The hardest part was waiting for them to come out of the oven! I topped them with more cheese before they cooled and then served them with sour cream mixed with cumin and chili powder. AAAAAAAMAZING!!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Marnie
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2018
Took 100 to church pot luck and they were devoured! I added a small can of chili for a little extra kick! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Christina Krieger
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2016
I loved this recipe! I added a little more chicken than called for and I blended the tomatoes and chiles all together since my children won't eat them if they see them. They gobbled these right up! Will be adding this to our staple meals. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Mandi Belle
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2017
This was a very good simple recipe. I used a rotisserie chicken and shredded it beforehand so I was able to throw this all together in about 20 minutes and that includes rolling them. I think Id like to add more cheese next time though. The tomato chunks were a bit too large for my picky 5 year old but my 2 year old loved them. Maybe next time ill blend some of the veggies down a bit Read More
Helpful
(2)
Sean Clark
Rating: 3 stars
09/13/2017
Didn't use any cheese and added bell pepper and I thought it was bland. I think I'm going to try adding enchilada sauce on top and shredded cheese. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
