Creamy Beef Enchiladas

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is a keeper! My husband and I enjoyed it. I cut the recipe in half as there is just 2 of us and omitted the black olives. I used a homemade enchilada sauce recipe, but I also think the a mixture of the cream cheese and salsa would be great as a top sauce! I have never cooked with corn tortillas and they seemed to tear easily, so I heated them up using a little cooking spray in a skillet for 15-30 seconds. A little more prep, but it helped the tortilla to be more flexible! Thank you for sharing! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I am a fraternity chef so I cook in large quantities. I don't follow recipes to a "t" because seasonings have to be adjusted carefully. I didn't have scallions which would have been wonderful but I added some cans of chopped Mexica Chilis along with Rotel tomatoes with. Chilis. I also threw in some Saxon seasoning and garlic powder. I made the 10 minute Enchilada sauce recipe sauce from this site. I made the first pan by dipping the corn tortillas in the sauce before rolling them. I then looked at the 20 pounds of filling that I had left to roll and decided that they were going to become Enchilada Casseroles. I basically put the meat mixture on the bottom of the pan, tore up the corn tortillas, covered with the sauce and loaded the top with Kraft Shredded Mexican Cheese. Browned in oven. The guys went nuts over it! I froze some of the meat and sauce for mac & cheese night to make an Enchilada Mac & Cheese. Sorry that this is so long but the recipe was such a hit, easy and forgiving! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars These were delicious! I doubled the recipe and divided into smaller pans to freeze for a quick meal for later. The only change I made was swapping regular cream cheese for jalapeno cream cheese, but we like spicy food. These reheated well too! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars My whole family loved it even those who don't like this type of food. I did add a can of black beans. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I didn't have all the ingredients so I had to do a few supplements. I also made my own enchilada sauce. All in all it was good and my family enjoyed it. I will try it again with all the required ingredients next time. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I had roasted 3 whole chicken and was looking for a recipe to use it up. I substitued 1 1/2 lbs of chopped up cooked chicken for the ground beef, omitted the sweet and green onions, added more salsa, used 1 tbsp homemade salt free taco seasoning, used 18 corn tortillas and made homemade enchilada sauce using the Easy Enchilada Sauce recipe, I used triple cheddar shredded cheese as well instead of pepperjack. Made 2 pans of 9 enchiladas, one for dinner and one for the freezer, enjoyed by my family and I liked it used ingredients I had, I will add spinach next time as I think it would be great with the chicken. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the recipe to the letter and my family loved it. Even my picky eaters gave it a thumbs up. Next time, I will make half without olives, but that is really the only change I would make. This is a keeper! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I'm almost sorry I found this recipe. It's requested TWICE a week now. I've made it a grand total of four times. The first two times I made it exactly as written. I slow cooked a shoulder pork roast and a slow cooker chicken the last two times. Again I followed the recipe as written save for the two times I used different meats. Next on the list is beef. I'm sure it'll be excellent. I also made the enchilada sauce and taco seasoning from other recipes here. Totally worth it. Thanks so much for the recipe! Helpful (3)