Marry-Me Blueberry Pie

54 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

I had a man propose to me after tasting this pie at a party. Yes, it's that good. The secret is my grandmother's super-flaky pie crust recipe. Best with fresh blueberries or dewberries.

By JERKIE3

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
18 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix 2 cups self-rising flour, oil, and water together in a bowl until pie crust dough is well-mixed; divide into 2 balls. Roll each ball between 2 pieces of waxed paper until flattened and about 9 inches in diameter. Turn 1 piece of dough over pie dish and peel off top piece of waxed paper. Trim crust if needed. Set remaining dough aside.

  • Combine blueberries, sugar, 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, lemon juice, and salt together in a bowl until evenly mixed; pour into the pie crust. Cover blueberry filling with remaining dough, crimping the edges together. Arrange butter cubes on top crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until filling is thick and crust is golden brown, about 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 56.6g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 437.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022