Slow Cooker Venison Roast
Venison roast slow cooked with onion, creamy mushroom soup, a dab of this and a spice of that. Simple, tasty way to enjoy that game meat.
Delicious! I used a TBLS of minced garlic instead of garlic salt, added 1 1/2c of water, and cubed a couple potatoes, 2 carrots, and 2 celery stalks. For those that said this was too salty - use real garlic instead of the salt (or garlic powder) add a little water, and perhaps using low sodium soy sauce/cream of mushrooms soup would help a bunch as well. Turned out great for us and w/ my changes, we didn't find it salty! Good luck & happy cooking!
I followed this recipe,that was a mistake.Is it salty,wow!!.I should've read the reviews before making this.I agree with adding water with the soup ,I would also cut the onion soup mix in half at best.It could be a very good recipe,just make some changes to suit your taste.That is unless your able to take the top off a salt shaker and down the thing.
Delicious! I used a TBLS of minced garlic instead of garlic salt, added 1 1/2c of water, and cubed a couple potatoes, 2 carrots, and 2 celery stalks. For those that said this was too salty - use real garlic instead of the salt (or garlic powder) add a little water, and perhaps using low sodium soy sauce/cream of mushrooms soup would help a bunch as well. Turned out great for us and w/ my changes, we didn't find it salty! Good luck & happy cooking!
Delicious! I used a TBLS of minced garlic instead of garlic salt, added 1 1/2c of water, and cubed a couple potatoes, 2 carrots, and 2 celery stalks. For those that said this was too salty - use real garlic instead of the salt (or garlic powder) add a little water, and perhaps using low sodium soy sauce/cream of mushrooms soup would help a bunch as well. Turned out great for us and w/ my changes, we didn't find it salty! Good luck & happy cooking!
Made this modified version for the first time and it was fantastic! Will be my standard Venison Roast recipe now. This is the entire recipe with modifications added: 2-3 pounds boneless venison roast 1 large onion, sliced 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce 1 tbsp. garlic powder 1 tsp. ground black pepper 1 tsp. Mrs. Dash seasoning 1 (1 ounce) package dry onion soup mix with 2 cups of water (mix calls for 4) 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of muchroom soup 4 carrots, sliced 3 medium potatoes, cubed 1. Put cleaned meat in slow cooker and cover with onion, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder and pepper. 2. Slice carrots and cube potatoes. Add to cooker. 3. In a small bowl combine the soup mix and the soup; mix together and pour mixture over venison. Cook on Low setting for 6 hours. 4. Remove potatoes and mash with fork on plate. Add carrots to plate. Cut 1/2" thick pieces of venison and add to plate. Add gravy to venison and potatoes to serve.
This was an excellent dish! I used a vension round roast. I combined a can of beef broth and about a cup of red wine. There was alot of liquid so I will cut down on the broth and wine next time. It did make wonderful gravy..I used 4 cloves of minced garlic, no extra salt, potatoes carrots and onion and alot of cracked black pepper. The roast was very tender and the dish was amazingly delicious! My husband and I agreed it was the best venison we have ever had!
This was amazing. Of course like others I made a couple small changes. I used 2 venison steaks and 2 tenderloins I had lying around. But I think this would work on any cut of meat. (Next weekend I am trying it with goose!) I boiled 1 cup of elbow macaroni in water w/ some beef bullion. I then added it to the crock-pot about 20 minutes before serving. In the future I will not use the garlic SALT and maybe throw in a cup of sour cream at the end. **** My trick to get the GAME out of Gamey meats. I soak the meat overnight in a FoodSaver vacuum sealed container with Milk! Work every time!
Awesome - and it smelled so good when I walked in the door! I agree, I could barely tell it was venison. Even my son - who does not want anything to do with mushrooms loved it! I made french fries to go with the gravy and he poured the gravy all over his fries and venison! I will definitely make this again. One change I would make - I would use reduced sodium soup and garlic powder instead of salt. The onion soup mix has enough salt in it and I don't feel you need to add more. I did use liquid aminos since I was out of soy sauce, but there isn't much difference in taste there anyway.
I made this with an elk roast, and it was wonderful! I browned the roast in oil and butter in the pan first, deglazed the pan with some red wine, and added that nice sauce to the crock pot as well. I also added some rosemary. I love how the soup makes its own gravy! This was super good!
