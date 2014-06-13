Roasted Chicken Rub

1 of 107

Rating: 5 stars We loved this for our dinner tonight, and there will definitely be a next time because this was wonderful. The only thing I did different was to use oregano rather than thyme and to go short on the cayenne. Also I didn't process the spices together once I had them mixed up because I really prefer them without grinding. I used a whole cut-up kosher chicken from Trader Joe's, and this was wonderful. I made a mistake by not putting some of the seasoning under the skin, too, but I will do that next time also because we don't eat the skin--it just adds a little more flavoring to the chicken. My hubby thanks you, too! Thanks, Semigourmet! EDIT: I have used this rub in several ways. I've coated boneless skinless chicken breasts with mayo, coated it with the rub, and stovetopped it with olive oil and butter for a quick dinner when time is of the essence! Tonight I made my first whole chicken. I used a half a stick of melted butter with a bunch of the rub. I spooned some under the skin and in the cavity of the chicken and put the rest on top. I roasted it for about 1:15 minutes at 350 when I used my Thermapen to test it. It only needed a few more minutes to get to 160 degrees so it could rest and get the temperature to 165! It is yummy! Next time I will just use two tablespoons of butter to add to the rub. Thanks, Semigourmet! You have no idea how many times we've used this! Helpful (51)

Rating: 5 stars Holy Smokes....this is delicious! The flavor reminds me of the traditional rotisserie chicken you get at the store, but with so much more flavor and way better. I am so happy I found this this rub recipe. I wanted to roast a couple chickens that we had raised and butchered, and you really don't want to mess up a chicken you didn't just go to the store to buy...this did not disappoint. I'll mix up a large batch to keep on hand. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! So far I have tried this twice. The first time I doubled the recipe. I rubbed it on a whole chicken and let it sit for 8 hours in a ziplock, then cooked in the slow-cooker on high for 3 hours and finished it off to crisp up in the oven. I had to use ground celery seed instead of celery flakes. The second time (using the original portion size), I made it with the dehydrated celery flakes, allowing 4 chicken thighs to sit in the rub only 3 hours in an oven-proof bag, then baked in the oven (in the bag) and the taste was so much better even with less marinating time. The celery flakes give a crisper, fresher flavour. Both times we left out the salt. Thank you semigourmet for sharing your recipe. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great rub. I had to do a couple of tweaks. Since I am restricted on salt did not add the salt also did not have celery flakes so I used 1/2 tbsp. of celery seed which ground up perfectly in the small blender. I used this mixture on a boneless pork shoulder roast which I roistered on the BBQ. DS#2 had been outside and came to me said that dinner smelled wonderful and he could not wait for it to be ready. The pork was full of great flavour and very moist. Will be making again. Thank you Semigourmet for this wonderful rub. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Dee-light-ful! I made the recipe as stated with one exception: I didn't have dried rosemary, so I placed fresh rosemary sprigs under the breast skin and inside the cavity. I rubbed two chickens with olive oil, sprinkled on the rub, and threw a fresh lemon half into each cavity, along with the rosemary. Roasted the chickens for 2 hours at 375. The skin is crispy and richly colored, and the meat has a great flavor. There is easily enough left for two more chickens. Thanks for posting your idea, Semigourmet! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Terrific rub, was great for the BarBecue too. Used it on boneless chicken breast, held up good on the grill. Only change I made was celery seed instead of flakes and didn't process in a grinder, just mixed in a bowl and rubbed it on. I'm going to make a jar up of this rub, so I don't have to mix it each time. Thanks Semigourmet, you always have such good recipes. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Very good rub!! I love how it doesn't have any sugar in it. I rubbed it into 5 enormous bone in breasts and grilled them. They were super juicy. I agree with the other reviewer who said this tastes just like rotisserie. Well done semi!!! I didn't have celery flakes so I had to sub celery salt. I didn't add the kosher salt. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This is an outstanding rub! I mixed everything together, rubbed it on boneless chicken breast and let it sit for an hour. My husband grilled it and we both really enjoyed it. It makes the chicken moist and flavorful, I will make this again. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars 5 stars are simply not Enough for this Great Grub Rub! 10 Semi Gourmet you are Fabulous! I LOVE This rub!! LOL I of course didn't have cayenne pepper so I used up the rest of my chipotle powder added the smoked paprika. I used a leftover spice jar and tossed it all together. I wasn't sure if I was gonna be able to find the celery flakes but was tickled when I indeed find it @ the market. I hope you will forgive me on taking liberty of your rub and using it on something other than chicken. I could not help myself! LOL THANK YOU Semigourmet!!! DELICIOUS::) Helpful (5)