Glazed Doughnut Strawberry Shortcake

Rating: 4.91 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 29
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A delightful twist on traditional strawberry shortcake using a glazed doughnut. Easy to prepare, yet an impressive dessert! Use store-bought doughnuts or your own glazed doughnut recipe.

By voraciousgirl

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cream, sugar, and vanilla extract together in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form.

  • Place the bottom half of one doughnut on a plate. Spoon 1/4 cup whipped cream onto the doughnut, arrange 1/4 of the sliced strawberries over the whipped cream, and then spoon another 1/4 cup whipped cream over the strawberries. Top with remaining doughnut half. Repeat with remaining doughnuts, cream, and strawberries.

Cook's Note:

We chose not to sweeten the strawberries since the doughnut is sweeter than a traditional shortcake biscuit. However, if you'd like, you can add 1 tablespoon of sugar to the sliced strawberries.

You can also use doughnut holes and create a layered dessert in a glass jar. Slice the doughnut holes into halves for the layers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
766 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 57.4g; fat 58.2g; cholesterol 166.6mg; sodium 252.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (40)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2014
OMG! I saw this and absolutely had to try it! This definitely is a delightful twist on traditional strawberry shortcake. It's so easy and it's a great way to use up glazed doughnuts. It leaves you wondering why you'd eat a glazed doughnut any other way! And while it's not for those counting calories - it's OK to indulge once in a while (at least you can say you got a serving of fruit LOL). I did drizzle these with a little chocolate sauce to take them over the top but they're fabulous as is - everyone loved these. This quick and easy recipe is a definite keeper. Thanks voraciousgirl! (my husband thanks you too!) Read More
Helpful
(18)
Esmee Williams
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2014
Seriously?! This idea is genius!!!! So long spongy shortcake....hello amazingly delicious glazed donut...squishy sweet donut meets fresh juicy strawberries and creamy whipped cream...all in a single sized portion. I am definitely making these again for Father's Day. What Dad wouldn't feel like a million bucks after devouring one (or two or three...) of these? Read More
Helpful
(13)
Alyssa
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2014
I have to admit I was skeptical at first. I tried this with cake doughnuts and it was really good. I used unglazed and glazed thinking the glazed might be too much but it wasn't. The glazed is definitely the way to go. It is perfect with the tartness of the strawberries. I made a few other changes as well. I sprinkle sugar on my strawberries and let them 'marinate' in the fridge for a few hours to get nice and juicy. I also made my whipped cream in my isi instead of whipping in a bowl. I added a couple more teaspoons of vanilla to give it an extra yummy flavour. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Just Tabitha & me
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2014
I did find that a bread knife worked really well at slicing them and a finger licking job it was! My Grandkids will LOVE this! Read More
Helpful
(7)
scootoo1
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2016
After you clean your berries use an egg slicer for slicing the berries and they come out the same size. lay them across as you would a hard boiled egg. Makes it faster and easier. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Sue
Rating: 4 stars
06/06/2014
When we were younger, my mom used to use day old cake doughnuts with sliced strawberries and the old Dream Whip you made. Everything old is new again! The strawberry juice would soak up on the day old doughnut and it was ummmm-good. Better than dry shortcake. Read More
Helpful
(3)
missrochester
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2014
LOL How could you go wrong with a Donut cream and strawberry's!!! 5 Star recipe for me!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Joan222
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2015
Say goodbye to the diet for this special treat! Wouldn't/couldn't make this a regular desert but my grandson is visiting next weekend and I can't wait to serve him this delight! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lindsey
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2014
This is the best of both worlds! Easy delicious and an easy way to impress my friends. Will make this again and again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
