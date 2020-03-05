Desi's BBQ Dry Rub
This versatile rub can be used on all of your BBQ meats and is so simple to make and store. The flavor it gives your meat is phenomenal: sweet and smoky with a little spicy kick! It is fabulous on its own or it will compliment your favorite BBQ sauce nicely! Enjoy!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
28
Original recipe yields 28 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Store in an airtight container or in a resealable plastic bag.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 0.4g; sodium 414.9mg. Full Nutrition