Angel Hair Pasta with Lemon and Chicken (Lighter)

Rating: 4.27 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

The fresh flavor burst of lemon perfectly accents the chicken and angel hair pasta in this quick and easy dish. Serve with a generous topping of Parmesan cheese and a tossed green salad.

By Buitoni

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare pasta according to package directions.

  • Toss pasta with chicken, oil, butter, lemon juice, parsley, marjoram and garlic powder. Season with salt and ground black pepper, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 22.5g; carbohydrates 36.3g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 47mg; sodium 271mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (52)

Most helpful positive review

claire
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2015
Great quick and easy meal. I toss some spinach in as well. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

johnnysgirl
Rating: 3 stars
03/31/2016
To add flavor, I sautéed chicken breast in poultry seasoning and Trader Joe's 21 Seasoning Salute. Then I sautéed two cloves garlic, diced, in a double portion of butter and added a double portion of lemon juice. Finally, I substituted garlic powder with garlic salt. These changes created a tastier, more aggressively seasoned dish. Even my husband, who usually doesn't like lemon dishes, really liked it. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Reviews:
claire
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2015
Great quick and easy meal. I toss some spinach in as well. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Lucy Lazio
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2016
I made this tonight for dinner using all the ingredients listed except Marjoram because I don't have any (and really don't know what that taste is like). I did add some Thyme in place of the marjoram and altered the amounts of the ingredients to our taste along with adding some chicken broth to the lemon etc and then some Parmesan. It turned out really good and very easy to make. A light meal for sure! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Tara Gallant
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2015
Super fast to make and my 2 year old loved it! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Amy Kerznar
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2017
I used fresh lemon peel and juice along with fresh garlic and I browned whole boneless chicken breasts because the meat stays moist. I also added chicken stock to the lemon marjoram garlic parsley and butter then reduced the sauce. This was very good a new favorite. Read More
Helpful
(3)
kathy
Rating: 3 stars
09/09/2015
I added more chicken spinach and tons more lemon juice and even lemon zest to this recipe but it still lacked flavor. I love lemon flavor but it still wasn't quite right. I tried salt and more of the garlic and marjoram too. I will try it again and keep tweaking it. I love how healthy it is! It tasted so fresh with the fresh parsley and spinach so I did like that part. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jennifer Marie
Rating: 4 stars
11/18/2015
It was very easy and quick. It needed a little "something" though. Maybe more garlic or some salt... I'll certainly make it again though. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Julie Zion Arnold
Rating: 4 stars
08/26/2017
We liked the flavor but it was pretty dry. I think next time I will add some chicken broth and mix all the non-pasta ingredients together first and then toss with pasta. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jenny Mazock
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2016
Followed the recipe with one change. My mother can't handle pasta in her diet so made it and spooned it on top of a bed of spaghetti squash. It was fantastic! There were no left overs.?? Read More
Helpful
(2)
