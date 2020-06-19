Easy Strawberry Vinaigrette
This strawberry vinaigrette changed the way I eat salads. It's easy, delicious, and low-calorie. I like it with a spinach, almond, and feta salad.
5 for flavor, 3 for ingredients/directions, but the flavor is so good I can overlook the FROZEN strawberries it calls for and still give it 5 stars. Please, if you're going to use frozen strawberries, let them thaw first (or just use fresh strawberries), unless your goal is a vinaigrette smoothie. I went against my better judgement and decided to follow the recipe exactly as written, even though I had fresh strawberries in the refrigerator. Very simple and delicious! I served this as suggested, on a spinach/strawberry/almond/feta salad. So good!!! Thank you Courtney for the great recipe. I'll be making this often!Read More
I used frozen blueberries and added a chive. The taste was there but it turned into ice cream had too add water. Next time I'll thaw whatever fruit I'm using.Read More
I luv this dressing!!! So delicious!!! I'm on the 21 day fix and was missing my Raspberry and Strawberry Vinaigrette dressings. Until I saw this. I'm not a big fan of just Balsamic Vinaigrette all the time LOL!!!. All ingredients in this version are fix approved. Thanks for the tip to thaw whatever fruit you use. I like it a little chunky. Next I'll be making a raspberry version!!!
A great use of strawberries, although I admit to using 8 oz. of fresh berries rather than frozen. Used all the other ingredients as listed and this produced a delicious salad dressing and lasted a week in the fridge without getting watery from the fresh fruit. I will be making this dressing again. Thanks Courtney, for sharing your recipe. It's a keeper in our house.
I used fresh, local strawberries and this turned out absolutely delightful
So quick and easy. I made it without Salt or Pepper, and I used fresh strawberries and it still taste great. This has changed the way I view store bought salad dressing, NO MAS!!!
Loved this dressing, used it on field greens and dried Fugi apples with shallots. This is now our new favorite dressing
This is a perfect vinaigrette for any salad. I made a couple substitutions, however: fresh strawberries over frozen ones, and white vinegar instead of ACV because I didn't have any. I also added some water in the end because it was a bit thick, and some fresh mint for extra flavor. But it tasted great. I can imagine it tasting good with other berries as well.
I made it with fresh strawberries and it was amazing. I agree it's a little thick but all the flavor is there.
I used fresh strawberries! If you just taste it, then you might think it's too sweet. I put it on a spinach salad with feta and chicken. We loved it!! Healthy too!
Loved it on my spinach, strawberries and feta cheese salad. Used fresh strawberries red wine vinegar(that's what I had on hand).The best dressing ever ;)
I used the last sad, bland strawberries in the fridge and it came out great! Not too sweet, which I appreciate in a dressing, and ridiculously easy!
Very good and simple recipe. Goes really well with a spinach salad with strawberries, feta, and almonds. However, use fresh strawberries. They work just fine and you don't need to thaw them.
This dressing is amazing...there is a brew pub that makes this dressing and now I can finally enjoy the same dressing at home. I used fresh strawberries instead of frozen and it pairs well with spinach, sliced onions, gorgonzola, macadamia nuts & diced strawberries. Thank you :)
Great refreshing dressing recipe! Super easy and fast to make, even keeps in the fridge for a few days.
I made this with fresh blackberries. Next time I think I'll use 1 tblsp of Apple cider vinegar and 1 extra tblsp of olive oil.
EFD! EASY, FAST AND DELICIOUS!
Very easy to make and flavorful. I used fresh strawberries. The honey gives it just enough sweetness. I'll try with balsamic vinegar next time.
I made this for a bbq and everyone wanted the recipe.
This is great with using Raspberries instead of Strawberries too. Fresh works just as well.
simple and easy to make. I used fresh strawberries and it worked out great.
I made this salad dressing and I used fresh strawberries instead of frozen strawberries it was a big hit for my guest ,and I will be making it again real soon!
Added 1/4 tsp coriander for slight lemon twang.
So good! I thawed some frozen berries in the microwave for a couple of minutes, turned out perfect. I'll be making it again :-)
I used fresh strawberries and half the honey, and it seemed the right amount of sweet. The taste is good, but I didn't think it was phenomenal. I made mine right in an old olive jar with an immersion blender.
Great recipe. I made a couple changes. I used fresh strawberries and doubled the vinegar. It helped to loosen up the dressing as well as balancing out the flavor.
Simple and Easy recipe... I'd recommend Fresh Strawberries and then taste could be sweet enough for your taste with out the honey... I actually cut the honey to 1 tablespoon and added a smidge more ACV and I used a light gmo free olive oil did not use extra virgin.... Thanks!
