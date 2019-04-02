Balsamic Grilled Baby Potatoes

Grilled baby potatoes with a buttery, balsamic flavor cook to perfection inside a foil packet on your grill. This quick and easy, cleanup-free side dish is an obvious choice when you're already grilling your main course.

By CanadianCook

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate. Place a 24-inch long piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil on a flat work surface.

  • Spread potatoes onto the middle of the foil. Drizzle vinegar and olive oil over potatoes; season with onion powder, salt, and pepper. Distribute butter chunks evenly over potatoes.

  • Bring two shorter edges of the foil up and around the potatoes; fold together several times at the top to create a seam. Fold the remaining two edges to seal the packet.

  • Place packet of potatoes (with the seam facing up) on the preheated grill. Cook until potatoes are tender, about 25 minutes, turning and shaking the packet several times during cooking to redistribute the potatoes.

  • Remove from the grill and keep packet sealed until ready to serve. Be careful when opening as potatoes will be very hot and steam will release quickly.

Tips

If you can't find fingerling (baby) potatoes, use regular potatoes cut into 1- to 2-inch cubes. Using oil instead of butter produces similar results.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 38.8mg. Full Nutrition
