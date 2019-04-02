Better-Than-Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce

I LOVE IT!!!! most of my trips to Olive Garden is for Alfredo. Well, now I am saving the money and the trip by doing it at home..Which is one of my goals. (Eat more at home than not) This is now in normal rotation in our kitchen menu at home. i have made this several times and the only difference is it doesnt seem to take the full 8-10 minutes for my cheese to melt and stir in.. maybe mine is shredded finer or my heat is a tad bit higher but either way it comes out AWESOME every time.. I typically cook some cubed chicken breast in a skillet and stir it into the Alfredo sauce right before serving. I also use Fettuccini noodles. I will upload a picture tonight.. Its whats for dinner