This was the best recipe I've found for venison roast. Having read the reviews, I used garlic powder rather than garlic salt and added a soup can of water. I also used homemade onion soup mix. I thickened the sauce with cornstarch and water--wonderful gravy!
I would actually give this 4 1/2 stars as is. Then I followed the directions of a few other reviewers and added some changes of my own and the meal became a 5. I used one can of mushroom and one can of cream of celery soup. I did not add the onion soup mix (way too much salt). In place of the garlic salt, I added three cloves of garlic. I soaked the meat over night in milk. I added a splash of red wine and one cube of beef bouillon. Finally, I added potatoes, carrots and mushrooms to the sauce. I let it cook on low for 8 hours or more and the meat was tender and juicy. I will make this over and over and try it with beef too. I love finding a great slow cooker recipe. They are so easy, and when supper time comes the only work that needs to be done is setting the table.
The dry onion soup mix, along with the sliced onion was a little to strong. I will use this recipe again, but will sub minced onion for the soup mix. The meat turned out very tender, and not dry, which is a plus for venison.
AMAZING!! I sliced 2 medium yellow onions, used about 1/3 c of red cat (NY fingerlakes wine, sweet red), 3 minced garlic cloves, 1 T salt (both in place of garlic salt). Also added 4 quartered red potatoes & 4 quartered organic carrots. I will use this every season! i've got 5 roasts left and can't wait to do this again--only thing i will do different next time is add more veggies. they were cooked perfect!! ran home and did this in about 10 mintues on a lunch break, came home and it was done! used the new reynolds slow cooker inserts and it was like i had nothing to clean up at the end. :) i am full and can't wait for leftover lunch tomorrow! thanks for the awesome recipe!
I made some minor modifications based on other reviews, the results are quite good! 1 large onion (coarsely chopped), 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 tbsp. low sodium soy sauce, 3 cloves fresh garlic (finely chopped), 1 tsp. ground black pepper, 1 package dry onion soup mix with 2 cups of water, 1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup, 1 lb carrots, 3 medium potatoes (cubed in 1-1/2" chunks). Mix all the seasonings, water and soup together. Place roast in crock pot, place veggies in on top of the roast. Pour soup and seasoning mixture over veggies. Cover and cook on low setting for 6 to 8 hours. Thicken, if desired with cornstarch, 1 tablespoon added at a time over heat until desired thickness is reached.
Wow! I just made this recipe and I am THRILLED with the results. I used 2 cans reduced fat cream of celery soup rather than the mushroom because of family tastes. I also added 1/2 soup can of water and I sprinkled in about 1 tsp of beef bouillon granules. I also added carrots and potatoes and omitted the onion soup mix. As others mentioned, I used the real onions and real garlic. The gravy was incredible. I found myself sneaking out some potatoes before it was supper time. Next time I'll be sure to add more. This was a roast from a small deer and it was very tender. (I did soak in milk overnight.) I will never let my husband tease me for harvesting a small deer again. This meal makes up for it!
I love this venision roast , didn't use garlic salt I used minced garlic instead and some italian seasonings, ummm,ummm, good. The kids loves it too.
Worked out very good... husband was very please. Only thing i changed was instead of garlic salt I used fresh minced garlic. I also added a can of beef broth and a cup of red wine. I cooked mine for about 5 1.2 hours for a little rareness.. turned out great! i served with garlic and butter green beans, as well as baby red potato and red peppers in a olive oil onion and spice sauce.
I am an avid hunter and LOVE to cook my venison roasts this way. Every time I make it there is hardly any leftovers. I throw in a couple potatoes and carrots with it, and use minced garlic rather than garlic salt...absolutely delicious!!
I do not like beef roast, but this even with the deer was so good. I did not even have the onion packet, and I used minced garlic. But amazing!
This is a great starter recipe. Taking others' suggestions, I added a cup of red wine and a cup of beef broth. I didn't think it came out w/ too much liquid -- there was enough to make plenty of gravy. I also added about 5 red potatoes, a handful of baby carrots, an onion, and some whole mushrooms. Delicious meal for the week!!
