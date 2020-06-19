Marry-Me Blueberry Pie
I had a man propose to me after tasting this pie at a party. Yes, it's that good. The secret is my grandmother's super-flaky pie crust recipe. Best with fresh blueberries or dewberries.
I had a man propose to me after tasting this pie at a party. Yes, it's that good. The secret is my grandmother's super-flaky pie crust recipe. Best with fresh blueberries or dewberries.
Very, VERY good! I used 2 pints of blueberries that I had in the freezer (did not thaw them first). The only thin I think I would do differently next time is to reduce the sugar a bit (maybe by 1/4 cup), b/c I thought it was VERY sweet, but that's just my opinion Everyone else LOVED it as is). This was easy to make and the family really enjoyed it. I would make this again! Thanks for sharing. :)Read More
Used my own crust recipe -- not sure about vegetable oil since I've always used shortening. And 2 cups of berries barely covered the bottom of my 9" pie plate, so I doubled the amount. But forgot to double the flour so it was real juicy. I'll try it again though.Read More
Very, VERY good! I used 2 pints of blueberries that I had in the freezer (did not thaw them first). The only thin I think I would do differently next time is to reduce the sugar a bit (maybe by 1/4 cup), b/c I thought it was VERY sweet, but that's just my opinion Everyone else LOVED it as is). This was easy to make and the family really enjoyed it. I would make this again! Thanks for sharing. :)
Honestly...the best I have ever made...I love the crust recipe
scrum-dilly-umpcious! made as directed except I used frozen berries
This is my first time making a piecrust. This was so good and making the crust was easy- I'm not buying crust anymore. The recipe was easy. I substituted Stevia for sugar, and it came out great. Thanks!
I’ve tried blueberry pie pretty much everywhere I’ve gone. This recipe is THE FREAKIN’ BEST!!!! The pie crust is amazing as well and so easy. I use it for all my recipes! Adjust the sugar to the sweetness of your berries. I only use fresh blueberries and I doubled the amount. If you have tart blueberries, add sweet strawberries and the flavors combine for an amazing result. Thanks again for this delicious recipe!!
Used my own crust recipe -- not sure about vegetable oil since I've always used shortening. And 2 cups of berries barely covered the bottom of my 9" pie plate, so I doubled the amount. But forgot to double the flour so it was real juicy. I'll try it again though.
This pie brought rave reviews from my family. The only change I made was increasing the blueberries to 4 cups. I did not add any more flour and the pie was the best I’ve ever had. Next time I’m going to add peaches to the blueberries! The crust was heavenly and it’s going to be my go to crust for all my pies.
This recipe is the reason i'm now the 'go-to' blueberry pie maker in the family. Love it!!
this was the 1st pie I made from scratch. it was so easy, and soooo delicious. we ate the entire pie in less than 24 hours!
This recipe came out amazing! I did not have "self-rising" flour but decided to make it anyway and it was perfect. I took a Pyrex measuring glass and since I am staying in Maine, picked 2.5 cups of Maine blueberries from the front yard. Made all the difference compared to store bought blueberries, I think..
Delicious!!!!!
Made this with Dewberry's and it was very good.
Delicious is the only way to describe this recipe! I typically use my own pastry recipe, but I thought I would try this. I was pleasantly pleased as it was light flaky and browned up beautifully. I did not have any lemon juice and it was fine. I would reduce the sugar slightly. I doubled the blueberries as I prefer a fuller pie. Overall this one is a keeper.
Not enough blueberries. Should be 4 cups of fruit for a 9" pie. Too much sugar. (2/3 cup would be enough).
I also added extra blueberries -- about 3 cups total -- and filling was perfect. Pastry was a disappointment. Unlike some of the other reviewers here, I'm sorry but I didn't find it tasty at all. I will make this again, but with a different crust.
This was DELISH! Although I am already married, I continue to win my husband’s heart with awesome recipes like this one. I used MY grandma’s crust recipe, which is very similar to this one which also uses oil. I used about 2-1/2 cups blueberries, and I added the small butter cubes (by mistake) to the top of the pie before adding the top crust. But I would do that again as it was so tasty. Just to let you know, you will have a lot of sugar in the bowl after you stir the filling ingredients together. Don’t worry-just pile it all into the pie, and it will be amazing!
I will make it again, but with a little less sugar.
