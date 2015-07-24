Angie's Mango Pineapple Salsa

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This sweet and spicy salsa is so refreshing you won't be able to stop eating it. It's like nothing I have ever tasted. It's great with lime tortilla chips.

By Angelina Hall

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir mangoes, pineapple, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, red bell pepper, jalapeno peppers, and lime juice together in a bowl. Season with hot sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 0.3g; sodium 5.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Sofia Berseneva
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2018
Actually pretty good I added two cloves of minced garlic and put it on top of my backed salmon. I suggest adding more hot sauce for a bigger kick. Read More
Sofia Berseneva
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2018
Actually pretty good I added two cloves of minced garlic and put it on top of my backed salmon. I suggest adding more hot sauce for a bigger kick. Read More
13percent
Rating: 4 stars
07/21/2016
Pretty good recipe. Used 2 mangos instead of 3 half of a Visalia onion and only one jalapeño. Although I love cilantro my mother-in-law hates it so I left that out. Added a bit of salt for a contrast to the sweetness. Pretty easy to make just takes some time to dice everything up. Read More
lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2015
I liked this! I scaled it down to use one mango and I'd grabbed a red onion instead of Vidalia. I'm one of those cilantro haters so I subbed dry parsley but have no doubt it'd be delightful w/cilantro if you like it. I served it atop blackened tuna steaks and it worked quite well. I'm excited to have the rest in the freezer for future use. THANKS for the recipe! Read More
