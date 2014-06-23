Angel Hair Pasta with Lemon and Chicken (Lighter)

To add flavor, I sautéed chicken breast in poultry seasoning and Trader Joe's 21 Seasoning Salute. Then I sautéed two cloves garlic, diced, in a double portion of butter and added a double portion of lemon juice. Finally, I substituted garlic powder with garlic salt. These changes created a tastier, more aggressively seasoned dish. Even my husband, who usually doesn't like lemon dishes, really liked it.
Great quick and easy meal. I toss some spinach in as well.
I made this tonight for dinner using all the ingredients listed except Marjoram because I don't have any (and really don't know what that taste is like). I did add some Thyme in place of the marjoram and altered the amounts of the ingredients to our taste along with adding some chicken broth to the lemon etc and then some Parmesan. It turned out really good and very easy to make. A light meal for sure!
Super fast to make and my 2 year old loved it!
I used fresh lemon peel and juice along with fresh garlic and I browned whole boneless chicken breasts because the meat stays moist. I also added chicken stock to the lemon marjoram garlic parsley and butter then reduced the sauce. This was very good a new favorite.
I added more chicken spinach and tons more lemon juice and even lemon zest to this recipe but it still lacked flavor. I love lemon flavor but it still wasn't quite right. I tried salt and more of the garlic and marjoram too. I will try it again and keep tweaking it. I love how healthy it is! It tasted so fresh with the fresh parsley and spinach so I did like that part.
It was very easy and quick. It needed a little "something" though. Maybe more garlic or some salt... I'll certainly make it again though.
We liked the flavor but it was pretty dry. I think next time I will add some chicken broth and mix all the non-pasta ingredients together first and then toss with pasta.
Followed the recipe with one change. My mother can't handle pasta in her diet so made it and spooned it on top of a bed of spaghetti squash. It was fantastic! There were no left overs.??