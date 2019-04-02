Better-Than-Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce

This Olive Garden Alfredo sauce is better than the famous Italian restaurant chain's version. Alfredo sauce has always had my heart, whether chicken Alfredo or fettuccine Alfredo. This is a simple and basic recipe for Italian starters. Sprinkle some freshly chopped parsley over your plate for an added touch. Enjoy!

By str0ngwarri0r

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter and olive oil in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add cream, garlic, and white pepper; bring to just under a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring often, until mixture is slightly reduced, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir Parmesan cheese into cream mixture; simmer until sauce is thickened and smooth, 8 to 10 minutes. Add mozzarella cheese; cook and stir until melted, about 5 minutes.

  • While the sauce is cooking, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta; cook, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but firm to the bite, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Drain and transfer pasta to serving plates. Spoon sauce over pasta.

Cook's Note:

If you have a rotisserie chicken just waiting to be used, I suggest cutting a chicken breast into bite-size pieces and stirring them into the finished sauce. This could take your dish to the next level.

Editor's Note:

Please note the difference in pasta type when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
883 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 50.8g; fat 67.9g; cholesterol 208.3mg; sodium 561.4mg. Full Nutrition
