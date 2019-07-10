Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce

This chicken with avocado sauce recipe will kick your taste buds into high gear! The perfect blend of paprika, cumin, and cayenne pepper will have your mouth buzzing with flavor and heat, but don't worry, the addition of the avocado and Greek yogurt cream sauce acts as a cooling agent for all that fire. The quinoa adds a gentle basic flavor to this intense dish and contributes a satisfying amount of nutritious fiber and protein to keep you and your family full and happy.
Made this last night and everyone loved it. My sauce ended up more like a guacamole texture, but I think that is because of the greek yogurt I used. I'll have to add something to make it thinner next time.
Excellent chicken. I used bone in thighs rubbed the seasoning in as per recipe but baked the chicken at 400 degrees for 40 minutes instead of frying. Put cilantro and paprika in the avocado sauce and thinned it with a little lemon and milk. Spicy with a cool sauce. Definitely will make this again.
Because I’m not a fan of really hot food, I kept the cayenne pepper to 1/4 tsp. and covered the chicken sparingly with the spice mixture. I got all the wonderful flavor and just a little heat. The avocado cream sauce is amazing! I’ll be looking for more ways to use it.
This recipe was in the Feb/March 2019 Allrecipes magazine. I ripped it out to make in the future and that was last night. My family loved it and said that we have to make this again. I'm excited that I made enough for leftovers for lunch today. The magazine said to add 1/2 cup water to the avocado cream sauce, that was just the right amount. My daughter wanted me to add a little more avocado to the sauce, I used a small avocado. I was worried that it would be too spicy but it wasn't.
I've made this twice now and we love it! Too spicy for the kids, but this is one of my favorite chicken recipe. The sauce is amazing on the spicy chicken. Just the right amount of coolness to balance the chicken out.
This is a favorite go to recipe. Unfortunately the current picture of this dish would turn me off. The avocado sauce is green not tomato colored. There is no cream in this sauce. I use whole or low fat yogurt and a whole avocado with the remaining ingredients at the same levels. I serve it with basmati or Jasmine rice. So easy to prepare!
A sure winner even for Quinoa skeptics!! I filet'd my chicken breasts...but next time won't cook as long. Seven minutes per side was too long for my chicken filets. Going to add black beans next time. Served cilantro as a garnish/side. I would cut down the lemon juice in the sauce too; I added hot sauce to mine. But hubby really liked it - and he cringes at Quinoa on the menu!
I followed the recipe in the magazine and it said to add 1/2 cup of water..that was a mistake. It didn't say what kind of avocado to use Haas or the large ones. I used the Haas and I would use the whole thing next time. Should have checked here first. The blackened seasoning was great. I served it with Orzo and a baked carrot and cauliflower dish. Yes, I will make it again and leave out the water
Very good! The blackened chicken was perfect with the avocado sauce. The sauce was a little strong the the lemon. The recipe is easy and I had all the ingredients in the cupboard. The sauce tastes best with the blackened chicken. The sauce goes a long way. Other flavored chicken doesn't accent the sauce as well as the blackened seasoning. (I did not make the quinoa in this recipe)
I doubled the sauce, and enjoyed every bite. My husband liked this very much. I had orzo in the house and not quinoa but the substition worked just as well. Will make for brother-in-law next week! Paired with steamed carrots, delish.
The chicken had a bland flavor but was still super spicy. Kids' mouths were burning. Cooking it with the lid on made it rubbery. Avocado cream sauce literally tastes like avocado flavored Greek yogurt. Sauce needed salt or more lemon juice or something. Will not make again.
Great combo with the chicken & avocado sauce. However I did have to tweak it a bit. The sauce tasted to much like yogurt . So I added a bit of cilantro and a pinch of salt, cumin, pepper, & cayenne . Also I used thighs instead of breast. And if you are cooking this in the summer & you don't want to heat up the oven, take a cookie sheet line it with foil & add oil & cook the chicken on that on a BBQ grill. 5 minutes before the chicken is don put it on the grill if you want to get a BBQ taste.
A great variation to your average chicken dinner! The blackening seasoning gave a nice flavorful heat to the chicken and balanced well with the avocado cream sauce. I added a couple table spoons of water and a little extra lemon juice and salt to the sauce to thin it out and bring out the flavor. Didn't have quinoa on hand so substituted brown rice which turned out great. This dish is a great way to eat healthy without disappointing your taste buds.
This recipe is definitely a keeper on my monthly menu. The chicken was tender and the sauce turned out ok, not sure about the texture though. I added a little mayo to smooth it out and change the tartness in the taste. Overall I loved it!!!
The blackened seasoning is delicious! I just made another batch and put in a jar so I have it available when I want my fish or shrimp blackened. The avocado yogurt sauce tho needed some tweaking, it was too think and needed more flavor. I followed the suggestion on one of the comments and added cilantro, garlic, cumin, salt and milk to make it a little thinner. My 12yr old said the chicken is too spicy but could not stop eating it. My husband and daughter approved this recipe!
This was really good. We especially liked the blackened spice mixture (which was perfect enough for 5 chicken breasts pounded to 1/2” thickness) and plan to make a small batch of that spice seasoning blend for other dishes! We too had to thin the sauce with 1/4c milk. Served with prosciutto wrapped asparagus from this site. Very good meal! Thank you!
Made this recipe last night. The chicken was spicy, but the sauce is amazing and made it sooooo good!! I will def make it again. Also, I used chili powder instead of the cayenne pepper because I didn't realize I was all out.
This dish is fantastic! I added 1/4 tsp thyme to both the rub & to the quinoa and 1/8 tsp oregano to the rub. The best part about this dish was using the leftovers in a spinach salad. I used about 1/4 cup red wine vinegar and 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper To make the avacado cream sauce into a really good vinaigrette.
Only change I made was filleting the breasts, but other than that keep everything the same and it was delicious! Next time won’t put as much seasoning on the chicken, but I will definitely make this again. Thank you for sharing!
Somehow the seasoning mixture didn't wow us. It made such a great presentation on the platter though, so I might make it again with some different seasonings next time. I posted a photo to show how gorgeous it looked. In fact, the photo in the AR magazine was what prompted me to make this recipe. Also, even though I cooked the chicken breasts to an internal temperature of 165, our chicken came out chewy, which is not the fault of the recipe. Because my husband is pre-diabetic, I served over roasted cauliflower rice instead of the quinoa. It worked just fine that way.
