Italian Feather Bread Pizza Dough

Directions
Cook's Notes:
Water should be hot-to-the-touch on your wrist before mixing into dough.
I have let the dough rise much longer than 5 to 10 minutes and just punch it down when I am ready to use it.
To bake, preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Roll dough onto a baking sheet or pizza stone and add your favorite sauce and toppings. Bake pizza until dough is cooked through and cheese is melted, 20 to 25 minutes.
I like to make pepper, mushroom, and bacon topping. Fry 1 green and 1 red bell pepper in olive oil until soft but still a little firm. Then fry the mushrooms until cooked. Fry bacon as well. Place peppers, alternating the colors, and mushrooms on top; finish with bacon.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 51.3g; fat 7.5g; sodium 393mg. Full Nutrition
I submitted this recipe and I have no idea how it got only 2 cups of flour, I mix 2cups flour, yeast, sugar and salt, then I beat in the water and 1/4c of olive oil for 2 mins....then I add 2 MORE cups of flour and knead it, oil the bowl and let rise..turns out perfect every time
I've not had great success with quick pizza dough in the past, because most of them have no chew to speak of and are either bread-y or like a cracker, depending on thickness. This dough is different. I used the full 2 TBLS of yeast specified, and bread flour, as it's what I had. I had to add almost another full cup of flour before I could even begin to knead it. I do live in Tampa, though, and it's June. Very humid here. After just about 10 minutes rise time, I ended up with enough dough to make two 13" pizzas. I paired them with a quick batch of Exquisite Pizza Sauce, another excellent AR recipe. I baked them at 550ºF on a pizza stone set on the bottom rack of my oven. The baked pies yielded puffy edges with a nice stretchy chew, just what a good pizza should be. This is the first quick dough I've felt comes close to my overnight cold rise dough. From start to finish, I had two excellent pizzas in under an hour. I think a 30 minute rise will make it even better, yielding even more oven spring and lots of puffy holes. Still, it's excellent as is. Give it a try, I think you'll like it.
We LOVED this dough, but it definitely needs more flour. I started out w/ the flour as stated, but ended up adding in an extra cup to get it to come together, and almost another cup kneading it, until it was easy enough to handle. Once risen (I let it go about 1/2 hour and it rose beautifully), the dough was so soft and wonderful to work with. Very easy and delicious, just know that you may need more flour than called for. I will def be using this recipe again~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
Great pizza Dough recipe this is a keeper, lots of flavor and great texture. one thing I had to add almost a cup and 1/2 extra flour in order to make it workable so the flour measurement is wrong but everything else is right on ! Baked at 450 for 25 minutes
I made 1/2 the recipe as I was only making a 12"x18" pan please note that recipe submitter states that it should read 4 cups of flour in the original This turned out fantastic. I will be definitely be using this again. thank you for the great easy recipe.
If you look at the ingredients, it says 2 cups of flour, OR AS NEEDED...but yes, definitely more flour. I also added lemon pepper, dried oregano, dried basil, and fresh minced garlic. I divided it in half and it made a very good thin crust pizza. It wasn't too crisp or too soft. I think you just have to feel it out a little bit, but it was very good.
Really nice pizza dough, and great to work with. I didn't have any quick-rise yeast, so I just used 2-1/4 tsp of active dry yeast that I buy in bulk, and let it rise about an hour. I also used tipo "00" flour that I brought back from Italy with us on our last trip there. I did follow the submitter's review regarding the amount of flour, and needed to add a bit more than the 4 cups total (probably due to the fact that tipo "00" is a finer flour). I wasn't sure how many pizzas this would make, and what size. I made mine on a 1/2 sheet pan (18" x 13"), and it ended up being a pretty thick crust pizza (like focaccia). It was really good, but I think next time I will make two pizzas (round) and roll it out thinner and bake it on a stone. Definitely enough dough for more than one pizza. It was really good, and I'd make it again.
This was so good.I used a pizza stone and it was crispy and airy. I did add about 1 cup more flour and even after kneeding, it was still really wet and delicate dough. I let rise an hour and then used a rolling pin. Baked on preheated stone at 450 For 17 mins.
I used my stand mixer and dough hook to make the dough, the proportions I used were 4 cups flour, 1 1/2 cups water, 1/4 cup olive oil, 4 tsps yeast, 4 tsps sugar, and 1 tsp salt. I mixed the batter for 1 minute after each cup of flour, then mixed for 5 minutes until the dough left the sides of the bowl, let rise for 30 minutes then prepared pizzas. The dough baked up really nice and was tasty, will definitely make again. Made 2 pizzas.
Easy, delicious, very easy to work with. I let rise for longer maybe an hour, only because I was gifted some pizza stones that had never been seasoned so did that first, let cool some then punch dough split in half oiled stone light then used hands to stretch out on stone was nice and easy did not bounce back like others I have tried. Flavor was great and did not get super gassy later after eating it, like others I have tried.
Tried this for a dinner party this week and my husband said it was my best ever dough! I did possibly add extra yeast as I thought I might have denatured the first teaspoon-full due to my water being a bit too hot (hence waited a little and then added the full amount again when no frothing was seen). My yeast was not quick action. I will definitely use this again. If you don't have quick action yeast, you might want to wait until you see some froth appear before attempting to combine the oil and water. Alternatively, you could add the oil and salt after waiting for the yeast to start frothing?
