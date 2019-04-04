Applesauce Cinnamon Gelatin Salad

16 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 7
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This molded salad has delicious cinnamon-apple accents, and is incredibly simple to make.

By Sara



Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, dissolve candies in boiling water. Add gelatin and stir until dissolved. Stir in applesauce and a few ice cubes and chill for 3 hours, or until set. Serve cold with whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 30.6g; sodium 82.1mg. Full Nutrition
