Strawberry-Basil Compote
A tangy, sweet topping for cakes, ice cream, or custard.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Store compote in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
Frozen dry-packed strawberries work fine for this recipe; partially thaw before slicing and toss with dressing. Using frozen strawberries will give you a more syrupy, but still delicious, compote.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
32 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1mg. Full Nutrition