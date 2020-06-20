Mango Watermelon Smoothie

This is a recipe that my sister and I made, and we want to share it! Enjoy!

Recipe by Alexandra Murias

Recipe Summary

prep:

10 mins
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend watermelon, mango, water, and sugar together in a blender until smooth.

  • Place ice into glasses and pour smoothie over ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 0.4g; sodium 4.5mg. Full Nutrition
