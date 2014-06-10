Crusty Herb Potato Wedges

1 of 122

Rating: 4 stars These were tasty! After watching the video, I decided to use a silicone baking mat to make these, but only had one, and was making two pans of potatoes. On the other pan, I used a sheet of parchment, and lo and behold, the potatoes on the parchment paper turned out much crispier and tastier. I wouldn't go buy a silicone mat just for this recipe - try the parchment! Helpful (82)

Rating: 5 stars These are like sophisticated steak fries. Delicious and so easy. A nice departure from baked potatoes, and a perfect side to grilled meats. I placed the cut wedges in a ziplock bag to toss with the olive oil and seasoning. Since I don't have one of those fancy baking mats, I used Reynolds Non-stick foil to line a cookie sheet. Also, I didn't see a need to turn these midway through the bake time. I simply let the wedges stand on their own, skin side down. They crisped up perfectly. You know they're close to done when you hear them start to sizzle in the oven. Keep an eye on them so they don't burn. When I pulled them out, I gave them a little pinch of extra salt. I suggest going very easy on the pepper, if at all. Personally, I think it takes away from the heavenly aroma of the herbs de Provence. Thanks Chef John! You brought another winner to my recipe box. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars These potatoes are heavenly!!! I found the herbs Dr Provence in a packet for a chicken/potatoes mix because I couldn't find them by themselves. They turned out awesome!!! The aroma while they were baking and the smell of the house afterwards was so good. I made them for a party so I used 10 potatoes and people could not stop talking about how tasty they were...or stop eating them ;) The combination of the "herbs" with the salt, pepper, and paprika were absolutely the best combination I've ever tasted on a potato. Thank you tons for this gloriously simple and wonderful recipe!!!! :) Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars We love wedge potatoes and have them often. I experiment using different seasonings. I make my own herbs de Provence because I find that some commercial brands get a little heavy handed with the fennel which comes across a bit to strong with the licorice taste. We have these quite often with burgers instead of fries, or with pork chops. I cut mine into 8 wedges instead of 6 because they come out more crispy. They are also good when you add Parmesan cheese to the mix. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars These are delicious! We love trying different seasonings with potato wedges but this was our first time using herbes de Provence. These went great with our chicken wings for dinner tonight. Thanks Chef John! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars We added red peppers n Tabasco Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars loved it! so easy to make and delicious. I also used a zip lock back to mix the ingredients as another reviewer said Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a recipe for potato wedges to go with my pulled pork and this looked like it would fit the bill. I didn't have Herbs de Provence so I went on this site to make my own. This is a really good recipe for wedges but I did have to make a couple of changes. I made a large recipe so used about 8 fist sized potatoes and then doubled the herbs although you could put on as much as you like personally. For this amount of wedges I used about 1 tsp of paprika and about 1 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp of pepper. I did have to cook them for 1 hour at the recommended temperature so not sure of they would be done in the time in the recipe if you made the small amount. We like our potatoes quite cooked so I will always cook them for 1 hour. Definitely use parchment paper. This made them crispy and didn't stick to my pan. Thanks for this recipe I will be using this again. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Easy recipe Definitely going to make this. And I liked that you wrote the recipe for 2 servings unlike other ones. Helpful (1)