Dill Pickle Salsa

If eating a whole bowl of this salsa is wrong, I don't wannna be right! Ok, so I didn't eat ALL of it, but I sure wanted to! I followed the recipe exactly. I didn't even let it sit for 24 hrs though, I just dove in right away and wow was it good! I can only imagine what tomorrow will bring! The pickles aren't overpowering or obvious, but add a nice saltiness that will make people ask what you put in your salsa. This makes 6 very large servings. I ended up using half of it to make Tim's Turkey Tortilla Soup from this site. Delish! I cheated and bought pre-diced pickles (Mt. Olive Dill Relish - NOT sweet relish) just because I was feeling lazy. Next time, I'm going to experiment with Vlasic Bold & Spicy Chipotle pickles. Great recipe duboo! :)
I'm a big fan of pickles, so this jumped right out at me when I stumbled across it in the "Newest Recipes". I made it yesterday for a get together today with two small tweaks: no black pepper (because I loathe it) and diced tomatoes in lieu of crushed for a bit more texture, and one bigger tweak: dried parsley in place of cilantro. It was a hit! Our guests really liked it (even a self proclaimed "pickle hater"), as did we. It was easy to make and uses pantry staples so I can definitely see this being a party staple at the LTH house. THANKS for the recipe, Duboo!
pretty well followed the recipe other than a few changes. i drained a can of diced tomatoes as that is what i had on hand. i put them through the food processor for a second or two to make the chunks a bit smaller. did the onions in the food processor too, together with the cilandro, jalapenos and dill pickles. ( i only had a jar of sliced jalapeno so i used about 4 or 5 slices of that). i then tasted and found it to be "hot" enough so omitted the red pepper flakes. i also omitted the pickle juice as there was plenty of liquid in it at that point. very good. very fresh tasting. i would definitely make again!
Made as written and wouldn't change a thing. I left my pickles in pretty big cubes because I wanted the more dill flavor. My very first original recipe that I came up with was a cucumber salsa in which I use dill pickle relish so I knew I would love this one too. Thanks for sharing duboo!
Dill Pickle Salsa by duboo. 'Subbed 1 1/2 - 2t dried cilantro & 2t lime juice. The pickles stay crunchy, but the salsa doesn't scream "Pickle". Note; After a day of refrigeration, this salsa becomes somewhat gelatinous. (Stir & it's fine) I'm thinking of putting this salsa in a hand mold for a Halloween party. Pretty
2.9.15 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/238050/dill-pickle-salsa/ ... Okay ... I'm not a big fan of dill pickles. 'Like 'em fine, but it's not close to being hot fudge, if ya know where I'm going there - & I think you do. ;D Well, this is a good salsa! I pickled jalapenos from the garden & used an equivalent to two. 'Subbed 1 1/2 - 2t dried cilantro & 2t lime juice. As crazy as it sounds, it's not all that identifiable as being pickle salsa. Diced the pickles. They stay crunchy. Nice! 'Really glad I tried this & will make again. Btw, two peppers gave it medium to hot heat. They're pretty hot straight. :) Note; After a day of refrigeration, this salsa becomes somewhat gelatinous. (Stir & it's fine) I'm thinking of putting this salsa in a hand mold for a Halloween party. Pretty cool. :D
I made this exactly as listed except I left out the onions (not a fan) and I processed the salsa a bit more just because I don't like chunky salsa. It's a simple and delicious recipe that I will definitely use against drug again!
