Flour dumplings are added to a peach syrupy mixture to create a wonderful dessert. This is an Amish peach dumpling recipe. Using cream or canned milk instead of milk gives this a creamier texture and more calories. You can use fresh, frozen, or canned peaches.
I grew up in Ohio/PA Amish Country and worked in an Amish restaurant & bakery so I will attest that these are the real deal, authentic Amish peach dumplings. I made this exactly as written, and it worked out fine, however next time, I will use self-rising flour instead of all-purpose, because I feel that it works better in these types of recipes. The Amish don't use a lot of seasonings or spices other than salt & pepper, so you may want to top these with a sprinkle of cinnamon & sugar if you like that sort of flavor. Otherwise this is a great recipe that I will make again.
I’m sorry, but the dumplings are terrible. They were very hard and dry. The fresh peaches were great, but they were great before I cooked them. Don’t waste your time on this recipe. I was lured in because of the total time to prep and cook. I will spend more time and do something different tomorrow night. Glad I only made 1/2 recipe.
I grew up in Ohio/PA Amish Country and worked in an Amish restaurant & bakery so I will attest that these are the real deal, authentic Amish peach dumplings. I made this exactly as written, and it worked out fine, however next time, I will use self-rising flour instead of all-purpose, because I feel that it works better in these types of recipes. The Amish don't use a lot of seasonings or spices other than salt & pepper, so you may want to top these with a sprinkle of cinnamon & sugar if you like that sort of flavor. Otherwise this is a great recipe that I will make again.
I grew up enjoying this as a kid during visits to my grandma's in Kentucky. She isn't Amish so I always thought this was a southern recipe. Regardless of the origin, it's absolutely delicious! I add cinnamon and a little nutmeg to the dumpling dry ingredients. One thing I would suggest is to make sure your pot is large enough to accommodate the expansion of the dumplings. I had to change pots midway through to avoid a boil over (and a scolding from the wife). I use canned peaches (2) in light syrup. I drain the syrup into a measuring cup, then add enough water for 2 cups. I also reduce the sugar called for by about a tablespoon or two, due to the light syrup (to taste). For a real treat, use the raspberry flavored peaches (made by Del Monte) if you can find them.
I’m sorry, but the dumplings are terrible. They were very hard and dry. The fresh peaches were great, but they were great before I cooked them. Don’t waste your time on this recipe. I was lured in because of the total time to prep and cook. I will spend more time and do something different tomorrow night. Glad I only made 1/2 recipe.
I've lived in KY all my life. I used to make fruit dumplings with my aunt and mammaw all the time, the recipe is exactly what I remember! Our favorite was mountain blackberry, but Meijer was having a sale on peaches, haha. For this recipe, I had to add more flour to the batter to get the dough at the right consistency. You really want it thicker than pancakes but a tad thinner than biscuits so you can get it off the spoon. Dip your spoon in flour before you start so you aren't "beating the devil" out of your pot. You could also use Bisquick if you have it, I never use it, but my auntie always did. I also added brown sugar, ground cloves, and apple pie spice as it was simmering for more flavor. Note: it's better to spice towards the end, you get more from your spices, just stir and break up your dumplings when they're finished setting to distribute the spices. I also subbed in 1/2 c buttermilk and 1/2 c 2% milk to get the dumplings to taste more authentic as I was mixing them, like a buttermilk biscuit- it also helps with texture, I learned that from working at Cracker Barrel! My husband loves this and so do I! I highly recommend my tips to take this to the next level!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.