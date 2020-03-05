Desi's BBQ Dry Rub

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This versatile rub can be used on all of your BBQ meats and is so simple to make and store. The flavor it gives your meat is phenomenal: sweet and smoky with a little spicy kick! It is fabulous on its own or it will compliment your favorite BBQ sauce nicely! Enjoy!

By Desarie Gonzales

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
28
Yield:
1 3/4 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

28
Original recipe yields 28 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk brown sugar, paprika, black pepper, cayenne pepper, salt, garlic powder, and cumin together in a bowl until no lumps of brown sugar remain.

Cook's Note:

Store in an airtight container or in a resealable plastic bag.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 0.4g; sodium 414.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

Patty Cakes
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2014
This Rocks! I Love a good rub I added smoked paprika and it gives it even more flavor! This is an all around good rub for everything you need to grill. Thank You LBCook:) Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Ms Jean
Rating: 3 stars
08/24/2014
Whoa...hot stuff! I scaled it down to try on a recipe for carrots that used a BBQ rub. I should have followed by instincts and cut down on the cayenne and black pepper. Good but too hot for me. I like spicy but this left my mouth on fire. Read More
Helpful
(1)
