Blackberry Upside Down Cake

I made this recipe pretty much as is except that I used 3/4 cup of sugar for the batter and used 1/3 c of milk instead. I agree with the reviewers who say that this recipe could definitely benefit from less sugar in the batter. Honestly, the sugar used for the blackberry topping is just enough to make up for the sugar you can cut from the batter. With that said, I could have used 1/2 cup of sugar and still the cake would taste sweet enough. My blackberries were on the bland side so the sugar the recipe called for the topping made up for the blandness of the fruit: thus, balancing the recipe throughout. Here are my suggestions to balance the sugar of the recipe: Consider the sweetness of your blackberries and the amount of WHITE sugar on the batter. If you use sweet blackberries, you can cut off some of the WHITE sugar to 3/4c. Then, use about 1/2 cup of sugar for the batter. If your berries are bland or bitter, make the topping as is and cut the sugar of the batter to 1/2cup. My other suggestion regardless of the sugar content is to make a bit of whipped cream icing (Chantilly Cream) for decoration. It will be a nice decorative touch on the side and will neutralize any excess of sweetness. Overall, this recipe with a little tweaking of the sugar content, is just very nice. The cake is very dense and accompanies the topping very well. Be patient when pouring the batter. Pour it in little mounds and level it carefully. If you have a spring foam pan, it will be the perfect to