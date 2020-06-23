Creamy Beef Enchiladas

I made this up because I love cream cheese.

By FeatherAnnRealtor

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir taco seasoning mix into the beef; transfer to a large bowl, reserving drippings in the skillet.

  • Cook and stir sweet onion and green onion in the hot drippings until tender, 5 to 7 minutes; add to seasoned ground beef along with cream cheese and salsa. Stir the mixture until the cream cheese melts completely.

  • Arrange tortillas onto a flat work surface. Spoon even amounts of the beef mixture in a line down the center of each tortilla. Top beef with even portions of the pepperjack cheese. Roll tortillas around the filling and arrange into a baking dish. Pour enchilada sauce evenly over the tortillas; top with olives and remaining cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven until cheese melts completely, about 20 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You could sneak in chopped fresh spinach.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
655 calories; protein 32.6g; carbohydrates 42.4g; fat 39.8g; cholesterol 135.7mg; sodium 1421mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (88)

laceyworks
Rating: 4 stars
09/16/2014
Brenda
Rating: 2 stars
08/10/2014
laceyworks
Rating: 4 stars
09/15/2014
This recipe is a keeper! My husband and I enjoyed it. I cut the recipe in half as there is just 2 of us and omitted the black olives. I used a homemade enchilada sauce recipe, but I also think the a mixture of the cream cheese and salsa would be great as a top sauce! I have never cooked with corn tortillas and they seemed to tear easily, so I heated them up using a little cooking spray in a skillet for 15-30 seconds. A little more prep, but it helped the tortilla to be more flexible! Thank you for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(21)
bonni
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2017
I am a fraternity chef so I cook in large quantities. I don't follow recipes to a "t" because seasonings have to be adjusted carefully. I didn't have scallions which would have been wonderful but I added some cans of chopped Mexica Chilis along with Rotel tomatoes with. Chilis. I also threw in some Saxon seasoning and garlic powder. I made the 10 minute Enchilada sauce recipe sauce from this site. I made the first pan by dipping the corn tortillas in the sauce before rolling them. I then looked at the 20 pounds of filling that I had left to roll and decided that they were going to become Enchilada Casseroles. I basically put the meat mixture on the bottom of the pan, tore up the corn tortillas, covered with the sauce and loaded the top with Kraft Shredded Mexican Cheese. Browned in oven. The guys went nuts over it! I froze some of the meat and sauce for mac & cheese night to make an Enchilada Mac & Cheese. Sorry that this is so long but the recipe was such a hit, easy and forgiving! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Amanda
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2014
These were delicious! I doubled the recipe and divided into smaller pans to freeze for a quick meal for later. The only change I made was swapping regular cream cheese for jalapeno cream cheese, but we like spicy food. These reheated well too! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Allrecipes Community
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2018
. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Julie Grey
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2017
My whole family loved it even those who don't like this type of food. I did add a can of black beans. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Arletta VanHoof
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2016
I didn't have all the ingredients so I had to do a few supplements. I also made my own enchilada sauce. All in all it was good and my family enjoyed it. I will try it again with all the required ingredients next time. Read More
Helpful
(4)
the4taals
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2017
I had roasted 3 whole chicken and was looking for a recipe to use it up. I substitued 1 1/2 lbs of chopped up cooked chicken for the ground beef, omitted the sweet and green onions, added more salsa, used 1 tbsp homemade salt free taco seasoning, used 18 corn tortillas and made homemade enchilada sauce using the Easy Enchilada Sauce recipe, I used triple cheddar shredded cheese as well instead of pepperjack. Made 2 pans of 9 enchiladas, one for dinner and one for the freezer, enjoyed by my family and I liked it used ingredients I had, I will add spinach next time as I think it would be great with the chicken. Read More
Helpful
(4)
mrsz
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2016
I followed the recipe to the letter and my family loved it. Even my picky eaters gave it a thumbs up. Next time, I will make half without olives, but that is really the only change I would make. This is a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Rochelle Laurent
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2016
I'm almost sorry I found this recipe. It's requested TWICE a week now. I've made it a grand total of four times. The first two times I made it exactly as written. I slow cooked a shoulder pork roast and a slow cooker chicken the last two times. Again I followed the recipe as written save for the two times I used different meats. Next on the list is beef. I'm sure it'll be excellent. I also made the enchilada sauce and taco seasoning from other recipes here. Totally worth it. Thanks so much for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Brenda
Rating: 2 stars
08/10/2014
