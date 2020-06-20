Watermelon and Blue Cheese Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 192
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.3g 9 %
carbohydrates: 15.9g 5 %
dietary fiber: 0.9g 3 %
sugars: 12.8g
fat: 13.4g 21 %
saturated fat: 3.9g 20 %
cholesterol: 10.6mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 1187.9IU 24 %
niacin equivalents: 1.4mg 11 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 16mg 27 %
folate: 12.2mcg 3 %
calcium: 91.6mg 9 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 22.8mg 8 %
potassium: 261.2mg 7 %
sodium: 201.3mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 120.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.