Grandmother's Sour Cream Cucumber Salad

This recipe is just like my grandmother's cucumber sour cream salad. A great side dish for summertime grilling, or anytime.

By Drewbasa

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cucumbers, onion, vinegar, sugar, sour cream, salt, and pepper together in a bowl.

  • Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
31 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 1.2mg; sodium 294mg. Full Nutrition
