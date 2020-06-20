Mango Watermelon Smoothie
This is a recipe that my sister and I made, and we want to share it! Enjoy!
This is a recipe that my sister and I made, and we want to share it! Enjoy!
This recipe was good! I tried it with just mangoes and some yogurt, and it was like a typical smoothie. Well done.Read More
Terrible. It did not blend well, and then had no real taste to it.Read More
This recipe was good! I tried it with just mangoes and some yogurt, and it was like a typical smoothie. Well done.
I would cut the sugar in half - a bit on the sweet side and instead of water - add your favorite Moscatto!! BAM!! :)
Very. Refreshing! I halved the recipe as I was using a bullet blender. The second time I added some vanilla yogurt . More like a smoothie with the yogurt.
Terrible. It did not blend well, and then had no real taste to it.
it was amazing
I did not care for this recipe.
It was okay. Next time I would use less watermelon. All I could taste was it. Didn't add the water no need to. Instead of sugar I add 1 packet of Splenda. And added half of cup of plain low-fat yogurt. Poured over ice
My smoothie didnt look like the pic mine was more pink in colour and if I made this again I woulnt be adding the sugar.
it was horrible drink it didn't look like the color so she probably forgot a ingredient oh wait she did
Instead of ice, I used 2 cups of diced frozen organic mangoes. I also used coconut water instead of plain water. It was a light pinkish color until I added hemp protein powder. I didn't add any sugar. For a thicker smoothie, you can add yogurt. Thanks for the recipe:)
With 5C of watermelon & only one mango, his is a red, not yellow drink, and does *not* need any sugar. It's just OK... I added 1/4 protein powder, ice, & probiotic powder. It needs to be thicker to be a smoothie (other suggest adding yogurt... You could consider frozen bananas to go full-on tropical). Might only use this conceptually as a base if I again have extra mango & watermelon...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections