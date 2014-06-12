Grilled BBQ Short Ribs with Dry Rub

56 Ratings
  • 5 46
  • 4 8
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Foil packets make these ribs fall-off-the-bone tender and keep all the savory flavor inside.

By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 35 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the sugar, paprika, chili powder, salt, and garlic powder in a medium bowl. Rub all surfaces of meat generously with the dry mixture. Place ribs in the prepared dish in a single layer. Cover and chill the ribs in the refrigerator 30 minutes to 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat grill to medium indirect heat. Center one-fourth of the ribs and two ice cubes on a sheet (12x18 inches) of Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil. Bring up foil sides. Double-fold top and ends to seal packet, leaving room for heat circulation inside. Repeat to make four packets.

  • Grill packets on a grill rack over medium (375 degrees F to 400 degrees F) indirect heat in covered grill 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until tender.

  • Open packets carefully by cutting along top folds with a sharp knife, allowing steam to escape.; then open top of foil packet. Brush ribs with 1/2 cup barbecue sauce. Continue grilling over direct medium heat, covered, 5 minutes more until browned and crisp, turning once.

  • Serve with additional barbecue sauce as desired.

Tips

REYNOLDS KITCHENS TIP:

Want that prize-winning ribs taste, but without spending hours over a hot grill? All you have to do is pull out your heavy duty aluminum foil! Wrapping the ribs in foil helps keep all of the flavor right where you want it: in the ribs! Plus, cooking these in foil packets will help keep your grill clean. That way you can enjoy these delicious, tender and juicy ribs without any worry of a sticky mess to clean up later.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1007 calories; protein 43.4g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 83.9g; cholesterol 186.4mg; sodium 1053.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/17/2022