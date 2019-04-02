Slow Cooker Venison Roast

Venison roast slow cooked with onion, creamy mushroom soup, a dab of this and a spice of that. Simple, tasty way to enjoy that game meat.

By sal

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put cleaned meat in slow cooker and cover with onion. Sprinkle with soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt and pepper.

  • In a small bowl combine the soup mix and the soup; mix together and pour mixture over venison. Cook on Low setting for 6 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 48g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 8g; cholesterol 171.3mg; sodium 1881.7mg. Full Nutrition
