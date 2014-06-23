Tortellini Alfredo with Peas and Bacon

Rating: 4.29 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Spinach cheese tortellini, peas, and bacon combined with delicious Alfredo sauce make this recipe a perfect fit for a festive party or a casual get together.

By Buitoni

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Cook onion, mushrooms and bacon in medium saucepan over medium-high heat until bacon is crisp; drain. Add pasta, sauce, peas and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute.

  • Serve with cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
507 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 28.3g; cholesterol 85.7mg; sodium 931.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Lexi5288
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2019
My family and I loved this recipe. I couldn't find the Buitoni afredo sauce at any of the stores near me so I used a jar of alfredo sauce instead. My family and I decided to use Buitoni's three cheese tortellini instead of the spinach and cheese ones. We will definitively be making this again Read More
Helpful
(1)

Amy Delgado
Rating: 3 stars
05/07/2015
Cook the bacon crisp. In a separate pan add olive oil and a lil butter, toss in the chopped onion and mushrooms. Add the Alfredo sauce let it simmer. Add the drained tortellini, the chopped bacon and peas last. It is ready when peas are cooked. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
minde
Rating: 2 stars
09/01/2014
Not much flavor even with bacon. Ok but not great. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Matthew Elwart
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2016
I added sundried tomatoes and a bit of basil and it was the PERFECT touch Read More
AJ Wischmeyer
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2021
I had pesto to use instead of Alfredo sauce. otherwise I followed the recipe. so good. Read More
Robin Whitworth
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2018
Great quick meal. I have used real bacon pieces when bacon wasn't available. I also made it with ravioli. Easy recipe to tweak to your taste. Read More