I'm giving only 4 stars due to the changes I made....This was a wonderful "base" recipie that was easy to adjust. I adjusted as follows: No Soy or Worchestishire sauces and substitute garlic powder or crushed garlic for the garlic salt. Salting venison will lead to dry meat.....even from the crock pot. Next I only used 1/4 to 1/2 of the soup mix (also because of salt content)and substituted cream of celery soup due to a mushroom allergy in the family. I used this modified recipie to cook two-2.5 lb rump roasts and they were OUT OF THIS WORLD YUMMY! Moist, tender meat with flavour galore :) I did have to prepare my vegies (carrots, celery, tatos) in a pot on the stove due to lack of room in the crock pot, but that was fine. The soup makes a WONDERFUL gravy in the end. I did thicken it slightly w/ corn starch, but only a tad. Everyone loved the meal and today THANKSGIVING) I have been elected to attempt it again:) This time I have a 10lb venison rump roast, so I am doing it in the oven. I'll let ya know ;)****UPDATE**** The 10lb Runp Roast was.....well let's just say it's TOO BIG a piece of venison! I was forced to cook it in the oven due to it not fitting in my slow cooker. I still used this recipe and the gravy was again fantastic. The roast's flavour was good, but such a large cut of meat requires more cooking time than the moisture could take and it was dry. So stick with the smaller roasts :)
this was so good and all the reviews were right you could not tell it was deer meat. I also added a potatoe and carrots. It will be my favorite to cook deer meat!
Wonderful! For a side I made biscuits because there was enough gravy for that as well. I read the reviews and used 1 can of mushroom soup, 1/2 an onion, minced garlic, pepper, and added butter on top. Gravy is delicious and will make again!
The flavors were amazing in this so 4 stars for that. I did tweek the recipe slightly. I let my roast soak in milk overnight to take some of the gamey flavor out. I added a few more splashes of worcestershire sauce, used minced garlic instead of salt, and a lower sodium mushroom soup. I also added 1/2 cup of red wine. Unfortunately, after slow cooking for 8 hours the venison was till a little tough for my taste. My husband and 2yr old daughter gobbled it right up though. I would recommend slow cooking for atleast 10-12 hours. My father in law tried this same recipe a few days later but left his roast in the crock for 12 hours. The meat was incredibly tender and had an awesome flavor.
I found a great way to use the left over's of this recipe. Shred up the meat, put on tortila shell, cover generously with sause and Mexican Cheese. Microwave on high for 25 secs. Add lettuce tomato and whatever else you may enjoy in a burito. Wrap and enjoy! The Mexican Cheese really compliments the flavors of the sauce.
OMGOSH, I FIXED THIS TODAY... THE HUBBY LOVED IT.. THE ROAST WAS SO, SO, SO TENDER. YOU COULD CUT IT WITH A FORK.. I MADE MASHED POTATOES AND IT IS MOST DEFINITELY A KEEPER.. WE BOTH LOVED IT..
Made this the other day. Followed directions perfectly and it turned out great. One thing I did try was low sodium soy sauce. A little thicker Worcestershire sauce and I marinated the roast in a smokey marinade. I did add 1 1/2 cans of water to the condensed cream of mushroom mix and it was a little runny so next time Im going to add 3/4 can and that will be perfect. Also added the onions, potatoes, and carrots and it was GREAT!!!
Our whole family enjoyed this meal! I did use chopped garlic instead of garlic salt. I will definitely make this again.
Delicious. I made this several days ago, loved it, and have enjoyed the left-overs too. The meat is extremely tender. The only change I made was to use chopped garlic instead of garlic salt.
This was great. The only thing I did different was browned the roast on all sides before putting in crockpot. We loved it!
This was delicious. I laid the roast on the sliced onion, then mixed the other ingredients together and poured over top. I used two cloves of fresh garlic (grated) instead of the garlic salt.
use less SALT. Use garlic and not garlic salt.
This was easy and delicious. Thank you!
I made this for us two tonight and I knew that going into it that it would be a bit salty as soy sauce is salty; but adding garlic salt put it over the top. We do love salty though. Next time I will use garlic powder instead. I also will double the cream of mushroom soup and lipton onion soup mix. Add cubed new red skin potatoes, carrots, green beans and mushrooms! Excellent!!!
rather bland
Excellent!!! Even for non-venison eaters!!! Very tasty!! Every plate was licked clean with hot crusty bread!!!!
The only thing I did different is 1) I used 3lbs of vennison tenderloin and 2) I added about 2 tablespoons of minced fresh garlic. You couldn't even tell it was venison, it tasted more like a beef roast.
