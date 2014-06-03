Lemon Blueberry Tartlets

These pretty little tarts with a creamy lemon filling are topped with whipped cream and fresh blueberries.

By Eagle brand

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 tartlets
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat 8 (4 x 3/4-inch) tart pans with no-stick cooking spray. Beat shortening and cream cheese in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Beat in flour and salt until dough forms. Press into bottoms and sides of prepared pans. Place tart pans on baking sheet. Bake 5 minutes.

  • Whisk sweetened condensed milk, egg and lemon juice in medium bowl until smooth. Stir in 1 teaspoon lemon peel. Divide evenly into crusts.

  • Reduce oven to 375 degrees F. Bake 16 to 18 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely. Remove from pans. Top with whipped cream and blueberries. Drizzle with honey. Sprinkle with remaining lemon peel.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
497 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 57.5mg; sodium 195.6mg. Full Nutrition
