Balsamic Grilled Baby Potatoes

Grilled baby potatoes with a buttery, balsamic flavor cook to perfection inside a foil packet on your grill. This quick and easy, cleanup-free side dish is an obvious choice when you're already grilling your main course.
I really liked this recipe! The balsamic gives it just the right flavor. Instead of drizzling the oil and balsamic over the potatoes, I poured them into a gallon size ziploc bag and shook the cut up potatoes in the bag to coat well. Then I baked them in the oven at about 420 for 30-40 minutes. I will be making these regularly as they go very well with steak!
This is a great recipe! I chopped some onion and cooked it in butter instead of using onion powder, and used a good aged balsamic vinegar. As my husband and I are trying to stick with a low sodium diet, I did not add any salt. The flavour of the onion and balsamic definitely gave this recipe the kick it needed!
So good! I did not follow the recipe exactly. I had no onion powder, used more olive oil (I don’t like to measure), and totally forgot to add the butter. I was really worried the potatoes would simply steam in the packet on the grill instead of get the delicious crispy bits they get in the oven, but I did not need to worry. They came out perfectly done with tons of flavor and crispy bits. I will absolutely make these again exactly the way I did. I didn’t feel I was missing anything without the onion powder or butter.