This was so good! I'm just sad my freezer is out of venison. I didn't use garlic salt but instead replaced it with 4 cloves of chopped garlic. I served it with mashed potatos and green beans. The gravy was amazing with the potatos. I'll definately pass this on!
My husband is always skeptical about me trying new recipes. But when he tried this, he said "this is definitely a keeper." That says a lot coming from him. I did add a step before the crockpot though. Since deermeat is sometimes dry, I decided to sear it in bacon fat before cooking. I don't know if that's what made the difference but the meat was very moist and juicy.
Added potatoes, carrots, fresh garlic (cloves & scapes instead of garlic salt) and fresh fennel. Delicious - my dinner guests were surprised it was venison.
This one is great to fool the Mother in Law who thinks all game is distasteful. I lined the cooker first with a tablespoon of olive oil, seared the venison roast on the grill (cleaned and patted dry - added kosher salt, pepper & onion powder prior to searing 3 min each side). Placed in cooker, dashed some worcestershire over the roast, added sliced red apple (cored) around roast with 8 garlic cloves (not minced). Half a can of sodium free beef broth with half a sliced white onion and wa la! Remove the apples and roast - make a gravy with the juices. Optional - add carrorts and potatoes an hour before eating. I've done it with cabbage to and it's wonderful. Experiment and enjoy!
excellent roast, it was fork tender. I used beef broth and wine w/ button mushrooms. I'm making it again in a couple of days.
Didn't even taste like deer meat! Yummy and easy!
only thing i changed was the cream of mushroom to roasted garlic cream of mushroom. the best venison roast i ever had.
I thought this was great- my venison roasts always seem to be too dry- but this one wasn't. I did add potatoes and carrots and thought the juice was gravy enough
I'm not a huge fan of venison but this is a great recipe. Serve over egg noodles for a nice stroganoff type dish. Really quite good and very easy. Be sure to check the temp frequently so it doesn't over cook. We also soaked the venison in water with 1T salt and a little vinegar overnight to take away some of the game flavor.
Wonderful flavor, but you do NOT need to add salt. Four out of five stars because of the salt. I just used garlic powder.
Very Good!! I did this with steaks and they were so tender and delicious. We like gravy so I used 2 cans of mushroom soup. Will make again since my husband just got his deer.
This was pretty good! (Easy too!) Reminded me of what my grandmother would make.
Delish! I added 1 1/2 cans of water, 2 Walla Walla onions and powdered garlic. Not salty at all. Cooked on high 5 hours turned to low for another hour. Fall apart tender and a wonderful gravy. This will be my go to recipe for our venison roasts. Thank you!
While I'm not a venison fan, I made this for my husband and it smelled GREAT! I did try one bite of the meat and did not think it was too salty; it has a good flavor to it. I served it with steamed carrots over egg noodles. The only change make from the recipe was that I added one soup-can of water.
Great basic recipe! After reading other posts, used the can of mushroom soup, 1 tsp of worcestershire, 1/2 c red wine, 3/4 can of onion soup (instead of lipton), 1/3 soup can of water, 3 small potatoes, 1 sweet potato, peas and carrots. Instead of garlic salt, used goya seasoning (which contains salt, garlic powder, cumin). It was REALLY good. Made fresh bread to go with it and soak up the gravy!
This recipe was absolutely fabulous!! The only thing I did differently out of personal preferance was cream of celery instead of the cream of mushroom. After we got done eating my bf told me I better make sure I saved this recipe.
This is the best recipe I've found for slow cooking tougher cuts of venison. The Round steaks I used came out so tender and flavorful. After reading other reviews, I added 1/2 cup red wine and used fresh garlic. I also added fresh sliced mushrooms. After 6 hours I removed the meat, onions and mushrooms with a slotted spoon and thickened the gravy with a couple tbsps of flour. I served it stroganoff style, over egg noodles with sour cream on top. Simply outstanding, and so easy. Thank you for the recipe!
Wonderful! Excellent! My girlfriend still does not know it was venison....and I'm not telling her. I did try this once before and forgot to leave a rating but I highly recommend this. I did leave out the soup mix but only because I did not have any on-hand. I used as another one suggested, one can of cream of mushroom and one can of cream of celery. For left-overs the next day I grilled italian bread with swiss cheese and this shredded meat, and EVERYONE loved those also. Woohoo even better!!!! Thanks for this wonderul recipe.
