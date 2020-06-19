Easy Strawberry Vinaigrette

This strawberry vinaigrette changed the way I eat salads. It's easy, delicious, and low-calorie. I like it with a spinach, almond, and feta salad.

By Courtney

Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend strawberries, honey, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, salt, and black pepper together in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
50 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 3g; sodium 65.5mg. Full Nutrition
