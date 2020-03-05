Easy Mango Salad

9 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The salad ingredients came from a cooking class I went to, but the dressing came from a friend. Make sure you use firm mangos or they will be impossible to julienne.

By abcgirl

prep:

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix mangoes, onion, red bell pepper, and cilantro leaves together in a bowl.

  • Whisk lime juice, fish sauce, and brown sugar together in a separate bowl until the sugar is dissolved; pour over the mango mixture and toss to coat. Top salad with peanuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 1.3g; sodium 568.2mg. Full Nutrition
