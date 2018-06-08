Easy Horseradish Dressing

As a horseradish and general spicy food fan I was looking forward to making this dressing for some time and finally had all the ingredients on hand. The first day I made it I was a bit disappointed because it was a little TOO horseradishy. But the next day either it was milder or I was more in the mood for it or something. Now I find it delicious. I made it with nonfat yogurt nonfat sour cream and regular Miracle Whip dressing. I used Beaver Cream Style Horseradish sauce since that is what I had on hand. It was strong enough that I may try a little less horseradish next time. With my changes to nonfat ingredients by my calculations there are 70 calories in 50 grams. I am not a scientist though but that is what I am using for my calorie calculations.
Yum! I paired my crab cakes with this dressing. I'd suggest putting 1/8 cup horseradish first and gradually adding a little more until you find the perfect mix. This way you're not overwhelmed by too much horseradish!
I used this as a dip for preztels and chips. (It's a bit thick for a salad dressing.) I love the combo of horseradish with yogurt. Yum!
Quick easy and delicious! I used white pepper to avoid having black specks in this creamy beautiful dressing. That's not strictly necessary especially because of the green onions but I had it on hand so I used it. I am making Corned Beef for Sandwiches and Party Corned Beef Puffs (both AR recipes) today and can't wait to use this dressing with them. In the meantime I can't stop dipping pretzels. Thanks Sal you know your dressings! I love your Chilled Russian Salad Dressing recipe too.
Holy moley this is gooooooood!! I keep all these ingredients on hand so it was easy to just whip it up. I didn't measure just approximated by scooping. I used fat free yogurt and sour cream and olive oil mayo. Great flavor! This is my new favorite dressing.
This was a little less than flavorful for me. I ended up doubling the horseradish to suit our taste better. It could just be us I thought with the extra horseradish it made an excellent chip dip. It was okay on our steak salad but I preferred it as a dip.
Made this for a steak salad. Really yummy. Added a little milk to get a thinner consistency.
Wow what a great recipe! I did not have quite enough mayonnaise or sour cream (short by a tablespoon or two for each) so I added a little bit more plain yogurt to make up for them. I also added approximately 1/3 to 1/2 teaspoon of sugar just to smooth out the flavors a little bit. It was a big hit at dinner! We served it on the side with lamb chops and it was a great combination of flavors. My husband wants to try it with hamburgers tomorrow night he loved it so much! Thanks!