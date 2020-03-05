Easy Mango Salad
The salad ingredients came from a cooking class I went to, but the dressing came from a friend. Make sure you use firm mangos or they will be impossible to julienne.
Tasty! All of the flavors complimented each other nicely...I would make this again! Thanks for sharing. :)
This took me by surprise. It is good, but I don't know if it is the fish sauce or what that really makes it taste like something you like, but can't eat much of. The texture of it feel strange in the mouth. Keeping it in my recipe box, but don't think I could have this more than maybe once or twice a year.
very simple to make and great tasting :)
Awesome salad. Dressing is good but I didn’t put all of it on...it wasn’t. Necessary. Will definitely make this again!
Just what i was looking for! for the dressing i omitted fish sauce and brown sugar and just did a splash of lime juice since the mangoes i had were sweet and ripe:) Thanks!
Lovely fresh salad. Flavours balanced nicely. I think the fish sauce was too strong so I would only use half the amount called for next time and add more red pepper. Thanks for sharing abcgirl