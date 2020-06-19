Blackberry Upside Down Cake

Easy and beautiful cake to make with ingredients you have on hand. Great to take to a party or picnic. Use a cake plate that is wider than the cake; the berries and juice run down the sides, but it is gorgeous when done!
Everyone loved this cake. The blackberries were freshly picked from our Thornless Blackberry vines. I lined the bottom of a deep 9" fluted pan with parchment paper and poured the blackberry topping on top of the parchment paper. Because this is a rather thick cake batter, I scooped the batter onto the topping, gently spread with a spatula and baked for 40 minutes. I allowed the cake to cool and turned the cake plate upside down over the cake pan and then flipped it, removed the pan and slowly peeled the parchment paper. This cake sliced and served so well. A couple of our guests wanted vanilla ice cream with their serving, however, I preferred the cake just as it was. Thank you, PamelaP for sharing your delicious recipe. I will be making this again and again.
Very sweet, and cake like cobbler topping. I used fresh picked blackberries, but found the seeds really gritty, so I suppose you could use blueberries. Anyway, I made the batter, which seemed too thick for cake, and poured it over the cooked berries. It was really thick and not easily spread within the 9 inch pan. Don't worry though, because the batter eventually covered the pan top and cooked to a cobbler consistency. I will use a 1/4 cup less brown and white sugar, otherwise everything else was fine!
I suspect that the size of the eggs used in this recipe affected the density of the batter for some folks. Per the baking advice of Ina Gartem - aka "The Barefoot Contessa" - I always use extra large eggs and this was not an issue.
I had some super sour blackberries in the fridge and decided to try this recipe out. Initially it was for home, but had a last minute dinner to go to so decided to take it along. Safe to say it was a success!! As the other comments said, the cake mixture was quite thick, and I was worried that there wasn't enough of the mixture. But it turned out fine. The cake was a little dry, so I might add a bit more milk next time. It was also a bit sweet, so might use a tad less sugar for the cake next time. Definitely would make this again!! Really quick and easy for something so lovely!
Fantastic! I used blackberries from our vines, and because I ran out of regular flour, I substituted 1/2 c of rice flour. Tender cake with a lovely sugary bottom crust, very buttery. Absolutely delicious, and now I have a #1 recipe for all these yummy blackberries. Thank you!
It was sooo good. Blackberry mixture is sweet, the cale not so much. A delicious balance. Used a bundt pan. Very pretty when you flip it. The blackberry mixture would be fantastic on pancakes or waffles. Will definitely make it again.
I've made this twice now and it's delicious. I used wild blackberries from our farm and extra large farm fresh eggs. It seemed like the cake batter wasn't enough to really make a cake but it was. It turned out great. I took it to church tonight and everyone raved about it and asked for the recipe. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe.
Made it as is and it was delicious! A big hit with family and friends. The second time I made it I used raspberries and blackberries and it was even better. Made the berry compote in the baking pan as suggested. The batter was a little thick but I spread it out over the berries with my finger and it was perfect!
This was super easy to make and very very good! It taste just like cobbler only the texture seems lighter. My kids approved so I think it's a keeper. We paired this with some vanilla ice cream...yummmm
Yum! Easy recipe, and makes a light cake topped with delicious blackberries. I used a 9" square glass pan, and baked an extra 5 min. Came out perfect. Blackberries are in season now, so I will make this again!
My husband says this was the best I've cooked since we got married seven years ago. My husband usually does the cooking since he prefers his cooking to mine. I used what was available at the grocers frozen mixed berries and followed the recipe as written.
The recipe was relatively easy. I made a peach blueberry upside down cake using the peaches for the cooked fruit part and put blueberries in the cake batter. It turned out pretty good. I will say, though, it was a little too sweet for me. Next time, I'll cut the amount of sugar by 1/4-1/2 cup.
This is a really great recipe! Not too sweet, like some others. Light and fluffy when served fresh, but it gets denser if left in the fridge because the juices soaked in it. But great either way! Will definitely try with different fruits too! :)
I made this recipe pretty much as is except that I used 3/4 cup of sugar for the batter and used 1/3 c of milk instead. I agree with the reviewers who say that this recipe could definitely benefit from less sugar in the batter. Honestly, the sugar used for the blackberry topping is just enough to make up for the sugar you can cut from the batter. With that said, I could have used 1/2 cup of sugar and still the cake would taste sweet enough. My blackberries were on the bland side so the sugar the recipe called for the topping made up for the blandness of the fruit: thus, balancing the recipe throughout. Here are my suggestions to balance the sugar of the recipe: Consider the sweetness of your blackberries and the amount of WHITE sugar on the batter. If you use sweet blackberries, you can cut off some of the WHITE sugar to 3/4c. Then, use about 1/2 cup of sugar for the batter. If your berries are bland or bitter, make the topping as is and cut the sugar of the batter to 1/2cup. My other suggestion regardless of the sugar content is to make a bit of whipped cream icing (Chantilly Cream) for decoration. It will be a nice decorative touch on the side and will neutralize any excess of sweetness. Overall, this recipe with a little tweaking of the sugar content, is just very nice. The cake is very dense and accompanies the topping very well. Be patient when pouring the batter. Pour it in little mounds and level it carefully. If you have a spring foam pan, it will be the perfect to
Great cake would definitely make it again but personally a bit to sweet and to much black berries and a bit on the dry side. would cut the amount of berries and sugar and add more milk other than that great recipe for sure a keeper!
I made this in my bundt pan as someone else mentioned but it didn't work for me. I sprayed the pan but it still stuck. Overall I don't know if my blackberries weren't great but the flavor was just ok. The cake was very buttery and the blackberries just didn't taste as good as other blackberry desserts do. Not sure I would make it again.
Perfect Valentine's cake! SOO good!! Very easy to make and turned out perfect. I made this exactly as is and wouldn't change a thing. I love the way the blackberry sauce runs down the sides. It's also really pretty. The cake part turned out moist and fluffy. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
Made this as written and loved it. (guess I have a sweet tooth). Knocked off a star because I didn't think it was as good left over, after refrigeration. But I do plan to make it again, maybe halve the recipe & use a smaller pan & eat the whole thing :)
Made this as per the recipe and was a hit switching it up for Sunday with apple topping in salted caramel . Double brown sugar swap out white for maple with butter a pinch of salt and cinnamon tumble in 2 cups of peeled and cored cooking apples and make as per the recipe. Rewarms easily
Berries are way too sweet, could probably halve the white sugar at least. Don't crush the berries like the recipe says to or they won't be solid enough to hold up the cake. Cake batter is way too thick to pour over the berry soup I was left with and the whole thing turned into a hideous cake island mess and it was a disaster to try to salvage it. Will not ever be using this recipe again.
This turned out great for me! Because a few people had commented about how dense the cake batter was, I added a few extra tablespoons as I was making it. I also cheated and added a bit of extra blackberries, butter and brown sugar (because I LOVE topping!), but once it came out, it turns out I didn't need it. Next time I make it, I will just use the regular portions. The other piece of advice is to make sure it bakes long enough. You'll want it fully cooked. I ended up baking mine for about 45 minutes, which meant the edges were golden brown, slightly crispy and great. Served it warm with vanilla ice cream and LOVED the final result.
Disastrous! I followed this recipe exactly...the cake batter exploded over the 9 inch cake pan, it barely set after 45 minutes in the oven. Thank God I thought ahead and placed the pan on a parchment lined baking sheet or I’d be scrubbing up the wasted ingredients. I am so disappointed...what waste of ingredients. I was so excited to try this. The only thing I can think of of that the 3/4 cup white sugar into the berry mixture just makes it runny before you even add the batter causing it to overflow.
I made this but doubled the blackberry part so there was enough for a 9x13 sheet cake. In addition, I used a lemon cake for the cake part. It's amazingly good.
I made this for my husbands birthday. It was a huge hit. I reduced the sugar in both the topping and the cake and it was still too sweet. Also, I used non-dairy substitutes for the butter and milk that were an easy swap. I wish there were an easy way to remove the seeds, that would make it so much better. Served it with vanilla non-dairy ice cream to balance the sweetness. It would have gotten more stars if it weren’t so sweet. Nobody needs that much sugar.
I baked this in a heart shaped silicone pan, using blueberries in place of the blackberries. It turned out great! Baking time was spot on at 40 minutes. I decorated it with some stabilized whipped cream and Valentine's sprinkles. We enjoyed this very much. Thanks for the recipe!
I didn't taste it myself because I need to avoid sugar. My sisters liked it, but I'm not sure it was their favorite. At the end of our gathering only 1/3 of it was eaten, so it wasn't a great hit. Sorry.
The cake is delicious but was way too much for my 9" pan. I used the correct amounts of everything and double checked the pan so I don't know what happened. I don't have a bundt pan but it probably would have turned out fine in one. I would make it again because it is good but definitely with a different pan!
When I cooked the berries I ended up with about 3/4 cup of juice, so I added a bit of cornstarch and I used it instead of the milk -- the result was a beautiful pink batter. To make up for the reduced berry volume I added sliced peaches and some blueberries. I felt there was too much cake for the amount of fruit and the cake was rather bland.
The cake was too sweet for me and needed to bake longer. I took it out at 40 min and the middle ended up falling because it wasn't done all the way through. I would use the berry topping with a different cake recipe if I were to try it again.
I am rating only the cake part of the recipe because I turned it into a cherry upside down cake. I used 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp almond extract instead of 1 tsp vanilla since I made it with cherries. That was my only change to the cake part of the recipe. My family loved it, especially the “rustic” texture of the cake. I made numerous changes to the topping since I used cherries.
I made it and got rave reviews about it. I’m not a fan of blackberry so used blueberries. I followed instructions as recipe called for. No need change anything. Of course I’ll make this cake again. It was so easy to make too.
