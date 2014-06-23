Tortellini Alfredo with Peas and Bacon
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 506.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 20g 40 %
carbohydrates: 42.6g 14 %
dietary fiber: 3.5g 14 %
sugars: 5.4g
fat: 28.3g 44 %
saturated fat: 14.7g 74 %
cholesterol: 85.7mg 29 %
vitamin a iu: 393.1IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 3.1mg 24 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 6.9mg 12 %
folate: 21.6mcg 5 %
calcium: 15.4mg 2 %
iron: 0.6mg 4 %
magnesium: 14mg 5 %
potassium: 214.5mg 6 %
sodium: 931.1mg 37 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 15 %
calories from fat: 254.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
