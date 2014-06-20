Orchard Harvest Salad

I love Panera Bread®'s Orchard Harvest Salad, but it's only offered seasonally so I came up with this very satisfying copycat version.

By goodeats

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix lettuce, pear slices, pecans, cherries, and Gorgonzola cheese together in a large bowl. Pour vinaigrette over the salad and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 36.3g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 440.1mg. Full Nutrition
