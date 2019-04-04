Applesauce Cinnamon Gelatin Salad

I have to say, this was an interesting recipe. I have never had anything like it and can't say, that I will again. No offense. I love red hot candies, Jell-O and applesauce but everyone that tried it in my house was perplexed on what to make of it. For one, it was extremely cinnamon-y sweet, it sat in the fridge for over 4 hours and held a shape for like 5 minutes and started turning into gelatin-y sauce. Was not impressed about it flattening while trying to take photos of it and I went so far as to put it in pretty mini molds for it's appearance but by the time I walked with it out of my kitchen and into my office where I have my photo box, it was almost pouring off the plate. Then just turned right around, went back to the kitchen put it in a bowl and called it done. Then emptied all the other mold together into a bigger bowl and back into the fridge. If it wasn't so overwhelmingly sweet and held it's shape, I might enjoy it better. Sorry my apologies.