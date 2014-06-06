Spinach and Artichoke Greek Yogurt Dip

1 of 11

Rating: 5 stars I think this is a great base recipe. I sauted 3 cloves of minced garlic in avocado oil then added the spinach. Make sure you drain the spinach well after cooking. I also added a full cup of cheese and finely diced red pepper for color. Delicious! Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars It was very bland. I only gave it points because it was quick and healthy. Won't make it again.

Rating: 5 stars I baked this and I liked it much better warm. I double down the Parmesan because it was really sweet. I did 11 ounces of spinach and didn't drain it. Dipped veggies to keep it healthy. The second time I made I loved even more!

Rating: 5 stars Like the fresh spinach still need to drain water out. I used fresh garlic and didn't have enough yogurt so substituted 1 cup with cream cheese. No need to cook it's awesome! Thanks for a great palate!

Rating: 5 stars Healthy and delicious

Rating: 4 stars Easy! I needed to add a LOT of garlic salt and twice as much Parmesan cheese. We added a sprinkle of red pepper flakes for heat too. After that it was delicious!

Rating: 1 stars I haven't a clue how anyone could rate this higher than a one. If I could have rated it.5 I would have. I tried adding double the seasonings and letting it refrigerate overnight to improve the flavor but all to no avail. I do not reccommend this recipe.