This was a great recipe. I had to use sour cream instead of the soup but it was still very yummy. Nice and tender. I als added sliced onions and mushrooms.
I may have written a review for this in the past, but I want to post again. I've made this 4 or 5 times over the last year or 2. Here is how I make it: 3 pounds of venison, and I usually use the tough cuts, 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, half a cup of red cooking wine, a couple T. of Worcestershire sauce, carrots, potatoes with the skins on and mushrooms. I add a little bit of water for the bottom. After 6 or 7 hours on low, this comes out so delicious and the meat is so tender, it falls apart. The soup makes such an awesome gravy. So many people mentioned that the dry onion soup mix made it too salty. I say leave it out and everyone adds salt to taste after they've dished it up.
WOW! So good. I followed some of the other suggestions and soaked the meat in milk over night. I added onion, potatoes, carrots and mushrooms. It was fabulous. I used golden mushroom soup. This will definitely be my go-to recipe for venison.
This was a tasty and easy way to cook venison. I cooked the roast in the slow cooker on high for 3 hours and finished it in the oven for 1 hour. The gravy that the soup mixes made was very salty. I'll be making this again for sure...but, next time I'll add water to the dry soup mix to cut down on the saltiness and I'll be sure not to add any additional salt.
This is the most awesome slow cooker recipe. My family and I loved it! The venison was extremely tender and the taste was outstanding! Instead of garlic salt, I put in minced garlic instead. I also put in about 1/3 cup of water just for some extra liquid. Will definitely be making this again!!
Excellent recipe, although I took the advice of other reviewers and substituted minced garlic for the garlic salt, I added chopped celery, carrots, and potatoes, and I added 1 cup red wine and 1/2 cup water. Next time I will probably add a whole cup water instead of 1/2, because it was borderline salty for my taste. Also will omit the soy sauce to bring down the saltiness. Overall very good, since I have never eaten more than a bite of venison with other recipes, this time I had a full plate! The meat was extremely tender, it just fell apart when you grabbed it with a fork.
I changed this up a little only due to the sodium but it still turned out very good and tender. I did not use the can of cream of mushroom soup. I had to cook mine much longer than stated but it was SO tender and tasty! I have a freezer full of venison to use up and this is one will be used again. This was one of the tastiest venison recipes I've tried from this sight.
Someone gave us some venison and after reading other reviews on this recipe, I thought I'd give it a try. The roast turned out great and didn't taste "gamey". The only things I added were a cup of beef broth and some carrots and potatoes. This recipe is a keeper!
Was excited to try this after reading all the great reviews. Completely dissapointed. Just was not good.
I added water and only put half of the dry soup mix. Very salty, like all the other reviews.... figure out little things to make it less salty, potato's work. I also decided to make a side dish of elbow noodles with beef broth and it was a great pairing with the venison.
Absolutely delicious meal! This was my first slow cooker meal, cooked in my boyfriend's 6 qt. slow cook. I cooked two 2 lb venison roasts. Followed the recipe with a few alterations: used 2 cloves of garlic instead of garlic salt and added 2 cups of water. In retrospect, would have tasted great with only 1 cup added water. I also tossed in carrots. Ended up cooking on high for about 8 hours. The meat was more than done and wonderfully tender. No knives required! Plan to make this meal over and over again.
I first made this for a venison roast I had. I did not care for the venison, but loved this recipe! I have since used it many times for pork roast with some very slight changes. Used low sodium cr. of mushroom soup and soy sauce. I sprinkle black pepper and crushed rosemary on the meat, brown it, deglaze the pan with a little red wine, then pour all that in too. The gravy is a good consistency. Normally slow cooker meals make very watery gravy. This is a great recipe and so easy!!
Love this recipe! I use cut venison steaks for this a lot. 2 cans of mushroom soup. Also, I add a bag of baby carrots, small red potatoes, no garlic salt. Delicious! 5+ stars! Hubby loves it too.
i also changed a few things,used dried veg soup mix instead of onion,put in potatoes,carrots,1-table spoon of lemon juice from fresh lemon.it came out really good not too salty i used powders instead of salts.
This dish was soo good! It doesn't taste like venison one bit. And trust me I can smell deer a mile away. Extremely moist. I followed the recipe except added 1/2 can of water. I didnt add any salt, and no soy sauce. I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. The soup mix really is all you need in my opion. I will definitely be cooking this again.
It's rare for me to come across a slow cooker recipe that's actually as good as it says it is. THIS ONE IS IT! It turned out perfect and I'm no gourmet cooker. The venison was so tender and just melted in my mouth. This is one of my fiance's favorite meals.
This is the 3rd and the best slow cooker recipe I've tried with venison roast. The soup and sliced onion ends up as a tasty gravy that I serve with baked or mashed potatoes. Good enough for company.
I really don't care too much for venison but after making this recipe for my husband I love it. My husbands friends at work now beg me to make this recipe anytime we have a venison roast.
The family was disappointed in this dish. It was extremely salty so if I make it again, I would use fresh garlic and not garlic salt.
I made this yesterday for my boyfriend, who loves venison, and he said it was the best venison recipe he's ever tasted! I didn't have the onion soup mix, so I omitted that and switched garlic powder for garlic salt and just added a few mushrooms in with the onions. I made mashed potatoes to go with the gravy. I'll definitely be getting a lot of requests for this, thanks for the great recipe!
My two kids (9 and 10) did not even know the roast was venison, and they have eaten venison before (prepared many different ways). I had to have my daughter cook it with me the seccond time we made it because she did not believe it was venison. I added some potatoes and carrots, used cream of celery (because my kids do not like mushrooms), and only used half of the onion soup mix and used 3/8 of a teaspoon of garlic powder not garlic salt (to cut down on the sodium). You could use two cans of cream of mushroom or cream of celery to have more gravy and then serve over egg noodles. This is a very good recipe which allows for many different changes.
This was very yummy and fall-apart moist. I added some carrots, onions and potatoes. I have been cooking venison roast for, close to, 30 years and am so glad to have a reliable recipe.
We served this with Christmas dinner. Even though everyone was stuffed with the main course (goose), everyone still raved about the venison. The only change was I had to leave out the Worcestershire sauce because I didn't have any. Review update: Christmas 2006, I made this again, but found it very salty. I was confused as to why, but then realised that ironically, I used a better cut of meat. It was also farmed, rather than hunted venison. So, there was less fat and less liquid (in the form of added water) to dilute the salty seasonings. So, while I still think this is a good recipe, in future I will be careful to ensure there is enough liquid to dilute the salt. Also, because I personally don't like a lot of salt, I would probably not use garlic salt again - instead either fresh garlic or garlic powder.
Great as written. Can add sour cream and extra mushrooms to gravy then chunk or shred venison and serve over pasta.
Very nice recipe, I marinate the roast in one cup white vinegar and enough water to cover plus one tbs salt overnite. This will remove the gamey taste unless thats what you like.
I soaked my roast overnight in milk to help tenderize and also I have been told that it makes it less "gamey" tasting. I omitted the soy and worchestire sauces and added carrots, tators and a can of corn later in cooking and it was a home run! My husband loved it!
My kids LOVE this.....& they can be picky! i make it JUST like the recipe and it is delicious!!! i make this often. its not everyday i find something we ALL enjoy!!!
After reading the other reviews,I too made modifications. I used 2-3lb. Venison roasts,1 large sweet yellow onion,1tbl. of soy sauce,1tbl. of minced garlic,2tbls of Worcestershire sauce, 2- 10.5 cans of beef consumme', 1 32oz container of beef broth. I cubed up 4 large potatoes and sliced up a 16oz bag of baby carrots. I cooked it on low from 7am till 6pm. I then pulled out the roasts, potatos and carrots and used 5tbls of cornstarch to thicken my gravy. Put everything back in the crockpot and turned it to warm. Oh yeah,I pulled the onions out too before making the gravy. I can't stand them. Saved em for my wife. Turned out Very Good! I'll use this for some of my other Venison.
This was AWESOME! I made it for my mom, Dad, children (3 under 5), husband and sister-in-law, and they all thought it was the best roast they ever had. The next day for dinner, I shredded the meat and poured gravy over rice as someone had suggested, and that alone was just amazing! I did add a cup 1/2 of water AND low sodium soy sauce. I also used 1 tsp garlic powder instead of garlic salt. Then, I doubled the recipe to make enough for all 8 of us with leftovers.
