Spaghetti with Clam Sauce

Simple and impressive. This is so delicious, it will go into my rotation as a budget friendly family favorite. Lovely enough for company dinner too. Assemble ingredients early in the day for a quick dinner. I used canned clams and decorated the dish with a few steamed fresh clams just to make it "purdy". :) Just a heads up....cook your pasta according to the package instructions (my brand said 9 minutes). Thanks Chef John! You rocked it again!
Sometimes you get GREAT; Sometimes you get AWESOME and Sometimes you get SLAM OFF THE HOOK!! That is exactly what this meal is: SLAM OFF THE HOOK!!! This is truly gourmet. I would put Chef John up against an Iron Chef even Bobby Flay. I promise you with this recipe, he'd take away the trophy! Believe me when I tell y'all; I've eaten in more than my share of gourmet restaurants over the years and this Chef just raised the bar on what's for dinner tonight? ;-) Because this is the absolute ONLY recipe site I use, I ALWAYS make a recipe VERBATIM per ingredients & instructions No offense to anyone.....promise; however, I've never understood making it the first time but making changes right outta the gate then rating it. I can now, however, tell you the changes I made the second time. You CAN substitute whole milk and even 1/2 & 1/2 for the whipping cream--just not a big fan of the cream. You CAN use parsley in lieu of the basil. I am a big fan of anchovy; however, again it can be made without. Just with those 3 very minute changes the flavor, consistency, and taste you're gonna have a party in your mouth!! Your tastebuds will thank you. If, like mine, your family are seafood lovers, all that banging and sawing you'll soon be hearing is just them starting on the build of a monument in your honor. ;-) Oh yeah, & one more thing--making it really is as easy as he says. For the 12-14 mins it takes to cook the spaghetti and/or linguine in my case the latter, this meal was comple
This recipe really brings out the flavor of the clam and makes a great sauce. We served the sauce over whole wheat pasta, which complimented the earthy flavor in the clams and anchovies. We did add some mushrooms and onion to round out the flavor. We will definitely make this again - it was my husband's favorite of all the things I've made from this site!
If I make this again I would thicken the Cream first. It was way to watery/soupy. The flavour was good though.
Great recipe! I didn't have any cream so I just left it out. It still had a nice creamy texture with the egg yolk. I used calamari instead of clams because that's what I had on hand. I look forward to making this again and again.
It was very delicious. I added a little too much red pepper flakes. The sauce was a little hot for me. I will make it again but with a little less flakes.
it was excellent,made just as written.
Fantastic! I used linguini pasta & added sliced portobello mushrooms. Family loved it!