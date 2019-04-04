Applesauce Cinnamon Gelatin Salad
This molded salad has delicious cinnamon-apple accents, and is incredibly simple to make.
I was so tickled to find this recipe! I remember that applesauce jello used to be a real fad in the 70's. After reviewing the reviews, I made a few alterations. I used only 1 oz. of candies and only 1/2 c. of unsweetened applesauce to cut down on the sweetness. I also didn't have any lemon so I substituted peach. It was so good that my kids fought over it! The next day I tried it with the lemon and it wasn't too good. In fact, it was a weird combination so stick with the peach flavor!Read More
I made this for a baby shower. I used cherry gelatin rather than lemon. Be ready...It's VERY sweet! Also, if you are looking for something with the gelatin consistancy, this is not the recipe. I topped it with whipped cream. I received differing opinions ranging from, "This is really good" to "What the heck did I just put in my mouth!" LOL. I think it would be good for Summer cook outs though because it is refreshing. I'll make it again, mostly because I enjoyed watching people's reactions to it.Read More
One of my family favorites from childhood. The texture from the applesauce makes it something different. I think I used about 1 1/4 cup water and it turned out fine. I have done it with cherry jello, but the lemon jello is used to give it a bit of punch to cover the sweetness of the candies. Not for everyone, but a nice change of pace for those who want something different for their next gathering. Serve with casseroles that have cream sauces or with ham dinners.
I've been making this for years, except I use 2 pkg. raspberry Jello, a quart of applesauce, and a package of cinnamon red hot candies dissolved in the water. I also add an envelope of Knox gelatin to help in the firming process, and it fits perfectly into a green Tupperware jello mold.
Easy and good. Very strong taste and sugary. I served with very flavorful foods and this was a nice compliment.
This recipe was not a good favor with the lemon jello, but it is excellent with Cherry jello instead. If it wasn't for the lemon jello in this recipe, I would rate it 4 stars.
I have added this to the menu for Christmas dinner the past two years and my family absolutely loves it. I think the lemon works wonderfully. Although, I am thinking about experimenting with other jell-o flavors.
Mine did not harden, and I didn't like the flavor either.
I have to say, this was an interesting recipe. I have never had anything like it and can't say, that I will again. No offense. I love red hot candies, Jell-O and applesauce but everyone that tried it in my house was perplexed on what to make of it. For one, it was extremely cinnamon-y sweet, it sat in the fridge for over 4 hours and held a shape for like 5 minutes and started turning into gelatin-y sauce. Was not impressed about it flattening while trying to take photos of it and I went so far as to put it in pretty mini molds for it's appearance but by the time I walked with it out of my kitchen and into my office where I have my photo box, it was almost pouring off the plate. Then just turned right around, went back to the kitchen put it in a bowl and called it done. Then emptied all the other mold together into a bigger bowl and back into the fridge. If it wasn't so overwhelmingly sweet and held it's shape, I might enjoy it better. Sorry my apologies.
I love this gelatin salad. Had looked for the recipe for a long time. Thanks for sharing.
I made it and loved it! My mother-in-law (a very picky eater) ate 2 large helpings. When I make it again, I will make a couple of changes: not use so much water & add a little more applesauce. Also I used cherry jello instead of lemon. Will add a pic (before it gets eaten) and let you know how the changes work. Kate
Try putting this recipe in pineapple chunks, then add a cream cheese with some mayo topping with chopped up celery in it, Its very tasty, I have tryed it without the pinnapple and its a good salad, but something about the pineapple really makes this salad.
This is a family favorite with the family. One thing that is necessary is to add a packet of unflavored gelatin (sprinkle over cold water first) - just don't boil all of the water. Also, can't imagine this with lemon jello, we use cherry!
