Grilled BBQ Short Ribs with Dry Rub

I have made these multiple times, in the oven and in an instant pot. I do add an additional tablespoon of onion powder along with the other spices listed in the recipe; When I use my Instant Pot (IP) —I add a 1/2 Cup of each apple cider vinegar and apple juice and push the “pressure cook button” on the IP set for 25 min. I also broil them for 3min. At the end and then you can put your favorite BBQ sauce on! You also only do step #1 in the directions and at this point if you want to make ahead throw them in the freezer and you can use either method (IP) or follow this recipe to step # 2 ( thaw ribs overnight in fridge) or directly put ribs in instant pot frozen!!! ( only 25 minutes) It Pessure cooks it so no worries!!! So, when I am crunched for time this is also a fast and super yummy alternative!!! I thought I would add a photo as I make double batches and freeze them for something quick to pull out when I am in a pinch for time! I buy my short ribs from a local butcher that is same price as the grocery store, but much better quality and cut.