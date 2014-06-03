Fudgy S'mores Brownie Bars

I made a few modifications to this recipe. It's great and everyone loves them! I used about 2 cups of graham cracker crumbles, I needed at least that much to cover the 9x13 pan. I also added 1/2 of the marshmallow and 1/2 of the chocolate chips to the batter itself. I did this instead of the layer of chocolate as I didn't have any condensed milk on hand. Then I poured the batter in the pan and then drizzled the remaining marshmallow cream on top of the batter. I would recommend heating the marshmallow cream to make it easier to drizzle. Then I added mini marshmallows. Once baked I pulled from the oven and added the remaining chocolate chips. These brownies have a wonderful flavor and are so gooey you just have to love them!

Read More