Grandmother's Sour Cream Cucumber Salad

I use mini cukes now, less seeds and slime. There's no need to peel them as the skins aren't bitter like the larger cukes, also most of your nutrients are in the skin so it makes it a bit healthier for you. To remove some liquid from your cukes put a paper towel on the bottom of your bowl then slice your cukes and salt them. After they sit for a while remove the wet paper towel and use another dry one to pat the cukes if there's any moisture left. Now you have a healthier cuke that the sauce will stick to better. I don't use sugar in my recipe, but that's a matter of preferance I guess, also if I have cider vinegar I'll use that. Overall it's a good recipe. --Bear--