Excellent pizza crust. The recipe produces enough dough to make 2 pizzas. I make pizza one day and put the other piece in the fridge. I used it two days later with no discernible change in the quality. It's a really quick and easy recipe. It's going to replace my old standby.
It is a very light, almost fluffy dough, different than what you would expect for pizza, but delicious! Make sure you realize that it will take a lot more than 2 cups flour-the original poster made an addendum.
I really liked it. I made it with regular dry yeast and let it rise a little longer, and baked it at 500f. the crust came out crispy outside and tender inside, and I rolled it to less than 1/4 inch. 11 minutes did it in my oven. I'll try to bake the crust for a couple of minutes before topping next time, but it was very good regardless.
Ok so I have been making homemade pizza dough for about 20 years. I came across this recipe & gave it a try today. This is hands down THE BEST dough I have ever made! My family agrees. Thanks for sharing!
We love homemade pizza and this is a terrific recipe. The ease in which to make fresh dough is a great benefit. I see the submitter commented that it should be a total of four cups of flour and I would have to agree, if not five cups of flour once kneaded, but honestly I didn't measure and went by feel and appearance. We have used this dough in the oven and on the Big Green Egg. We have made thin and thick crust pizza with this recipe and everyone loves it. I have even frozen the dough and used it later and it didn't lose it's doughiness. Definitely a keeper!
This dough is delicious. The only thing I did differently than the original was add roasted garlic powder because, well, why not? I may bake it a little before adding the toppings next time. I had enough for a 16 inch pizza and breadsticks. Yummy!
This is the best dough recipe! I ended up having to leave after mixing, and put it in the fridge overnight, and didn't get to it till later that day, made pepperoni rolls,added some spices to the bread too. So light, and fluffy, great texture! A keeper for sure!
Dough is rising and this needs WAY more flour than noted. I added 2 more cups (doubled recipe) and it's still incredibly sticky and sticks to everything, I feel it probably could use another 1/2 to 1 cup more even now. Hopefully it tastes OK
My grammy made her just like this only about a cup or so more flour and we didn't have a cheese cloth to cover while letting it set and using a pillow case that is thin and not all knotted up woked great I am making this tonight to but putting my own kick to it and instead of olive oil I used bacon grease just to be different and added just a very light touch of veggie oil to the outside and to the bowl once I was done. :) I am making Just a plain cheese as it is my families favorite.
Two cups of flour isn't even close to the correct amt ! I used at least 4cups and a lot more to knead the dough because it was so wet and sticky. It turned out tough and tasteless. I'm still wondering how this can be made with approx 2 cups of flour!!
My hubby said 4 stars , I made the recipe and saw about needing extra flour but I mixed it as first recipe said I don’t know if by doing it part flour yeast etc then water will make a difference but hubby is liking it
Understanding that I need more flour than the recipe calls for, I made this for my family. They all loved it. It was nice and soft on the inside with a nice chewy outside. Will definitely be making this again.
I added more than double the flour listed, perhaps because it is incredibly humid where I live. It was the BEST pizza dough I've ever made. It made 2 cookie sheet size pizzas for each batch I made and everyone RAVED about it!!!
I made another pizza dough from this site and it didn't turn out well, so I was determined to show my family homemade pizza could be better and this recipe did it! Like other reviewers said, it definitely needs a full extra cup of flour. Allrecipes, please adjust to the original submission!
Very tasty and easy peasy! This pizza with toppings came together from start to taking it out of the oven in less than an hour. I halved the recipe to make one 12 inch pie and followed the very good instructions of another poster and used my stand mixer. The end product was a gorgeous deep dish pizza. I highly recommend!!
I was amazed with the result, but as lizard_c9 (and perhaps others) wrote, the amount of flour in the recipe is way too little. I started with half bread flour and half all-purpose and came up with an almost soupy batter. I don't know how much more flour (all-purpose) I added because I used handfuls, but it was at least another cup--just enough for the dough to pull completely away from the sides of the bowl and roll around mostly above the blades (I mixed in a food-processor, tossing the dry ingredients together, then adding the oil and water). Then I ran the processor for about 25 seconds more to knead the dough. Another variation: I put the dough in a bowl coated inside with a little olive oil and let it rise for about 20 min. It didn't quite double...perhaps 50-70% increase in size. Then I punched it down and stretched it out on a floured pizza peel. Then I let it rest/rise for another 10 minutes before brushing all around the edge with melted butter, for better browning, ladling on the sauce, and covering evenly with cheese. I had preheated the oven, with baking stone, to 500 F (as high as my oven goes) and then waited 20 minutes for the stone to absorb heat and the heat to even out in the oven. Then I slid the pizza onto the stone and baked it for 12 minutes. The crust came out perfectly browned, with a thin crispy layer, and the inside was light, but chewy. I hadn't stretched the dough very thin, so the overall result was kind of like a Domino's pizza
tried this today with my kids. we all loved "playing" with our food and it tasted great, too. we divided it, so each of us could make our pizza the way we wanted it. we did have to add a little more than 1 cup of flour.
We liked this pizza crust -- in fact it is the best pizza dough I have ever made. That being said, I do wish it was a bit "chewier." I will make again, but will try using bread flour instead of AP flour, to see if I get a bit chewier crust and kneading it longer. Also I got 2 GOOD sized pizzas from this recipe -- and as the submitter stated in the reviews, it does take more than 2 cups of flour -- I think I added about 4 cups. Good first try at this recipe and will not hesitate to make again!
