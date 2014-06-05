Strawberry-Basil Compote

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A tangy, sweet topping for cakes, ice cream, or custard.

By jen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir simple syrup and basil together in a bowl; steep 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir strawberries and white balsamic vinegar with the syrup mixture, assuring the strawberry slices are coated in liquid.

Cook's Notes:

Store compote in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Frozen dry-packed strawberries work fine for this recipe; partially thaw before slicing and toss with dressing. Using frozen strawberries will give you a more syrupy, but still delicious, compote.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
32 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2015
When I made this as written I served it over some angel food cake. I think the flavors got lost in there and that it would be much better served over ice cream so that the flavors didn't get absorbed into the cake. I loved the brightness that the white balsamic gave this and the basil was just perfect with it! Thanks jen! Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022