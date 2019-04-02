Better-Than-Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce

This Olive Garden Alfredo sauce is better than the famous Italian restaurant chain's version. Alfredo sauce has always had my heart, whether chicken Alfredo or fettuccine Alfredo. This is a simple and basic recipe for Italian starters. Sprinkle some freshly chopped parsley over your plate for an added touch. Enjoy!
Directions
Cook's Note:
If you have a rotisserie chicken just waiting to be used, I suggest cutting a chicken breast into bite-size pieces and stirring them into the finished sauce. This could take your dish to the next level.
Editor's Note:
Please note the difference in pasta type when using the magazine version of this recipe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
883 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 50.8g; fat 67.9g; cholesterol 208.3mg; sodium 561.4mg. Full Nutrition
I am SOOOO picky about Alfredo sauce and this is the #! best recipe I have ever tasted. Don't waste your time on any other sauce. This one is smooth, creamy, flavorful and worth every effort, which is small, to make this amazing gravy of the Gods. I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE THIS RECIPE!!!
LOVED IT!!!!! This was so easy to make and the flavor was fantastic! I used black pepper b/c I don't have white on hand. I was worried about the mozzarella, but it melted beautifully and added a nice touch to the sauce. I served this over mini penne...a definite keeper for this alfredo lover~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
Oh.My.GOODNESS!!! This is so good!!! I didn't have all the ingredients on hand so i improvised and it STILL Came out delicious. I used regular Whole Milk instead of whipping cream. 2tbs of garlic powder instead of minced garlic. I tripled the butter. and I only used Parmesan cheese since i didnt have any mozzarella on hand. I also added about 2tbs of flour at the end for thickening. Even with my changes, it was amazing! Just like Olive Garden! Saved this one for future use.
Yes, yes, yes! I love alfredo sauces when I go out, but before now have never found a recipe I could master in my own kitchen. Creamy and quick and actually worked pretty well as leftovers. My only tweak was to substitute 1/2 cup whole milk for 1/2 cup of the cream (to lighten just a little). I used wet mozzarella and it melted just fine. I served with sauteed chicken and steamed broccoli tossed in. Excellent.
I LOVE IT!!!! most of my trips to Olive Garden is for Alfredo. Well, now I am saving the money and the trip by doing it at home..Which is one of my goals. (Eat more at home than not) This is now in normal rotation in our kitchen menu at home. i have made this several times and the only difference is it doesnt seem to take the full 8-10 minutes for my cheese to melt and stir in.. maybe mine is shredded finer or my heat is a tad bit higher but either way it comes out AWESOME every time.. I typically cook some cubed chicken breast in a skillet and stir it into the Alfredo sauce right before serving. I also use Fettuccini noodles. I will upload a picture tonight.. Its whats for dinner
Good taste. It was a little lumpy, but I feel that was probably my error in not simmering it long enough before I added the mozzarella. I used very little parmesan (maybe 2 tbs) and upped the mozzarella to 1 cup. I also added salt and pepper liberally because it was a bit bland to me. This was so, so much better than the store bought jars of Alfredo, which taste and smell like a dirty gym sock.
I liked this but the reason I am giving it 2 stars is because I was planning on having the leftovers for lunch the next day. As I reheated the sauce I could plainly see where the cheese/butter/oil were separating. I stirred and stirred and stirred and the sauce never came together again. I will stick with my all time favorite Alfredo Sauce Recipe from this site.
This was very good! I somehow managed to run out of fresh garlic without realizing it (blasphemy!! that never happens in my house!), so I had to use garlic powder (SADFACE). I also didn't have any white pepper - I normally don't - so I used black, but the flavor was great! Mine did not turn out creamy; it has a slight chunkiness to it, but I suspect that was my use of bagged preshredded Parmesan cheese and bagged preshredded mozzarella cheese, both of which would contain an anti-caking agent, which is why bagged cheeses don't melt as well. It wasn't a chunkiness like broken sauce chunkiness, it was very slight and seemed more like the cheese was refusing to melt properly.
Made this for my family tonight. It was good but not knock my socks off. I used the Angel Hair and I think that noodle just ain't right for this sauce. I added chicken and broccoli. It was good. Next time will use a different noodle and add salt.
