Italian Feather Bread Pizza Dough

I was amazed with the result, but as lizard_c9 (and perhaps others) wrote, the amount of flour in the recipe is way too little. I started with half bread flour and half all-purpose and came up with an almost soupy batter. I don't know how much more flour (all-purpose) I added because I used handfuls, but it was at least another cup--just enough for the dough to pull completely away from the sides of the bowl and roll around mostly above the blades (I mixed in a food-processor, tossing the dry ingredients together, then adding the oil and water). Then I ran the processor for about 25 seconds more to knead the dough. Another variation: I put the dough in a bowl coated inside with a little olive oil and let it rise for about 20 min. It didn't quite double...perhaps 50-70% increase in size. Then I punched it down and stretched it out on a floured pizza peel. Then I let it rest/rise for another 10 minutes before brushing all around the edge with melted butter, for better browning, ladling on the sauce, and covering evenly with cheese. I had preheated the oven, with baking stone, to 500 F (as high as my oven goes) and then waited 20 minutes for the stone to absorb heat and the heat to even out in the oven. Then I slid the pizza onto the stone and baked it for 12 minutes. The crust came out perfectly browned, with a thin crispy layer, and the inside was light, but chewy. I hadn't stretched the dough very thin, so the overall result was kind of like a Domino's pizza