Peach-Mango-Habanero Wing Sauce

Rating: 4.36 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Delicious peach-mango habanero sauce for your chicken wings. Sweet and spicy. These guys bite back!

By Zack Frostic

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend mango, peach, and habanero peppers in a food processor or blender until smooth.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir garlic until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add mango mixture, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, ginger, salt, and pepper; reduce heat to low and simmer until sauce is smooth and slightly thickened, about 8 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
57 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 9.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Keeli
Rating: 4 stars
09/13/2014
We thought this was really different with the fruit puree and no tomato. I pureed the fruit with a bit of mango juice and skipped the butter before covering the chicken with this yummy sauce. Next time I would add the peppers a bit later in the cooking process to retain more kick and cut back the sugar and add a bit of vinegar for better balance. Thanks for the awesome idea. Read More
Veronica kriethe
Rating: 3 stars
02/26/2016
To sweet for us Read More
DeepFried
Rating: 4 stars
05/01/2015
Just finished making this recipe and it was better than expected. Only Substitutions I made were 3 Habaneros vs 2 that were called for used ground ginger instead of fresh added a tablespoon of tomato paste and a few red pepper flakes for color. Absolutely delicious. This will be made again. Read More
Richard Thomas
Rating: 4 stars
09/12/2016
This sauce had awesome flavor would do it again but want enough of a kick going to try 3 habeneros next time. Good recipe though Read More
Taylor Spencer
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2020
Perfect wing sauce Read More
Rena Halcomb
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2020
A sweet & spicy delight. A good sauce for so much more than just wings! I will always have this on hand in the fridge. Read More
AimeeK
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2018
Love this. Wouldn t change a thing. Read More
Misti
Rating: 4 stars
07/22/2020
I can't eat hot-spicy type foods, so I used a home grown blonde bell pepper, with almost no discernable heat to it. Very tasty sauce. Will have to try it on chicken soon! Read More
Roxanne
Rating: 4 stars
08/12/2019
Will make again very good Read More