Delicious! Made it for my incredibly picky fiancee who loves the Olive Garden alfredo. He tasted it and (without seeing the name of the recipe) immediately stated that it's better than Olive Garden, and that I should make more. It's very good. My only regret is not doubling the recipe because we won't have enough for leftovers now - its too good
Ok so I used 8 oz of mozzarella instead of 12. It was REALLY THICK at that point so I added some milk to thin it out a little. But my family loved it. Next time I'll use half and half instead of heavy cream. But delicious! I'll definitely make it again
I will NEVER use Alfredo sauce that is premade and bottled. This sauce was so simple to make! I used it in a basic macaroni and cheese and it was delicious! I'm going to make a second batch and take it to work for our pot luck!
Wow, that was delicious. Seems like a great recipe. Only change is I let the garlic cook in the olive oil and butter on low heat for a minute before adding the cream, seemed to bring out the flavor. Yum.
This was my first time to make alfredo sauce homemade & it was soo simple. The only thing i did different was use black pepper instead of white bc i didn't have any. But it was still so good. Thank you for this recipe! (:
I love this recipe. It was so easy to make, it almost scared me away. Since the title mentioned "Olive Garden", which is my husband's favorite restaurant, I had to try it. I compared it to a lot of other alfredo recipes and chose to try this one. The only change I made was adding black pepper, garlic powder, italian seasoning & a bit of paprika to the chicken & sauce. I aslo make sure to leave the sauce, chicken and noodles separated until I serve, so the sauce doesn't get soaked up.
Excellent recipe! For the first step, simmering the cream, took about 10 minutes but I may have used a lower heat. Used small chunks of mozzarella and parmesan and let them melt slowly so I think step 2 ended up taking twice the time. Spooned over pasta and was delicious. Can't wait to make again!
Don’t think this recipe should’ve called for “heavy” whipping cream as the cream turned out way too thick. The sauce also wasn’t flavorful in that the recipe didn’t call for salt or pepper. Very bland.
I loved this recipe! Was very easy to make and came out very smooth and creamy! Personally I like a little stronger garlic flavor (more than the average person), so I think I might add a little bit more garlic next time, but that's just me! My boyfriend who isn't even a fan of cream sauce tasted it and said it was yummy! I will definitely use this recipe from now on.
We enjoyed this rich and tasty sauce. (The amount of seasonings will depend on your cheese and personal taste.) I used it to make Pan-Seared Cod, Broccoli, and Mushrooms with Creamy Alfredo Sauce on this site and the family enjoyed it a lot. I used a full-fat semi-soft mozzarella cheese which melted nicely along with grated fresh parmesan, not dried. The amount of the cheeses you use is flexible. Don't skimp on the simmer/stirring time and add a big splash of good white wine toward the end and you'll have a wonderful sauce for fish or chicken. If I try to hold the sauce too long it will separate out some. Then a brisk whisking will temporarily combine the cheese into the sauce again.
Absolutely the BEST alfredo sauce I've had, either homemade or in a restaurant. Love how cheesy it is. I didn't have sweet butter so used regular and tossed in a pinch of sugar. Also added a bit of parsley partway through. Will be making this everytime I want alfredo from here on out!
I've never had Olive Garden's Alfredo Sauce, so I can't compare this recipe to theirs, but this is definitely a 5 star recipe. When making the sauce, I did add another clove of garlic, as we love garlic. Also, I found I didn't have to simmer the sauce for 8 to 10 minutes, after I added the grated parmesan cheese. Mine had thickened within 3 minutes, but I decided to let simmer for 5, and after I added the mozzarella, it melted into the sauce within 30 seconds. I served this over Linguine which I boiled for 11 minutes. Love this recipe, and I will definitely make it again, but I wish there was a way to keep both sauce and noodles 'hot' after being served on a plate!
This was beyond amazing. My whole family loved it. My husband was licking his plate! Thanks for sharing this with us. It's so easy to make and cheaper than using Fontina cheese. Will definitely make this again!
I don't think I've ever used this word before in a recipe review, but this was a "gloppy" mess. The mozzarella is the culprit. When poured over my fettuccine, it looked like a cheese pizza. Never again and certainly not worth the calories.
