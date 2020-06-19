Coconut Jasmine Rice
This is one of my favorite rice recipes. It goes great with just about anything! Try a ginger chicken main dish with it!
This is a very good rice to serve with spicy foods. The coconut flavour is not too overpowering as in those recipes that call for shredded coconut. I rinsed my rice, to eliminate some of the starch, before cooking. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks for sharing!
I added juice from one lime and cut up some fresh cilantro and added both in for the last few minutes that it was on the stove. I found myself adding water one tablespoon at a time towards the end of the 20 minutes because the liquid had cooked out but the rice was still firm. Adding water and cooking a little longer helped to get it to the desired firmness. Tasted great though! Topped it with fresh avocado and peppercorn crusted seared ahi tuna with a spicy remoulade sauce!!!!
I used Silk coconut milk instead of the can. So good! My new favorite rice with just about any meal!
Excellent with a spicy curry - just the kind of side-dish you want to soak up the curry and tamper off some of the heat!
I agree about the flavor-- balanced and not overpowering. It was super easy to make the cooking time was right on. Can't ask for much more. Served mine with mango and cilantro and Swai with coconut sauce from this site.
Noce coconut flavour! I used a rice cooker and it turned out perfectly.
Turned out exactly as I hoped. The rice was slightly sweet and just a little sticky with a mild coconut flavor that won't overpower your main dish (but enough to know you're eating coconut rice). I added a few sprinkles of kosher salt when serving to boost the flavor.
Will make it again. Hit with the husband!
Quick and simple recipe, I sometimes substitute coconut cream instead of milk which gives added sweetness or add ginger and garlic, tastes so good!
We were disappointed with the lack of flavor. If we are eating coconut rice we want to know there is coconut in it.
This dish was too rich and sweet for us. It really overpowered any other main dinner dish, so I ate it for breakfast. I prefer the more savory coconut rice recipes over this one.
This rice was so simple and tasty. I'll make it again for sure!
Delicious! I love how the coconut flavor is subtle enough to pair with many dishes.
Loved the subtle coconut flavor and not too sweet! A wonderful compliment to many types of food. My family thought it was a winner!
Loved this, made it exactly as the recipe stated and it was a quick and delicious side dish. I made it as a side for the Marrakesh Vegetable Curry recipe on this web site.
I substituted coconut flakes instead of sugar.
First time trying this recipe. It was awesome. The only adjustment I made was to add some chopped fresh cilantro after it was done cooking. Served it with Terriyaki chicken and everyone raved about it. Definitely a keeper.
I have to disagree with the people saying this wasn't strong enough on the coconut, I thought it was perfect! I paired it with some turmeric chicken and they went together perfectly.
I loved this rice. I made it to go with a spicy meal and it worked out perfectly. I will definitely make it again.
Excellent I loved it, thanks
This was very simple to make and delicious! Perfect sticky, fluffy, and moist consistency. A new favorite.
I made this and gave it 5 stars because I made a small change, yet it was still great. I left out the sugar, and just added everything and cooked it. I also rinsed the rice 3 times before cooking. Yummy!! Normally, I just cook it with only Coconut Milk and nothing else. It gives it a strong, yummy, coconut flavor. I tried this because I wanted something toned down tonight. This was a little on the mellow side., and hit the spot.
Simple straight forward ingredients and directions. FABULOUS!!! Will be my one and only for this side dish.
My family loves this rice. It's great with Salmon.
This is definitely a keeper! So nice to have a change from boring plain rice.
used organic jasmine rice, organic coconut milk and organic cane sugar. turned out great.
Delicious! I love to put some vanilla iced cream on top while the rice is warm!
What a great and easy recipe! The texture to this dish is excellent, cooked for 20 minutes- it thickens slightly, as it sits for a few minutes, after completing. Be sure to use a fork to fluff it after it is done since the rice tends to stick together when you add coconut milk. I found it perfect just as written- in addition, you can add a few green onions to it to change it up if you think that would be something you'd enjoy. Just a few! I served this with a Lebanese chicken dish but it would go beautifully with a curry-based dish as well. Thanks Tony!
SO delicious!!!
This recipe made the jasmine rice the best ever, but there was little flavor of coconut. The next time I will use all coconut milk instead of water and coconut milk
Good recipe. I omitted the sugar. Thanks for sharing.
I used light coconut milk and added a Bay Leaf. I cooked it in my rice-cooker and it was PERFECT!
Delicious, creamy, subtle flavor!
Wish it had even more coconut flavor
Definitely check your rice time I only cooked mine for 16 min.
Coconut cream. This recipe is a dream!
I grew up in Hawaii and I have been trying to recreate a rice dish I had when I was 4 - very long time ago - and never could. Now I did ... and it was awesomeness!
This recipe turned out great! Made it as a side dish to Hawaiian chicken shishkabobs. I added pineapple tidbits when I poured the rice in and pineapple juice at the very end. Awesome!
This is a super easy variation of cooking rice with so much delicious flavor! I made it to go with sesame chicken and it's now a big favorite with us!
I guess I’m not a fan of coconut rice. It was more like a dessert. It tasted good but wasn’t what I was looking for as an accompaniment.
The rice was very good but didn't have as much coconut flavor as I thought it was going to. Maybe it was because I used low fat coconut milk. I added some sweetened coconut to it and that made a big difference. Lots of rice leftovers!
Nice coconut flavor and a good way to use up leftover coconut milk. Would be great with a curry dish.
I love this recipe. The rice has the perfect flavor.
Easy and delicious
