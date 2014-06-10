Spaghetti with Clam Sauce

Rating: 5 stars

Sometimes you get GREAT; Sometimes you get AWESOME and Sometimes you get SLAM OFF THE HOOK!! That is exactly what this meal is: SLAM OFF THE HOOK!!! This is truly gourmet. I would put Chef John up against an Iron Chef even Bobby Flay. I promise you with this recipe, he'd take away the trophy! Believe me when I tell y'all; I've eaten in more than my share of gourmet restaurants over the years and this Chef just raised the bar on what's for dinner tonight? ;-) Because this is the absolute ONLY recipe site I use, I ALWAYS make a recipe VERBATIM per ingredients & instructions No offense to anyone.....promise; however, I've never understood making it the first time but making changes right outta the gate then rating it. I can now, however, tell you the changes I made the second time. You CAN substitute whole milk and even 1/2 & 1/2 for the whipping cream--just not a big fan of the cream. You CAN use parsley in lieu of the basil. I am a big fan of anchovy; however, again it can be made without. Just with those 3 very minute changes the flavor, consistency, and taste you're gonna have a party in your mouth!! Your tastebuds will thank you. If, like mine, your family are seafood lovers, all that banging and sawing you'll soon be hearing is just them starting on the build of a monument in your honor. ;-) Oh yeah, & one more thing--making it really is as easy as he says. For the 12-14 mins it takes to cook the spaghetti and/or linguine in my case the latter, this meal was comple