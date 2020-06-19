Frozen Irish Cream

4.5
2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A quick and easy treat! This yummy frozen coffee drink is for adults only. I discovered this by accident after making original Irish cream on St. Patrick's Day! Top with whipped cream and chocolate syrup if desired.

Recipe by Diane Cullum

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend ice cubes, coffee, and Irish cream in a blender until smooth and creamy.

Cook's Note:

I used the Original Irish Cream recipe from this site.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 0.3g; sodium 7.8mg. Full Nutrition