I have made this recipe before except I use cream of celery instead of cream of mushroom but both are delicious. My family just loves it!
This is the first review I've ever written on this site. This recipe was SO good!! I've only recently began to eat venison (bf is a hunter). The first recipe I tried was just ok, but this changed my mind about venison. Bf says its the best he's ever had!! I too used fresh garlic instead of garlic salt and added a few red potatoes. Next time I will add some mushrooms and carrots. This is a new staple recipe in our house. Thanks!!
This is a very good recipe. Still tasted a bit like vension, but very good. I added a little red cooking wine also.
This recipe is an outstanding way to prepare the lean roasts!! I added 2 cans of water (wanted to make lots of gravy), some potatoes, and had some extra ground venison (about 1/2 lb) and leftover bacon (about 5 pieces) to use up so I added that as well. What a great one dish meal--I can hardly wait to have my dad (the hunter) over for dinner to show it off! Loved it--Thank you!
Great recipe. Easy to prepare. Smells great. I will use less garlic salt and soy sauce next time. Very salty. I also like to add mushrooms and use the Onion and Mushroom soup mix instead of just the onion one. Great over noodles or by itself.
Simply amazing!
First time I've had venison and actually enjoyed it. I didn't havne any cream of mushroom soup, so I thickened up some milk with flour, added the onion soup mix and heated on the stove top for a bit. I also added canned mushrooms. Great addition!
I used two venison roasts that weighed just over 1.5 lbs. each. There was not a bit of fat on these roasts so they were a little dry. I followed the recipe, except I cut down the dry onion soup to half the package (per other reviewers suggestions). The end result was delish. And the gravy was outstanding. I have more venison roasts to cook in the future and this recipe will be the go to prep. Thanks for the recipe.
We really loved this recipe! I had never made venison before (or even eaten it I don't think) so we loved the recipe! Followed it to a T and it was great! Check out the review on my blog! http://heatskitchen.blogspot.com/2013/02/venison-roast.html
this is great!! I used 2 cans of mushroom soup, no problem with it being salty,,I will use this recipe again
This venison recipe is great! I did make a few changes based on our personal tastes and a lower sodium diet. I used 1 T. less sodium soy sauce, 1 T. Worchestershire, 1 T. granulated garlic, 1 t. fresh black pepper, 2 packages Lipton onion soup mix and 2 cans less sodium cream of mushroom soup. I also add 2 onions, sliced, 4 carrots, sliced and 4 red potatoes, cubed. Cook on low crockpot 8 hours. We ate this for dinner with crusty bread for 3 nights! Makes a lot, enjoy!
Here are my tweaks. I poured a capful of cider vinegar over the meat first to help with the gaminess. Substituted a pinch of granulated garlic for the garlic salt. Left out the soy sauce. Added half a soup can of water. It's almost like stroganoff. Next time I will add sour cream as well. Awesome recipe, thanks!
Yummy! This was so good! The venison was crazy tender and the gravy broth just delicious! I doubled the gravy broth ingredients and therefore used a tablespoon of garlic salt and a tablespoon of garlic powder as others said the garlic salt could be too strong. I added potatoes and carrots which were fantastic. I also added mushrooms the last hour of cooking also yummy. I cooked mine on high for 5 hours and low for one more hour. Again the meat was super tender, not gamey at all and not at all salty. Beer bread made an excellent pairing to sop up the excess gravy. I'm definitely making this again!!!! Thank you!
So easy to make. Marinated in milk overnight. Added 10 cloves of garlic and a cup of red wine to the slow cooker. Wife and kids went nuts for this. They are not big venison fans and they loved it.
Ok I'm not sure how this turns out with venison. My fiancé used regular beef sirloin tip roast, and he followed the rest of the recipe exactly. While it was "stewing" it smelled awesome... After a couple hours it smelled less awesome... And by the time we went to eat it, the roast smelled identical to grandpa's feet. I'm not talking regular smelly grandpa feet, I'm talking downright bad! I'm sitting here with all the windows open and trying to get the taste out of my mouth by licking steel wool. It got one star because the beef did turn out somewhat tender and if you scraped the sauce off, you could almost eat it.
This recipe was simply amazing! I did everything the recipe said and it turned out very tasteful! I did have a 2 pound venison roast and 1 pound of steaks...that was the only thing different.