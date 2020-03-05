Peach-Mango-Habanero Wing Sauce

1 of 13

Rating: 4 stars We thought this was really different with the fruit puree and no tomato. I pureed the fruit with a bit of mango juice and skipped the butter before covering the chicken with this yummy sauce. Next time I would add the peppers a bit later in the cooking process to retain more kick and cut back the sugar and add a bit of vinegar for better balance. Thanks for the awesome idea. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Just finished making this recipe and it was better than expected. Only Substitutions I made were 3 Habaneros vs 2 that were called for used ground ginger instead of fresh added a tablespoon of tomato paste and a few red pepper flakes for color. Absolutely delicious. This will be made again. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars This sauce had awesome flavor would do it again but want enough of a kick going to try 3 habeneros next time. Good recipe though Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect wing sauce

Rating: 5 stars A sweet & spicy delight. A good sauce for so much more than just wings! I will always have this on hand in the fridge.

Rating: 5 stars Love this. Wouldn t change a thing.

Rating: 4 stars I can't eat hot-spicy type foods, so I used a home grown blonde bell pepper, with almost no discernable heat to it. Very tasty sauce. Will have to try it on chicken soon!

Rating: 4 stars Will make again very good