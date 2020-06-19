Jamaican Ginger Beer

My friend from St. Kitts says to skip the yeast to avoid the carbonated alcohol. He laughs at America's fascination with bubbles in their drinks. For Mel Torme I added the 'tiny bubbles'. Add flavors of your choice (vanilla, almond, bay leaves, cloves, allspice, etc.).

Recipe by David Ulmer

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
3 days
total:
3 days 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Remove 1/2 cup of the boiling water and set aside to cool to lukewarm.

  • Combine remaining boiling water, 2 cups sugar, ginger, honey, and lime juice in a large plastic container.

  • Mix the 1/2 cup lukewarm water, 1 cup sugar, and yeast together in a separate bowl. Let stand until the yeast softens and begins to form a creamy paste, about 5 minutes; stir into ginger mixture. Cover container and let sit for 3 days. Skim foam from top, strain liquid, and pour ginger beer into clean storage containers; chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 52.5g; fat 0.2g; sodium 19.2mg. Full Nutrition
