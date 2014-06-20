Almond and Parsley Salsa Verde

Rating: 4.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The reason I'm calling this salsa verde and not pesto is because whenever you say pesto, people instantly think of the traditional version with the pine nuts and basil. I'm using the term salsa verde the way it's used around northern California. It's a very generic term for any fresh green sauce, usually starring some type of herb, but also can be made with spinach, arugula, etc.

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chopped almonds and parsley on a cutting board; chop together again until very finely chopped.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer almond mixture to a bowl and add garlic. Stir olive oil into almond mixture until a thick sauce forms.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 33.1g; sodium 43.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2014
I use the term salsa verde the way it's used around Southern California too. The perfect accompaniment served over grilled chicken. Not being a big fan of parsley this really worked. Next time I'll try cilantro. Read More
Helpful
(3)
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2014
I use the term salsa verde the way it's used around Southern California too. The perfect accompaniment served over grilled chicken. Not being a big fan of parsley this really worked. Next time I'll try cilantro. Read More
Helpful
(3)
misstoni
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2015
Used the food processor. I had to add salt because my almonds were unsalted. Served over pasta. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Paul Sohlden
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2017
Absolutely delicious. I am not a big fan of parsley but I love Pesto so I tried it. Awesome!!a Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Rodney T
Rating: 4 stars
04/11/2020
It was good. I needed to chop up the almonds better. Still a good taste. I added a splash of lemon juice to cut the heavy and rich flavor. Note: Re-heat when removing from the refrigerator. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022