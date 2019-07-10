Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce

This chicken with avocado sauce recipe will kick your taste buds into high gear! The perfect blend of paprika, cumin, and cayenne pepper will have your mouth buzzing with flavor and heat, but don't worry, the addition of the avocado and Greek yogurt cream sauce acts as a cooling agent for all that fire. The quinoa adds a gentle basic flavor to this intense dish and contributes a satisfying amount of nutritious fiber and protein to keep you and your family full and happy.

Ingredients

Quinoa:
Blackened Chicken:
Avocado Cream Sauce:

Directions

  • Make the quinoa: Bring chicken broth to a boil in a saucepan. Stir quinoa into the broth and bring to a boil again; reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until quinoa is tender and broth has been absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir scallions and lemon juice into the quinoa.

  • Prepare the chicken: Mix paprika, cumin, onion powder, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and salt together in a small bowl; rub onto chicken breasts to season completely.

  • Prepare a large skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat.

  • Lay chicken breasts into the hot skillet, cover skillet with a lid, and cook until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 7 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Make the avocado cream sauce: Blend avocado, yogurt, lemon juice, and garlic powder in a food processor until smooth.

  • Spread quinoa onto a serving platter. Arrange chicken breasts onto the platter. Drizzle avocado cream sauce over the chicken breasts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 35g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 71.2mg; sodium 356.1mg. Full Nutrition
