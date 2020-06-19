Italian Feather Bread Pizza Dough

This recipe came from my nonna who immigrated from Italy at 40 and members of my family have been making it for years. It is the best! I hope you enjoy it. My fiance said I should sell it! Lol!

By lizard_c9

15 mins
5 mins
20 mins
6
6 servings
6
Directions

  • Beat water, olive oil, yeast, sugar, and salt together with an electric mixer until evenly combined, about 2 minutes. Add flour, 1 cup at a time, stirring with a wooden spoon after each addition, until dough almost comes away from the sides of the bowl.n

  • Knead the dough with your hands until soft and smooth. Lightly oil a bowl and place dough in the bowl, flipping to coat all of the dough. Let dough rest for 5 to 10 minutes.n

Water should be hot-to-the-touch on your wrist before mixing into dough.

I have let the dough rise much longer than 5 to 10 minutes and just punch it down when I am ready to use it.

To bake, preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Roll dough onto a baking sheet or pizza stone and add your favorite sauce and toppings. Bake pizza until dough is cooked through and cheese is melted, 20 to 25 minutes.

I like to make pepper, mushroom, and bacon topping. Fry 1 green and 1 red bell pepper in olive oil until soft but still a little firm. Then fry the mushrooms until cooked. Fry bacon as well. Place peppers, alternating the colors, and mushrooms on top; finish with bacon.

307 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 51.3g; fat 7.5g; sodium 393mg. Full Nutrition
