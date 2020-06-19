Dill Pickle Salsa

This pickle salsa combines dill pickles with salsa ingredients. Dill pickles are probably my greatest food vice, with a good salsa being a close second. Why not combine them?

Recipe by duboo

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix tomatoes, dill pickles, onion, dill pickle juice, cilantro, jalapeño pepper, lime juice, sugar, salt, red pepper flakes, chili powder, cumin, and black pepper together in a bowl.

  • Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate 24 hours.

Tips

For more dill pickle flavor, slice pickles into larger pieces. If you finely chop the pickles, you will barely taste them, if at all.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 0.6g; sodium 674.9mg. Full Nutrition
