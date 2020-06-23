Cheesy Mexican Casserole

Rating: 4.5 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Chicken, cheese, and spices. You can substitute Cheddar cheese for the Mexican-style cheese blend, if desired.

By Texasgal60

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Stir condensed soup, sour cream, green chilies, and milk together in a large bowl. Add chicken, tortilla pieces, and taco seasoning; stir. Mix tomato and 1 cup Mexican-style cheese blend into chicken mixture.

  • Spread chicken mixture out into the prepared baking dish and cover the dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake casserole in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Discard aluminum foil. Sprinkle remaining cheese over the top of the casserole and continue baking until cheese melts and casserole is bubbling, 5 to 10 minutes more. Let rest for 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 21.7g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 60.2mg; sodium 689.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Reviews:
maccordeiro
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2014
This recipe is a great week night I want something good yet easy to cook after work. Well this one is it. I followed the recipe to the T and everyone loved it
Helpful
(6)
bobbie
Rating: 4 stars
04/17/2015
Loved it! So easy. The only reason only 4 and not 5 stars is it needed a little crunch or firmer texture. I will fry the tort's before adding them to the mix next time.
Helpful
(2)
Shay092
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2014
I love this recipe. It's easy and delicious. I do usually just throw a whole packet of taco seasoning in there but that's my taste it taste great just following the original recipe too =)
Helpful
(1)
carolyn campbell
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2020
Really good. All the family liked it.
Chris Kidd
Rating: 4 stars
07/20/2019
I added diced jalapeno and add some hot Mexican style chili powder. Instead of fresh tomato I substituted fire roasted canned tomatoes for a little more flavor.
Mischele
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2020
Made this for a family who lost a loved one and they absolutely loved it!
andreagandy1
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2018
This recipe is so good! I always read reviews before I make anything to see suggested changes. I fried a batch of corn tortillas and added them to the batch. I also made extra tortilla chips for the side. My picky eater ate this. My oldest daughter who hates sour cream ate this and went back for seconds. This recipe is a keeper!
Rachel
Rating: 4 stars
09/07/2016
Made this tonight as directed. It was pretty good but we all thought it would be better without the tortillas. They didn't really add to it and made the texture a little strange. We like it enough to make it again just will leave the tortillas out next time (it will make great nachos that way). I put in about 2 Tbsp of the taco seasoning but I'll do 1/2 a pack or the whole pack next time.
mattloveshockey
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2019
It was delicious. My kids who normally dont like casseroles gobbled it up. I thought there would be leftovers but the pan was clean! I did use the store bought tostadas based on the other reviews of using a little crunch and crushed them up. They ended up being pretty soft but it did not detract from the overall meal.
Reviews (14)
