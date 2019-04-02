Slow Cooker Venison Roast

I'm giving only 4 stars due to the changes I made....This was a wonderful "base" recipie that was easy to adjust. I adjusted as follows: No Soy or Worchestishire sauces and substitute garlic powder or crushed garlic for the garlic salt. Salting venison will lead to dry meat.....even from the crock pot. Next I only used 1/4 to 1/2 of the soup mix (also because of salt content)and substituted cream of celery soup due to a mushroom allergy in the family. I used this modified recipie to cook two-2.5 lb rump roasts and they were OUT OF THIS WORLD YUMMY! Moist, tender meat with flavour galore :) I did have to prepare my vegies (carrots, celery, tatos) in a pot on the stove due to lack of room in the crock pot, but that was fine. The soup makes a WONDERFUL gravy in the end. I did thicken it slightly w/ corn starch, but only a tad. Everyone loved the meal and today THANKSGIVING) I have been elected to attempt it again:) This time I have a 10lb venison rump roast, so I am doing it in the oven. I'll let ya know ;)****UPDATE**** The 10lb Runp Roast was.....well let's just say it's TOO BIG a piece of venison! I was forced to cook it in the oven due to it not fitting in my slow cooker. I still used this recipe and the gravy was again fantastic. The roast's flavour was good, but such a large cut of meat requires more cooking time than the moisture could take and it was dry. So stick with the smaller roasts :)