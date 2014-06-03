Fudgy S'mores Brownie Bars
A rich fudgy brownie layer on a graham cracker crumb base is spread with creamy chocolate and a layer of marshmallow creme, dotted with mini marshmallows, and quickly browned under the broiler.
I made a few modifications to this recipe. It's great and everyone loves them! I used about 2 cups of graham cracker crumbles, I needed at least that much to cover the 9x13 pan. I also added 1/2 of the marshmallow and 1/2 of the chocolate chips to the batter itself. I did this instead of the layer of chocolate as I didn't have any condensed milk on hand. Then I poured the batter in the pan and then drizzled the remaining marshmallow cream on top of the batter. I would recommend heating the marshmallow cream to make it easier to drizzle. Then I added mini marshmallows. Once baked I pulled from the oven and added the remaining chocolate chips. These brownies have a wonderful flavor and are so gooey you just have to love them!
I had high hopes for this recipe based on the allrecipe kitchen pic. They clearly did not follow the recipe to get that result. I followed the recipe except I only had half the fluff required and boy did I not miss that half. This pretty much tastes like sugar sugar sugar. Even with half the fluff it almost overpowered the fudge brownie. The graham cracker crust was too thin and barely noticeable. Maybe if made in a 8x10 and lose the fluff this could be a better option? Just not s'more like aside from the ingredients.
This was delicious! The only changes I would make for next time is doubling the crust, because it was a little thin, and using a quarter to a half less of the marshmallow creme, it was a little heavy.
