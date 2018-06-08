Fresh Fruit Vinaigrette

Rating: 3.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A vegan vinaigrette that goes great with spinach or other greens on a hot summer's day. Also works well with pasta and grilled vegetable salads.

By Krista B

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine banana, orange juice, lime juice, jalapeno, oil, vinegar, ginger and salt and pepper in a blender or food processor and puree until smooth. Transfer to a container with a tight lid, cover, and refrigerate until ready to serve. Shake before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 0.5g; sodium 0.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2016
The way this breaks down nutritionally (which is great) is a compromise I think many would be willing to make and willing to try. The dressing has a bit of an Asian twist and for lunch today I just drizzled it over a freshly-segmented orange and garnished with a few red pepper flakes for a little kick. I think this also would be a nice dressing for sliced cucumbers. The banana is in the background but the citrus flavors really pop. We all have different tastes and it goes to show that there are times when it doesn't hurt to give a new recipe a try even though it's had a very bad single review. Worked for me! Read More

Joe
Rating: 1 stars
06/09/2005
Ewww...I don't have ANYTHING good to say about this. I couldn't even get past the smell of it. One taste and it went into the trash. Read More
(15)
