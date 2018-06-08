Fresh Fruit Vinaigrette

Rating: 4 stars

The way this breaks down nutritionally (which is great) is a compromise I think many would be willing to make and willing to try. The dressing has a bit of an Asian twist and for lunch today I just drizzled it over a freshly-segmented orange and garnished with a few red pepper flakes for a little kick. I think this also would be a nice dressing for sliced cucumbers. The banana is in the background but the citrus flavors really pop. We all have different tastes and it goes to show that there are times when it doesn't hurt to give a new recipe a try even though it's had a very bad single review. Worked for me!