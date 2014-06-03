Blueberry White Chocolate Macadamia Muffins

These quick blueberry muffins with white chocolate chips and macadamia nuts are drizzled with more white chocolate for a delicious snack.

By MarthaWhite(R)

prep:
8 mins
cook:
16 mins
additional:
1 min
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Topping:

Directions

  • Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Spray 12 medium muffin cups with no-stick cooking spray or line with paper baking cups.

  • Stir together muffin mix and 1 cup milk in large bowl just until moistened. Fold in 1/2 cup baking chips and 1/2 cup macadamia nuts. Fill muffin cups about 3/4 full. Sprinkle 1/4 cup macadamia nuts over batter. Bake 13 to 16 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool 2 to 3 minutes in pan. If not using liners, loosen sides of muffins with knife. Remove from pan.

  • Microwave 1/3 cup baking chips and 1 teaspoon milk in uncovered microwave safe bowl on MEDIUM-HIGH power for 45 seconds. Stir until smooth. If necessary, microwave in 15 second intervals until chocolate is melted. Drizzle over muffins.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 9.3mg; sodium 172mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

