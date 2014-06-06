Delicious BBQ Sauce

Rating: 3.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe for BBQ sauce tastes great on steak!

By Sara

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir ketchup, tamari, mustard, and white pepper together in a bowl.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 0.3g; sodium 408.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2015
I loved this bbq sauce. I liked the fact that there is no added sugar and that it is gluten free. I used homemade ketchup to "keep it real". I needed a bbq sauce for baking bacon wrapped tofu and thought the "Asian" twist would be perfect I was right! It went so well with the tofu and it was wonderful on the bacon. Thanks to you Sara for this keeper recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2015
I loved this bbq sauce. I liked the fact that there is no added sugar and that it is gluten free. I used homemade ketchup to "keep it real". I needed a bbq sauce for baking bacon wrapped tofu and thought the "Asian" twist would be perfect I was right! It went so well with the tofu and it was wonderful on the bacon. Thanks to you Sara for this keeper recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2014
We thought this was pretty good served it over grilled sirloin patties. Little bit of an Asian twist to it with the tamari. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Ron Lopez
Rating: 2 stars
06/23/2021
too much mustard Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022