Nice flavor, I think I would like more strawberries and a bit more vinegar next time.
I used fresh strawberries and it came out great
Amazing for my salads! I added just a little ginger to it! Amped up a lot of the flavor! Thank you!
My daughter wanted me to buy a strawberry vineigrette dressing, but I couldn't find one. I honestly didn't think I'd like a sweet dressing, but this was amazing!! I used fresh strawberries, just because I had them.
This was pure heaven in a bite-fresh strawberrys (and I didnt use frozen),honey,olive oil,apple cider vinegar,just beautiful and so tasty!!!
I don't normally like vinaigrettes so I made this for some friends, but its probably the one recipe I will make again and use myself as well.
Absolutely delicious and bursting with strawberry taste! I made a first batch for myself and then quickly used up some more strawberries making some small jars as gifts!
Delicious and easy!
I’ve made this recipe twice now and used fresh strawberries the first time and the second time I used half fresh strawberries half fresh raspberries and it came out even better than the first time! So easy! I use an immersion blender since it’s such a small amount to put in a blender.
I used fresh strawberries. I love that this is so simple to remember and make without looking up the recipe! I used it on top of baby spinach, sliced strawberries, walnuts, and feta cheese for a delicious salad!
Delicious! I thawed my berries completely before blending to avoid ending up with a strawberry smoothie as another reviewer put it, but other than that I didn't change a thing. I used it on a salad of baby spinach with dried cranberries, candied pecans, and blue cheese.
Delicious and easy
Truly delicious!!! The best salad dressing I have ever made!! I cut the honey since I am not fond of really sweet dressings. I also used fresh strawberries, weighing them out and used 10 ounces. I didn't have apple cider vinegar so used the raspberry blush vinegar I did have. I blended it for a really, really long time and it did not separate by the time we served it several hours later. It was totally awesome!!!
it was ok, you could taste the strawberries, and the pepper.
sets the begining for a very nice base now its time to change it to meet your tastes
Although I used this sauce with a strawberry and spinach salad, I think it would be delicious with other fruit salads as well. I increased the honey by 1 tsp to make it sweeter. Next time I will decrease the olive oil by 1/2-1tsp. I'd like to reduce the taste of the olive oil a little.
I made this dressing with 1 cup fresh local berries so I can't comment on how the frozen work, but this was very good when made with fresh. I added an extra tablespoon of honey to taste and cut back a bit on the pepper. Comes together quickly and easily in my magic bullet blender.
I'll be using frozen strawberries next time and trying that. I used fresh strawberries and it came out a little frothy. I think by freezing the berries, it collapses the cellular structure of the berry when it thaws, making them more smooth when they blend up. Sweet, tangy and kind of thick. I tossed it with fruit salad, nuts, spinach - really good!
A winner and I will make it again
I followed instructions and it went well with my kale, mix greens, strawberries, blueberries, shaved carrots, sunflower seeds and cranberry salad. Delicious and easy to make.
Didn't have the cider vinegar, so I replaced for a little bit of apple butter, and still used white rice vinegar with the honey. Turned out perfectly!
I added my twist to the recipe. I also added some white sugar as well.
Easy and yummy.
Delicious and sweet. When adding to your salad less it more.
Perfect Recipe. I used fresh strawberries rather than frozen and dressing was delicious. We even subbed strawberries with blueberries to make blueberry vinaigrette and even that turned out great.
It was light, refreshing and absolutely delicious. If that weren't enough, it was crazy easy to make.
Added a bit more honey... seems the strawberries were too sour for my daughters tastebuds but it was delicious !!
i dislike all salad dressings, because of the oily taste. This recipe was superb. Served it on baby spinach, with candied pecans, and feta cheese. Beyond amazing
I have made this a few times and really enjoyed it. I use fresh strawberries but wondered if anyone has tried freezing the leftover dressing? Thanks!
Very easy tasty recipe
Delicious with fresh strawberries and half the honey
I thought this was very good. I used thawed frozen strawberries, they were my own strawberries from my garden so I knew they would be good and flavorful unlike a lot of frozen fruit. I made it as written except I used red wine vinegar and I added a sliver of red onion. I served over baby spinach with feta cheese, bacon bits, and toasted almonds--yum! Thanks for the recipe.
I love this recipe. I always keep frozen strawberries on hand and they work great in the recipe, although they do need to be at least partially thawed. It is a wonderful light healthy option that makes a salad with nuts and fresh fruit come to life.
Perfect compliment to roast chicken, potatoes & asparagus with leafy salad.
This was so easy. I doubled it and used 4 cups of frozen strawberries. I realized later that I had forgotten the salt and pepper but didn’t notice it missing when I taste-tested it. It’s just THAT good!
