Chef John's Three Corn Polenta

Rating: 4.78 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

When I first began my career as a cook in San Francisco, I remember talking with a Chef about an upcoming menu on which he was thinking of using polenta as the side dish. I asked him if he was talking about polanda. He said he'd never heard of polanda. I called my mom and told her we were going to serve something called polenta at the restaurant. I asked her if she had ever heard of it. She laughed and said that they were the same things! She explained that 'pol-an-da' was just our family's mispronunciation of the actual name polenta. I was pretty embarrassed, to say the least!

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt 1 teaspoon butter and olive oil in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook and stir 2/3 of the corn, with a pinch of salt and a pinch of cayenne pepper in the hot butter and oil until the corn is fragrant and golden, about 10 minutes. Add garlic; cook and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

  • Pour 2 cups water into corn mixture; bring to a simmer and whisk polenta into mixture. Bring to a simmer again, reduce heat to low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thick and polenta absorbs the water, 20 minutes. Add remaining 1/2 cup water and stir; cook for until water is completely absorbed, about 10 minutes more.

  • Stir remaining corn and 1 teaspoon butter into polenta mixture. Remove from heat, cover the pot, and let sit for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 211mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

sueb
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2014
Easy to make breakfast treat especially since I had decided I wanted corn meal mush (another name besides polenda and polenta!) for breakfast! Frozen corn works instead of fresh in this dish. I garnished this with hot pepper and red onion rings. Great taste! I'll be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Reviews:
sueb
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2014
Easy to make breakfast treat especially since I had decided I wanted corn meal mush (another name besides polenda and polenta!) for breakfast! Frozen corn works instead of fresh in this dish. I garnished this with hot pepper and red onion rings. Great taste! I'll be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Jenny Josephson
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2020
This is definitely a keeper! Even my husband, who thought he didn't like Polenta, loved it. I made it exactly as Chef John stated and it was absolutely delicious. Thanks Chef John for another winner! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Zena
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2018
Made this today to serve with Chef John's Pork ala Latte. Used fresh corn that I had previously frozen. Did not have polenta so used cornmeal added more salt and cayenne. Read More
MichB
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2021
Delicious. Used 1 cup of cornmeal. I used beef stock instead of water (since I’m serving it with beef au jus) also used a whole can of corn - did not have fresh. Made it earlier so It can harden And I’ll air fry it for dinner. Air fried 2 pieces to try (did not add any evoo or butter) and it came out so good. Read More