I used strawberries along with the blueberries and used about 3 cups of fruit. And I also cheated and used tenderflake pie crust but it was delicious
I have made this pie two times and both times it came out great. I have never made a fruit pie prior to this recipe. Both times I made it with extra blueberries that were frozen from the previous summer when I picked them fresh during Michigan blueberry season. This time I did not have any regular flour and was concerned about using the self rising flour to mix in with the fruit – – but it came out just fine.
I have never successfully made a pie before, but I decided to try this recipe for my mother-in-laws birthday... everone loved it.. the only changes I made are that I added a Tsp of sugar to the crust, and sprinkled cinnamon in both the dough mix and the blueberries. I also used close to 3 cups of blueberries. it turned out perfect!!
Excellent. I was looking for a recipe for my vegan granddaughter. This was a hit with everyone. Crust was easy and tasty. She gave up veganism, but I still make this pie.
best crust recipe! so easy too. I added 2 cups of peaches (left the sugar the same) to make it a blueberry peach pie. I also let the fruit sit and strain a bit to remove some of the liquid before adding to the crust. the family loved it!
It was Amazing! And super simple to make.
Excellent. I was looking for a recipe for my vegan granddaughter. This was a hit with everyone. Crust was easy and tasty. She gave up veganism, but I still make this pie.
The crust is super easy and really tasty, I did add a pinch of salt and the filling is is really good too. Per other reviews, I also reduced the sugar by 1/4 C. and it got rave reviews! Thanks for the recipe, I'll use this crust from now on. Double the fruit at least and add some extra flour, a mounded pie is always beautiful.
Used family crust recipe but the rest was perfect
Loved it! Although, I used brown sugar instead of white (preference). It was a bit too sweet so I made it one other time with less sugar and it came out perfect!
While my boyfriend hasn't proposed to me (yet!), he keeps saying it is the best blueberry pie he's ever had! This is the best pie I've ever eaten and so simple to make. The crust is amazing!
Wow! It is so easy to make and mind blowing good. Thank you for posting this recipe!
Delicious! Adding this to my recipe list
Excellent recipe. I added a total of 5 cups blueberries and an extra 1/4 sugar with 1 1/2 tblsp of cinnamon.
Very easy to make and my husband really liked it. Would definitely try this recipe again.
My husband really liked this but would like more filling. Next time I will double the filling.
I thought I was supposed to add all the flour and other dough ingredients to make the dough since it just said to combine the flour and other dough ingredients to make the dough. So now my pie has 2 and 1/4 cups of flour in it as well as the extra 1/4 cup of flour for the filling mix. I don't know if my pie will even turn out know.
Never made a blueberry pie before but I wanted to make my brother's favorite pie for his birthday. This recipe is delicious! Since the blueberries were sweet, I decreased the sugar by 1/4 cup. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Easiest NO MESS pie crust I’ve ever made! I pre baked the bottom crust for just a few minutes because m husband likes a crisp bottom crust and I sprinkled sugar/ cinnamon across the top crust for the same reason. Really, you can’t fail to please with this one, and I imagine it would work with any berry pie.
I’m already married, but I can see why this pie would work! I used 3 cups of blueberries and half the sugar, and it was just right. Crust is very easy to make and rolls out beautifully. Delicious result. Ate a piece warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
I used my own crust but the filling turned out great, even with frozen berries instead of fresh! I had to allow for about 15-20 minutes longer cooking time but it was not runny at all!!
Awesome! I had one extra Pillsbury pie crust I was looking to use so I used that one for the bottom and then made a crumb topping (used recipe for crumble from Glen's rhubarb crumble from this site sized down to 6 servings which was the perfect amount). Also used about 3+ cups fresh picked blueberries and a 9.5in pie pan. This was too many blueberries and it overflowed a bit but despite the appearance of the pie it was awesome!! Followed everything else in recipe and it was great!
I added about half a cup of extra blueberries, mostly because I picked too many and needed to use them. This is the first pie I have ever baked and it was absolutely fantastic. I plan on making another one to share with family!
Excellent flavor and easy to make. I cheated and used a ready made crust. I meant to take a picture of this perfect pie, but it disappeared too fast.
You need to double the blueberries. I had to add flour to the crust. Too much oil. I used 3/4 tsp of Trader Joe's stevia instead of the sugar.
Delicious! I made this pie and we had it eaten up by the next day!
The pie is really good and was very easy to make. I will make it again but use a bit less sugar, as it was very sweet.
This is the first pie I've ever made from scratch and it was so easy! I followed the recipe exactly as written and it was delicious! Perfect amount of sugar and blueberries, my family loved it! I'm making another one tonight!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections