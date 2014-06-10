Spaghetti with Clam Sauce

Rating: 4.65 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This pasta dish is always a best-seller at Italian restaurants, but very few people try to make it at home. The sauce only takes about 10 minutes to put together. By then your pasta will be cooked and you'll be ready to enjoy this classic dish.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain.

  • Combine cream, clams with juice, garlic, and anchovies in a large pot over medium heat; bring to a simmer and remove from heat. Add red pepper flakes and stir.

  • Beat egg yolk in a small bowl. Add one spoonful hot cream mixture to egg and stir. Repeat twice. Pour egg yolk mixture into cream mixture and stir.

  • Add cooked spaghetti to the cream mixture; stir to coat the pasta, cover the pot, and let sit until flavors combine and pasta soaks up some of the sauce, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the top and season with salt. Ladle pasta into bowls; top with croutons and basil.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute linguine or fettuccine for the spaghetti.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
667 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 63.3g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 182.3mg; sodium 192.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (32)

Most helpful positive review

mauigirl
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2014
Simple and impressive. This is so delicious, it will go into my rotation as a budget friendly family favorite. Lovely enough for company dinner too. Assemble ingredients early in the day for a quick dinner. I used canned clams and decorated the dish with a few steamed fresh clams just to make it "purdy". :) Just a heads up....cook your pasta according to the package instructions (my brand said 9 minutes). Thanks Chef John! You rocked it again! Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

Nikita
Rating: 3 stars
07/05/2016
If I make this again I would thicken the Cream first. It was way to watery/soupy. The flavour was good though. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Linda Fields
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2016
Sometimes you get GREAT; Sometimes you get AWESOME and Sometimes you get SLAM OFF THE HOOK!! That is exactly what this meal is: SLAM OFF THE HOOK!!! This is truly gourmet. I would put Chef John up against an Iron Chef even Bobby Flay. I promise you with this recipe, he'd take away the trophy! Believe me when I tell y'all; I've eaten in more than my share of gourmet restaurants over the years and this Chef just raised the bar on what's for dinner tonight? ;-) Because this is the absolute ONLY recipe site I use, I ALWAYS make a recipe VERBATIM per ingredients & instructions No offense to anyone.....promise; however, I've never understood making it the first time but making changes right outta the gate then rating it. I can now, however, tell you the changes I made the second time. You CAN substitute whole milk and even 1/2 & 1/2 for the whipping cream--just not a big fan of the cream. You CAN use parsley in lieu of the basil. I am a big fan of anchovy; however, again it can be made without. Just with those 3 very minute changes the flavor, consistency, and taste you're gonna have a party in your mouth!! Your tastebuds will thank you. If, like mine, your family are seafood lovers, all that banging and sawing you'll soon be hearing is just them starting on the build of a monument in your honor. ;-) Oh yeah, & one more thing--making it really is as easy as he says. For the 12-14 mins it takes to cook the spaghetti and/or linguine in my case the latter, this meal was comple Read More
Helpful
(8)
nataliem60
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2014
This recipe really brings out the flavor of the clam and makes a great sauce. We served the sauce over whole wheat pasta, which complimented the earthy flavor in the clams and anchovies. We did add some mushrooms and onion to round out the flavor. We will definitely make this again - it was my husband's favorite of all the things I've made from this site! Read More
Helpful
(6)
CJ
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2015
Great recipe! I didn't have any cream so I just left it out. It still had a nice creamy texture with the egg yolk. I used calamari instead of clams because that's what I had on hand. I look forward to making this again and again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Corrine
Rating: 4 stars
02/22/2019
It was very delicious. I added a little too much red pepper flakes. The sauce was a little hot for me. I will make it again but with a little less flakes. Read More
Lois Luck
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2019
it was excellent,made just as written. Read More
kelseyrebuck
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2016
Fantastic! I used linguini pasta & added sliced portobello mushrooms. Family loved it! Read More
Anne
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2019
simply delicious! Read More
