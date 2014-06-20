Coconut Cashew Tuna Tartare

Rating: 4.56 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Feel free to tweak this any way you want, including adding more coconut milk. My wife is on record as preferring twice as much as I used here, which will give you a looser but much more luxurious mixture. This also needs a good amount of salt to bring the flavors together, so taste and adjust carefully. You could certainly use other salty seasonings like soy and/or fish sauce, but you already knew that. Serve with taro, wonton, or sweet potato chips.

By Chef John

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir tuna, 1/2 of the coconut milk, cashews, red onion, serrano pepper, cilantro, ginger, and salt together in a bowl; add lime juice and stir. Drizzle in remaining coconut milk until desired consistency is reached. Transfer tartare to a bowl and sprinkle red pepper flakes over the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 25.5mg; sodium 51.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

loddiecheftress
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2015
Yummy! Added toasted black sesame seeds and then served on top of wonton triangles sprayed with olive oil spray sprinkled with white sesame seeds toasted about 5 minutes in the oven. Put a sprig of cilantro on each slice and serve! Rave reviews from guests. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

hershpersh
Rating: 1 stars
01/24/2017
We had high hopes for this but found it a waste of a good sushi-grade Ahi Tuna steak. We love Poison Cru and our recipe for that. It's just like being back in Tahiti. That dish also uses fresh Ahi lime juice and coconut milk but it highlights the fresh tuna rather than masks it with over-potent flavors blended together. We had to try this but we won't make it again. Read More
tena11
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2018
You Sir, are me favorite chef. Yes you are. I've made difficult ( easy from your recipes) dishes, AND I've followed them. Me New Years resolution this year of 2018 is, to " Try A New Recipe Every MONTH." And you are the chef who will supply them to me. Soo then , Cheers & GOD bless, to you & your wife, & Happy New Years.. PS Your videos are bloody amazing, wonderful, & well put together. ( like you ) . Happy cooking & baking everyone . From Nata$ha Read More
Helpful
(3)
loddiecheftress
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2015
Yummy! Added toasted black sesame seeds and then served on top of wonton triangles sprayed with olive oil spray sprinkled with white sesame seeds toasted about 5 minutes in the oven. Put a sprig of cilantro on each slice and serve! Rave reviews from guests. Read More
Helpful
(2)
hershpersh
Rating: 1 stars
01/23/2017
We had high hopes for this but found it a waste of a good sushi-grade Ahi Tuna steak. We love Poison Cru and our recipe for that. It's just like being back in Tahiti. That dish also uses fresh Ahi lime juice and coconut milk but it highlights the fresh tuna rather than masks it with over-potent flavors blended together. We had to try this but we won't make it again. Read More
Rosita Hood
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2018
great Read More
