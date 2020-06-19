Frozen Vanilla Chai Tea

A good, super-easy treat for a chai tea fan. Serve immediately or store in the freezer (will change texture).

By Auby

Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Bring water and tea to a boil in a saucepan; boil for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and stir in sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract. Remove tea bags from water.n

  • Blend 1 cup ice and milk together in a blender until smooth. Add remaining 1 cup ice and chai tea mixture; blend until smooth.n

Cook's Note:

You may want to cut the tags off the tea bags before boiling. It's okay if a tea bag bursts, that just means you have to strain it later.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 57.8mg. Full Nutrition
