Microwave Gluten-Free Fluffy Sponge Cake

This is one of the fluffier gluten-free cakes I have ever had. We discovered it by accident when experimenting. Works good to turn cake over and ice for parties or events. Makes a good half-soccer ball cake.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
Yogurt can be substituted for peanut butter. Peanut butter and yogurt are optional, use a little more for moister cake and a little less for dryer cake. Other ingredients can be substituted for flavor.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 194.1mg; sodium 633.7mg. Full Nutrition
I used 3tbsp of quinoa flour instead of the mix of flour. It was huge. Way bigger than I was expecting. It was a good, quick, easy dessert. Not the best cake I've ever tasted, but still good considering. Not all that sweet though.
I used 3tbsp of quinoa flour instead of the mix of flour. It was huge. Way bigger than I was expecting. It was a good, quick, easy dessert. Not the best cake I've ever tasted, but still good considering. Not all that sweet though.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.