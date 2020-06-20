Warm Watermelon Salad

Personal summer favorite! Cool watermelon spiced up just a bit. A quick, light take on a traditional summer staple. When feeling adventurous, I love to replace parsley with mint for a fresh kick.

By DomesticDiva

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place watermelon in a large bowl.

  • Heat grapeseed oil in a skillet over low heat; cook and stir scallions and jalapeno peppers until fragrant and warmed, 1 to 2 minutes. Spoon scallion mixture over watermelon; season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Sprinkle parsley over salad.

Cook's Note:

Grapeseed oil can be replaced with a very good extra-virgin olive oil.

Use a paring knife to poke the seeds out of your watermelon cubes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 9.4g; sodium 4.6mg. Full Nutrition