I am making it again! This is great the way it is!
oh and I used fresh strawberries instead :)
It was a little sweet for me but that is probably because I rarely eat extra sugar. The second time I left out the honey, S&P and I love it!!! Thank you for sharing!!
I will not make this again. I made it and it was a waste of my ingredients. Tasted like apple cider vinegar with no other flavors. Have to make another one with different recipe for a dinner now. Waste of time and ingredients for me.
Great flavour! Super fresh tasting. I would make this again.
This was very good. Used fresh berries. Might add a little more vinegar next time.
This was excellent...I used grape seed oil instead of olive oil-was delicious you may have to add a bit more oil and vinegar to get the blend correctly but otherwise great
Amazing recipe! I did use fresh strawberries and topped with candied pecans. Del---lish!!!
Didn't have my blender at the time, so I used a couple tablespoons of strawberry sundae topping instead, not the healthiest alternative but it turned out delicious! Love it on salads with feta and walnuts!!
I used fresh strawberries, but other than that, I didn’t change a thing!!! It was absolutely delicious with my spinach salad. Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
It was awesome! I used fresh strawberries but everything else was the same. It was perfect... the person that said it tastes just like apple cider vinegar must have measured wrong..it doesn't..it tastes like fresh strawberry vinaigrette. Thank you, Courtney!
It tasres great. looks more like a Strawberry Smoothie!
Love this vinaigrette! I will agree that the consistency is much better when with unfrozen strawberries. My family loved it as well.
Absolutely delicious! I only had fresh strawberries.
I used fresh strawberries, substituted stivia for the honey and it was delicious!!!
Very easy to make and delcious. I used fresh strawberries which worked as well. This recipe is a keeper!
Love it and I'm a very picky eater. I use Spinach and Strawberry and Grilled Chickem Breast sprinkle with almonds and other fruit on the side. What a good light lunch or supper.
I used fresh overripe strawberries and this turned out amazing. I did 2 batches for 4 cups total, just doubled the recipe and it's good enough to drink! Thank you for sharing an amazing recipe!
Best vinagarette ever. I used freshlyy picked samll strawberries. VLight, sweet, and creamy.
This was quick, easy and so delicious! TY
I love, love this dressing! I used mixed greens with feta and sliced almonds. I also added some grilled chicken.
Came out so good but I was curious about the shelf life?
Loved it! I did it with fresh strawberries like alot of the reviews had suggested. PERFECT!
Sister-in-law lives with us and is very, very picky. She loved this and rates it 5-star. I agree. Like most reviewers, I also used fresh strawberries.
Very nice flavor and color! Caveat; frozen berries needed an allowance for some thaw time- even though my berries were cut slices, they were cold enough they made an 'ice cream' consistency. Glad I made the dressing first; after prepping salad greens I still had to wait a bit for the dressing because I didn't want to dilute the flavor.
Added a tbsp finely chopped onion. So delicious! We don’t even like salad too! Arugula, berries and this sauce. So easy
Flavorful and easy to make.
I made this yesterday using fresh strawberries, but following the rest of the recipe exactly. It was simple, fast and delicious! I served it over a spinach and sliced strawberry salad with tomatoes and pecan pieces. My husband and I enjoyed it and I will definitely make it often. Thanks for sharing!
I followed the recipe with no alterations and this dressing was AMAZING!! I was licking the spatula! I’m so thankful to have found this because it will make eating salads every day super easy because it’s so tasty! Only thing I will do differently next time is thaw out the berries more.
I loved it!!! I just replaced the honey with Agave syrup and the salt with celery seeds.
I used fresh strawberries and I imagine it's no different than with frozen. The apple cider does come through in the flavor of dressing. Very good recipe and simple.
Excellent flavor. Simple to make. I used fresh Michigan strawberry.....nothing better!
I used fresh strawberries, since they’re in season right now. This was delicious made just as the recipe describes. I might try it next time with a milder vinegar, say a white balsamic or even white vinegar. Definitely will make again.
Loved it as is.
I love the recipe. You can use any other frozen unsweetened berries. To make it lower in sugar, I used 1 teaspoon of Splenda liquid sweetener instead of honey. You can add more for more sweetness without calories. It was amazing 😍
Amazing recipe. I used fresh strawberries, but otherwise followed the recipe. Put it on a bed of romaine with red onion, fresh strawberries (because I still had some leftover), candied pecans, and cheddar cheese. It was DELICIOUS. I am making it again this week for company.
Delish! I used fresh strawberries (I made it during the summer, so why not?), and I added a little garlic and a pinch of Dijon mustard. It went great with my kale salad and some pecans to top it off.
