Amish Peach Dumplings

I've lived in KY all my life. I used to make fruit dumplings with my aunt and mammaw all the time, the recipe is exactly what I remember! Our favorite was mountain blackberry, but Meijer was having a sale on peaches, haha. For this recipe, I had to add more flour to the batter to get the dough at the right consistency. You really want it thicker than pancakes but a tad thinner than biscuits so you can get it off the spoon. Dip your spoon in flour before you start so you aren't "beating the devil" out of your pot. You could also use Bisquick if you have it, I never use it, but my auntie always did. I also added brown sugar, ground cloves, and apple pie spice as it was simmering for more flavor. Note: it's better to spice towards the end, you get more from your spices, just stir and break up your dumplings when they're finished setting to distribute the spices. I also subbed in 1/2 c buttermilk and 1/2 c 2% milk to get the dumplings to taste more authentic as I was mixing them, like a buttermilk biscuit- it also helps with texture, I learned that from working at Cracker Barrel! My husband loves this and so do I! I highly recommend my tips to take this to the next level!