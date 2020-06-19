Blackberry Upside Down Cake

Easy and beautiful cake to make with ingredients you have on hand. Great to take to a party or picnic. Use a cake plate that is wider than the cake; the berries and juice run down the sides, but it is gorgeous when done!

Recipe by PamelaP

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Topping:
Cake:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt brown sugar and 2 tablespoons butter together in a saucepan over medium heat. Add blackberries to brown sugar mixture; cook and stir until mixture bubbles, 1 to 3 minutes. Stir 3/4 cup white sugar into berries, crush berries slightly with a fork, and continue cooking until berries are hot and slightly broken-down, about 5 minutes more; remove from heat and pour into a 9-inch cake pan.

  • Beat 1 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup butter together in a bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy; beat in eggs.

  • Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl. Alternately stir flour and milk into butter mixture, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Mix vanilla into batter.

  • Pour batter over blackberry mixture in the 9-inch cake pan.

  • Bake cake in the preheated oven until cooked through, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cake cool in the pan until warm, but not completely cooled, about 30 minutes. Run a knife along the inside edge of the pan to separate cake from the sides, place a cake plate over the top of the pan, and flip the pan. Lift the pan slowly to release the cake from the pan.

Cook's Note:

Instead of heating the brown sugar, butter, and blackberries together in a saucepan, I heat them directly in the cake pan on the stove.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 56.3g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 68.2mg; sodium 313.7mg. Full Nutrition