I used half and half for half of the cream and milk for the other. I made a double recipe. It tasted super amazing with smokes turkey and smoked pepper. For some reason the Parmesan didn't melt so it tasted really grainy. Had to add som cornstarch to thicken due to lack of cream. Otherwise delicious!
It was delicious and easy to make. Jarred stuff is no comparison. I made it as directed on the recipe, I might have added a tiny bit more cheese. I also chopped up some fresh parsley and added it when I added the mozzarella cheese. I purchased the 5 cheese tortellini at Costco and it went wonderfully with that. A cheese lover's delight for sure. Served it with some stringless snap peas that I also purchased at Costco. I am sure that something so delicious was horribly fattening... good thing I skipped lunch! Thank you very much for sharing your recipe. It's a keeper!
Made this for my son's basketball team dinner (20 teenagers). They raved about it! Always good to please a crowd of hungry boys. Recipe was easy to follow and turned out rich and creamy with plenty of flavor! Definitely a new favorite!
Best alfredo sauce I've ever had. Tastes exactly like Olive Garden's sauce. Normally that may be considered an insult by some, but olive garden's sauces are actually made from scratch in the restaurant so in this case its a compliment.
This was absolutely delicious! The key to success is to freshly grate your Parmesan cheese yourself. Do not think the shaker bottle style grated Parmesan will work, it won't. You will end up with a lumpy glop of goo.
A very rich and creamy sauce. At my wife's request I added 1 can of coarsely chopped ripe olives and a couple of minced shallots. We had it on whole grain fettuccine. It was very good, but I would leave out the olives next time.
This turned out really good and it was easy to make. It gets really thick as it cools. I think next time I'll try using half of the cheese to see if it makes the sauce less thick. Overall it was very yummy and I had enough leftover to refrigerate.
I followed the recipe and it was very good. The only thing I thought it was not creamy enough. Next time I will either use half as much cream or double the cheese. I did make this again and I used about a cup of mozzarella and about a 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese and it was much better. Made it with fettuccine and shrimp.
Holy moly, this recipe is perfect! That is coming from one picky Alfredo Sauce lover! Wow. Followed the recipe exactly and it was so yummy. We practically said "wow" with every bite, LOL! I felt so proud, haha!
I liked it but hubby wasn't a fan, especially for leftovers the following night (it doesn't reheat the best). You need to whisk it well after adding the mozzarella cheese to avoid clumps. This will result in a nice smooth sauce.
This has a great flavor and consistency. However when warming it up the next day for leftovers, it had a sour appearance. It didn't taste sour. The flavor was still delicious. I chalked the appearance up to the fact that I stuck it in the microwave to reheat it and went on to prepare other parts of our dinner. Next time I will attempt to reheat it on the stove and pay closer attention.
I have tried many alfredo recipes and this is the best one yet. I made as written. You really have to stir the length of times in the directions. As much as I didn't want to stand stirring that long, it's a must. I did find it needed some salt, but other than that it was perfect. I added frozen grilled chicken from the store after defrosting and warning in microwave into the sauce just before serving. Will add broccoli or squash next time. Also, this was the first time I used angle hair pasta and was surprised how well it works. Will be making many more times and will look no further for great alfredo sauce.
Not better than Olive Garden. Do not believe this recipe. It tastes like a basic NO flavor cream sauce. Not any where near enough spices or flavor. Sure the technique is there, but where this recipe lacks is not only the amount of seasoning, but the garlic should have been sweated before adding the cream. Also, More garlic!~ This recipe should have defined a suggestion of how to prepare the garlic and offer something more of an exact measurement.
This is by far the best alfredo sauce Ive tasted. Restaurants don't even make it this good. Ive tried a lot of alfredo recipes and this is way better then any of them. From now on this will be the only alfredo recipe I will use.
I used a pkg of Alfredo mix as a starter. Adding fresh cream and milk to the recipe, as well as much too much butter,parmesan, chopped mini-peppers,mushrooms and onion. Chopped parsley wound up in the mix, as well as a small bit of chopped spinach, garlic, chicken broth, cream cheese and lemon juice,white pepper, pepper flakes and dill weed. Need I tell you how good it was?
