Cheesy Mexican Casserole

This recipe is a great week night I want something good yet easy to cook after work. Well this one is it. I followed the recipe to the T and everyone loved it
Loved it! So easy. The only reason only 4 and not 5 stars is it needed a little crunch or firmer texture. I will fry the tort's before adding them to the mix next time.
I love this recipe. It's easy and delicious. I do usually just throw a whole packet of taco seasoning in there but that's my taste it taste great just following the original recipe too =)
Really good. All the family liked it.
I added diced jalapeno and add some hot Mexican style chili powder. Instead of fresh tomato I substituted fire roasted canned tomatoes for a little more flavor.
Made this for a family who lost a loved one and they absolutely loved it!
This recipe is so good! I always read reviews before I make anything to see suggested changes. I fried a batch of corn tortillas and added them to the batch. I also made extra tortilla chips for the side. My picky eater ate this. My oldest daughter who hates sour cream ate this and went back for seconds. This recipe is a keeper!
Made this tonight as directed. It was pretty good but we all thought it would be better without the tortillas. They didn't really add to it and made the texture a little strange. We like it enough to make it again just will leave the tortillas out next time (it will make great nachos that way). I put in about 2 Tbsp of the taco seasoning but I'll do 1/2 a pack or the whole pack next time.
It was delicious. My kids who normally dont like casseroles gobbled it up. I thought there would be leftovers but the pan was clean! I did use the store bought tostadas based on the other reviews of using a little crunch and crushed them up. They ended up being pretty soft but it did not detract from the overall meal.