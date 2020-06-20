Watermelon and Blue Cheese Salad

Refreshing summer salad of watermelon and blue cheese. Great for summer picnics.

By PRINCESSCOOK1

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper together in a bowl until smooth.

  • Mix watermelon, onion, and mint together in a separate bowl. Drizzle dressing over watermelon mixture and add blue cheese; toss well.

Cook's Note:

I prefer Gorgonzola cheese, but I good quality Maytag or Roquefort will work also.

Canola oil can be substituted for olive oil.

Watermelon can be scooped into balls instead of cubes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 201.3mg. Full Nutrition
