Coconut Jasmine Rice

This is one of my favorite rice recipes. It goes great with just about anything! Try a ginger chicken main dish with it!

By Tony Reinert

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir coconut milk, water, sugar, and salt together in a saucepan over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Add rice; bring to a boil, cover the saucepan, reduce heat to low, and simmer until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed, 18 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 13.9g; sodium 10mg. Full Nutrition
