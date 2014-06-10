Chorizo and Chicken Skewers

Rating: 4.52 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

At some point this summer, you'll get tired of grilled chicken. No matter the marinade or the delivery system, you will simply reach your limit, and that's when you need to reach for the chorizo. Impale a few slices of this famously delicious Spanish sausage in between your chunks of chicken. As it grills it will splatter its spicy, smokey fat all over its much blander skewer-mate, and once again you and grilled chicken will be good buddies.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Place chicken and chorizo in a large bowl; add olive oil, sherry vinegar, oregano, cayenne pepper, black pepper, and salt. Stir until chicken and chorizo are completely coated.

  • Thread chicken, chorizo, red onion, and red bell pepper evenly onto 4 skewers, making sure that each piece of chicken touches 1 piece of chorizo. Place finished skewers on a plate, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until cold 15 to 30 minutes.

  • Cook on the preheated grill, turning occasionally, until chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 26.6g; cholesterol 82.2mg; sodium 769.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (33)

Most helpful positive review

aputler
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2014
These are terrific as-is! I think next time I'll go total caveman and thread some thick cut bacon on them too. Total party food!
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

Kayla
Rating: 3 stars
04/10/2018
My hubby did the shopping and accidentally got Mexican chorizo instead of Spanish so I just made it as a stir fry. I loved it I m only rating 3/5 because the hub said 2 and I would say 4 so we are shooting for middle. He has a plain pallet... nice bold flavors
Reviews:
aputler
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2014
These are terrific as-is! I think next time I'll go total caveman and thread some thick cut bacon on them too. Total party food!
Helpful
(6)
breggae
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2014
Great flavor! The only things did differently was added fresh minced garlic to the marinate. Another great summer grilling recipe!
Helpful
(5)
Chef Robear
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2017
We are vacationing and were not able to get all the ingredients so we adapted with dried oregano leaves a little apple cider vinegar and no cayanne pepper. We all loved it! Super easy to make.
Helpful
(1)
Phil Black
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2018
Awesome recipe!
Helpful
(1)
Barb B
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2019
Awesome made it as recipes stated. Did add zucchini and some minced garlic. Let chicken and sausage marinate for a few hours before making the skewers. Super good!
Helpful
(1)
Linda
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2016
Super easy!
Darryl Luyt
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2016
Very good. A hit on Father's Day
Jeff Anderson
Rating: 3 stars
06/19/2016
The marinade was a little bland. Next time I may try adding some minced garlic.
Rodney Anderson
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2019
Easy and amazing
Kayla
Rating: 3 stars
04/10/2018
My hubby did the shopping and accidentally got Mexican chorizo instead of Spanish so I just made it as a stir fry. I loved it I m only rating 3/5 because the hub said 2 and I would say 4 so we are shooting for middle. He has a plain pallet... nice bold flavors
