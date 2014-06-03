Fresh Corn Fritters

Rating: 4.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Fresh corn kernels, crumbled bacon and sour cream bring delicious flavor to these quick deep-fried corn fritters.

By MarthaWhite(R)

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 fritters
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat eggs in large bowl. Add sour cream, muffin mix, corn, bacon and ground red pepper. Stir just until blended.

  • Heat 1-inch of oil in deep fat fryer or skillet to 350 degrees F. or until batter sizzles when dropped into oil. Gently drop batter by tablespoonfuls into hot oil. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until bottom is golden brown. Turn and cook 1 to 2 minutes longer, or until golden brown. Remove to drain on paper towels.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 25.1mg; sodium 195.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
nate
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2015
the fastest tastiest fried appetizer recipe on the planet! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Janusz
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2019
My mother always fried corn fritters however the fresh chopped corn & bacon with the sour cream put them over the top. Great easy recipe your company s & family will love. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Heidi Dandy
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2018
Love these! Been craving corn fritters and never really thought to make them myself, happy I found this recipe so easy and delicious. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Perry Keahbone
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2015
This was very good. Didn't last long in the house. Delicious and didn't modify the recipe at all. Read More
Donna Botelho
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2021
Yummy & easy. I just used my local store brand corn muffin mix & frozen corn cuz that's what I had on hand and this was so good, especially still warm :>) Really satisfied my craving for corn fritters. Thx! Read More
