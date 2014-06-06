Spinach and Artichoke Greek Yogurt Dip

Rating: 4.13 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A very healthy and delicious alternative to standard spinach dip. Serve as an appetizer or even as a main dish. The protein in the Greek yogurt makes it a very satisfying meal. Serve with pita bread, tortilla chips, toasted bread, crackers or anything else you can think of.

By Tanya

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir spinach until wilted, about 5 minutes.

  • Transfer spinach to a cutting board and finely chop. Mix spinach, artichoke hearts, and water chestnuts together in a bowl. Add yogurt, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder to spinach mixture; stir.

Cook's Note:

Note that I do not add salt because I find the canned artichoke hearts add enough salt for my taste. However, a dash of salt could certainly be added with other spices if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 537.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

Mkairunas
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2016
I think this is a great base recipe. I sauted 3 cloves of minced garlic in avocado oil then added the spinach. Make sure you drain the spinach well after cooking. I also added a full cup of cheese and finely diced red pepper for color. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

KRAZY_KAT
Rating: 1 stars
03/18/2019
I haven't a clue how anyone could rate this higher than a one. If I could have rated it.5 I would have. I tried adding double the seasonings and letting it refrigerate overnight to improve the flavor but all to no avail. I do not reccommend this recipe. Read More
Reviews:
veggiecook
Rating: 3 stars
04/02/2017
It was very bland. I only gave it points because it was quick and healthy. Won't make it again. Read More
abbyz2000
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2018
I baked this and I liked it much better warm. I double down the Parmesan because it was really sweet. I did 11 ounces of spinach and didn't drain it. Dipped veggies to keep it healthy. The second time I made I loved even more! Read More
Denise C. Fitzsimmons
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2017
Like the fresh spinach still need to drain water out. I used fresh garlic and didn't have enough yogurt so substituted 1 cup with cream cheese. No need to cook it's awesome! Thanks for a great palate! Read More
JLKro
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2017
Healthy and delicious Read More
Susannah Gardner
Rating: 4 stars
09/05/2017
Easy! I needed to add a LOT of garlic salt and twice as much Parmesan cheese. We added a sprinkle of red pepper flakes for heat too. After that it was delicious! Read More
LynnJ
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2018
I was looking for a change from my usual Greek yogurt recipes so I perused Allrecipes and found this recipe. I had the ingredients and was excited to see that I d also be able to use spinach in a new way. It s my first time of making spinach dip and this recipe was super easy. I halved the recipe because it s just me. I used orange bell pepper baby cucumber and radishes as my dippers. I enjoyed the extra juicy flavor the bell pepper added and loaded a big scoop on the radish. The combination of flavors is delicious and that it s healthy means I ll definitely make it again. Read More
