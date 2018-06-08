Easy Horseradish Dressing

Rating: 4.44 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This creamy and peppery dressing is a cinch to make and perks up any salad!

By sal

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2.5 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, sour cream, horseradish, green onion, mayonnaise, salt and pepper until well combined. Cover and chill until serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 8.9mg; sodium 184.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
AmandaB
Rating: 4 stars
10/12/2004
As a horseradish and general spicy food fan I was looking forward to making this dressing for some time and finally had all the ingredients on hand. The first day I made it I was a bit disappointed because it was a little TOO horseradishy. But the next day either it was milder or I was more in the mood for it or something. Now I find it delicious. I made it with nonfat yogurt nonfat sour cream and regular Miracle Whip dressing. I used Beaver Cream Style Horseradish sauce since that is what I had on hand. It was strong enough that I may try a little less horseradish next time. With my changes to nonfat ingredients by my calculations there are 70 calories in 50 grams. I am not a scientist though but that is what I am using for my calorie calculations. Read More
Helpful
(24)
cinnybear
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2007
Yum! I paired my crab cakes with this dressing. I'd suggest putting 1/8 cup horseradish first and gradually adding a little more until you find the perfect mix. This way you're not overwhelmed by too much horseradish! Read More
Helpful
(10)
mds
Rating: 4 stars
08/18/2009
I used this as a dip for preztels and chips. (It's a bit thick for a salad dressing.) I love the combo of horseradish with yogurt. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
janet7th
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2012
Quick easy and delicious! I used white pepper to avoid having black specks in this creamy beautiful dressing. That's not strictly necessary especially because of the green onions but I had it on hand so I used it. I am making Corned Beef for Sandwiches and Party Corned Beef Puffs (both AR recipes) today and can't wait to use this dressing with them. In the meantime I can't stop dipping pretzels. Thanks Sal you know your dressings! I love your Chilled Russian Salad Dressing recipe too. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Tattoogrl13
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2012
Holy moley this is gooooooood!! I keep all these ingredients on hand so it was easy to just whip it up. I didn't measure just approximated by scooping. I used fat free yogurt and sour cream and olive oil mayo. Great flavor! This is my new favorite dressing. Read More
Helpful
(1)
linda2d
Rating: 4 stars
03/19/2012
This was a little less than flavorful for me. I ended up doubling the horseradish to suit our taste better. It could just be us I thought with the extra horseradish it made an excellent chip dip. It was okay on our steak salad but I preferred it as a dip. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Lis
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2016
Made this for a steak salad. Really yummy. Added a little milk to get a thinner consistency. Read More
Helpful
(1)
K.Jones
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2013
Wow what a great recipe! I did not have quite enough mayonnaise or sour cream (short by a tablespoon or two for each) so I added a little bit more plain yogurt to make up for them. I also added approximately 1/3 to 1/2 teaspoon of sugar just to smooth out the flavors a little bit. It was a big hit at dinner! We served it on the side with lamb chops and it was a great combination of flavors. My husband wants to try it with hamburgers tomorrow night he loved it so much! Thanks! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022