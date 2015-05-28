Glazed Doughnut Strawberry Shortcake

1 of 40

Rating: 5 stars OMG! I saw this and absolutely had to try it! This definitely is a delightful twist on traditional strawberry shortcake. It's so easy and it's a great way to use up glazed doughnuts. It leaves you wondering why you'd eat a glazed doughnut any other way! And while it's not for those counting calories - it's OK to indulge once in a while (at least you can say you got a serving of fruit LOL). I did drizzle these with a little chocolate sauce to take them over the top but they're fabulous as is - everyone loved these. This quick and easy recipe is a definite keeper. Thanks voraciousgirl! (my husband thanks you too!) Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Seriously?! This idea is genius!!!! So long spongy shortcake....hello amazingly delicious glazed donut...squishy sweet donut meets fresh juicy strawberries and creamy whipped cream...all in a single sized portion. I am definitely making these again for Father's Day. What Dad wouldn't feel like a million bucks after devouring one (or two or three...) of these? Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I have to admit I was skeptical at first. I tried this with cake doughnuts and it was really good. I used unglazed and glazed thinking the glazed might be too much but it wasn't. The glazed is definitely the way to go. It is perfect with the tartness of the strawberries. I made a few other changes as well. I sprinkle sugar on my strawberries and let them 'marinate' in the fridge for a few hours to get nice and juicy. I also made my whipped cream in my isi instead of whipping in a bowl. I added a couple more teaspoons of vanilla to give it an extra yummy flavour. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I did find that a bread knife worked really well at slicing them and a finger licking job it was! My Grandkids will LOVE this! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars After you clean your berries use an egg slicer for slicing the berries and they come out the same size. lay them across as you would a hard boiled egg. Makes it faster and easier. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars When we were younger, my mom used to use day old cake doughnuts with sliced strawberries and the old Dream Whip you made. Everything old is new again! The strawberry juice would soak up on the day old doughnut and it was ummmm-good. Better than dry shortcake. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars LOL How could you go wrong with a Donut cream and strawberry's!!! 5 Star recipe for me!! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Say goodbye to the diet for this special treat! Wouldn't/couldn't make this a regular desert but my grandson is visiting next weekend and I can't wait to serve him this delight! Helpful (2)