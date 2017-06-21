Grilled Avocados

Had some ripe avocados left over. They were extras from guacamole the previous weekend. So I gave this quick and extremely easy recipe a shot on the grill, and the wife and kids loved it. Fresh ones are good too. Use paprika instead of the chipotle and chili powder for less spicy. Canola oil can be substituted for olive oil if desired.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Whisk olive oil, ground chipotle pepper, and chili powder together in a bowl; brush over the entire surface of the cut-side of each avocado.

  • Grill avocados, cut-side down, on the preheated grill until grill-lines begin to form on the avocado flesh, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 21.5g; sodium 8.4mg. Full Nutrition
