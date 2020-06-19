Grandmother's Sour Cream Cucumber Salad
This recipe is just like my grandmother's cucumber sour cream salad. A great side dish for summertime grilling, or anytime.
This recipe is just like my grandmother's cucumber sour cream salad. A great side dish for summertime grilling, or anytime.
My mother always made this & I still love it. She used to sprinkle salt on the cucumbers & let them set a few minutes. Then she would squeeze them with her hands to get the water out of them. Then she would add the ingredients & chill. Very good. I don't care for cucumbers, but love them this wayRead More
Did not like this one bit.Read More
My mother always made this & I still love it. She used to sprinkle salt on the cucumbers & let them set a few minutes. Then she would squeeze them with her hands to get the water out of them. Then she would add the ingredients & chill. Very good. I don't care for cucumbers, but love them this way
I have made my cucumbers this way all my life. My grandmother and mother made them the same way. Like the other review, I always salt them and rinse them before mixing.
I use mini cukes now, less seeds and slime. There's no need to peel them as the skins aren't bitter like the larger cukes, also most of your nutrients are in the skin so it makes it a bit healthier for you. To remove some liquid from your cukes put a paper towel on the bottom of your bowl then slice your cukes and salt them. After they sit for a while remove the wet paper towel and use another dry one to pat the cukes if there's any moisture left. Now you have a healthier cuke that the sauce will stick to better. I don't use sugar in my recipe, but that's a matter of preferance I guess, also if I have cider vinegar I'll use that. Overall it's a good recipe. --Bear--
My mom makes this recipe except we use scallion. It's so homey and fresh.
This tastes better the next day as the sweet and sour permeate the cucumbers. I have been making this for years and I always double what I think so I can have some the next day and I don't like left overs! I have used artifical sweetner as well but need to increase liquid and I never use salt as I like the sauce that the cucumbers make while it sits.
This was awesome!! I followed the recipe but used Splenda instead of sugar since I'm low carb. Used 3 large cucumbers instead of 2. I didn't let the cucumbers sweat with the salt too long so I had a lot of juice but that's ok. Next time I'll use four cucumbers. I also sliced a sweet onion very thin and added a pinch of dill and garlic. Perfect.
Yes this is a great salad.
I keep making this. It's just delicious.
This was so fast and easy to prepare and everyone loved it.
This is most likely the best creamed cucumbers recipe I've ever tasted! I'm not much of a cucumber eater but I finished the 1st batch in one sitting. The perfect balance of sweet and sour.
I used English cucumbers, peeled and sliced thin, and ½ an onion, not ½ cup, also sliced thin and quartered. These are delicious, just the right amount of vinegar, sugar, and sour cream.
Did not like this one bit.
I made this for my husband, we both loved it! Thank You for sharing your Grandmother's recipe.
It was good.
Yum! Made exactly as the recipe calls for and it was delicious.
Instead of cucumbers, I used zucchini. Even the teenage grandkids liked it.
the perfect touch of sweet in this cucumber side dish. It went well next to my rack of ribs.
Terrific! Thank you for sharing this recipe. I'll be making this many more times. Always looking for a new way to enjoy the fresh cukes from the garden.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections