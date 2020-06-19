Amish Peach Dumplings

Flour dumplings are added to a peach syrupy mixture to create a wonderful dessert. This is an Amish peach dumpling recipe. Using cream or canned milk instead of milk gives this a creamier texture and more calories. You can use fresh, frozen, or canned peaches.

By MOMTO8

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir water, sugar, and butter together in a pot over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves and mixture has a syrupy texture, 5 to 10 minutes. Add peaches to syrup; bring to a boil.

  • Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl. Stir milk into flour mixture until a stiff batter forms.

  • Drop batter by large spoonfuls into boiling peach syrup; cover the pot with a lid, reduce heat to medium, and cook until dumplings are set, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 6.3mg; sodium 293.3mg. Full Nutrition
